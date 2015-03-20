Quantcast

EU nations react with surprise, defiance to Trump remarks
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, center, talks with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right and Belgium's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders during an EU foreign ministers meeting at the EU Council in Brussels on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.<br>Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

European Union nations reacted with surprise and defiance Monday to comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, who said in an interview that NATO was "obsolete" and hinted that more member states would leave the 28-nation EU.

A worker sits by a billboard depicting the Central Business District under construction in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Responding to remarks by Donald Trump, China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said the country's "one-China principle" regarding Taiwan is not negotiable and any attempt to reconsider the issue would be self-defeating.<br>Ng Han Guan/AP

'One China' policy not negotiable, China tells Trump

Responding to remarks by Donald Trump, China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said the country's "one-China principle" regarding Taiwan is not negotiable and any attempt to reconsider the issue would be self-defeating.

The United States and Japan signed a deal in Tokyo on Jan. 16, 2017, that will mean visa eligibility changes for some U.S. base contractors working in Japan. <br>Erik Slavin/Stars and Stripes

US, Japan finalize agreement narrowing SOFA for contractors

The United States and Japan signed an agreement Monday that could end Status of Forces Agreement coverage for some military contractors without specialized skills.

The first of two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors is launched during a successful intercept test. <br>U.S. Department of Defense

Land-swap deal for S. Korean THAAD site may be delayed

Officials may have to delay the signing of a land-swap deal that is needed for the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system to counter the growing threat from North Korea, the defense ministry said Monday.

Petty Officer 1st Class Garrett Osborne bows are receiving a certificate expressing the appreciation of the Yokosuka community Jan. 16, 2017. Osborne was one of a group of six service members who provided assistance to the victims of a deadly car crash Dec. 31, 2016. <br>Tyler Hlavac/Stars and Stripes

Yokosuka mayor thanks Marines, sailors for help after deadly crash

The city of Yokosuka honored servicemembers Monday for their rapid rescue efforts after a car plunged five stories from atop a parking garage with five people inside.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.<br>Stars and Stripes

54 years later, you still have to pay to use Dr. King's 'I Have a Dream' speech

The speech is not in the public domain but is private property, owned by Martin Luther King Jr.'s family, and anybody who wants to use it is supposed to pay for that right.

Maria Daume, Platoon 4001, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, was born in a Russian prison and brought to Long Island, N.Y., at the age of 4 when she and her twin brother were adopted<br>Greg Thomas/U.S. Marine Corps photo

From 'beauty queens' to warriors: Meeting Parris Island's first female infantry graduates

Nearly 100 years after Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the Marines and less than 40 years after women were considered half a man to recruiters’ quotas, these young women, who are still finding ways to be “firsts” in 2017.

The inaugural parade presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, is nearly completed in preparation for the 58th presidential inauguration, on Friday, Jan. 20. <br>Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.

Egypt drops case against mob that attacked Christian woman

Egyptian prosecutors have thrown out a case brought by an elderly Christian woman against several members of a Muslim mob who stripped off her clothes and paraded her naked on the streets.

FILE - In this June 7, 2014, file photo, the entrance to Camp 5 and Camp 6 at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay detention center, at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, it accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close. There was no immediate word from the U.S. Defense Department about the transfer.<br>Ben Fox/AP

Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay detainees

Oman said Monday it accepted 10 detainees from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close.

Veteran wins 12-year fight with VA over broken toe

Larry Bruce never thought he’d see the day when he’d actually win. Yet, nearly 12 years after he first filed a medical claim with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — and a full 29 years after breaking his toe during basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey — Bruce has scored a victory.

Air Force agency reports $8.1B in foreign military sales

An agency at Ohio's largest military base has handled $8.1 billion in foreign military sales in fiscal year 2016.

A Maritime Safety and Security Team from Galveston, Texas patrols the Brownsville Ship Channel on Aug. 23, 2007.<br>Andrew Kendrick/U.S. Coast Guard

Man convicted in 2015 death of woman struck, killed by Coast Guard patrol boat

Investigators say Galdino Jose Ruiz-Hernandez was in the water trying to guide the woman through the Brownsville Ship Channel when she was hit by a Coast Guard vessel on patrol.

82nd to make its podcast debut

The first episode will be an introduction of sorts to the 82nd Airborne and its podcast plans. The second episode will start with the division -- then simply the 82nd Infantry Division -- being thrust into its first conflict during World War I.

