Kiowa Warriors pass torch to Apache attack helicopters in South Korea
An OH-58 Kiowa helicopter performs manuevers over Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2018. The exercise was the final time the OH-58 Kiowa was used by the Army as it transitions the AH-64 Apache.<br>Chin Pak/U.S. Army photo

The Vietnam-era Kiowa Warriors have conducted their last exercises before being retired and replaced by Apache attack helicopters on the Korean peninsula.

President Donald Trump has selected long-time private equity fund manager Philip Bilden to be the next secretary of the Navy, the White House announced Wednesday.<br>Alicia Brand/U.S. Army photo

Trump taps former Army captain for secretary of the Navy

President Donald Trump says he's chosen Philip Bilden, a businessman and former military intelligence officer, to be the next Navy secretary.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing five executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the White House.<br>Pool/Sipa USA/TNS

Democrats urge Trump to exempt veterans, VA from 90-day federal hiring freeze

Dozens of Democrats urged President Donald Trump to exempt Veterans Affairs from the temporary federal hiring freeze he imposed Monday, saying it had the potential to harm veterans seeking health care and those trying to access benefits.

German soldiers train for deployment to Afghanistan at Hohenfels in 2005. German troops have been part of the NATO-led coalition in in that country for more than a decade.<br>Seth Robson/Stars and Stripes

ANALYSIS

Germany under the gun as Trump seeks bigger NATO contribution

Ongoing drills in northeastern Germany illustrate the day-to-day problems Europe’s economic powerhouse faces in upgrading its armed forces and answering the criticisms of President Donald Trump, who says that NATO is obsolete because members are getting a “free ride” at America’s expense.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis visits the Pentagon Memorial in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2017, to pay his respects to those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.<br>Jette Carr/U.S. Air Force

Mattis calls for unity in his first address to the Pentagon

Defense Secretary James Mattis’ first address to the Pentagon was an appeal for unity and a reminder of how military and uniformed personnel in the Defense Department have often served as a beacon in the nation’s most deeply divided times.

Trucks line up at the Mexico-U.S. border.<br>Courtesy State Department

ANALYSIS

5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall

President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border faces not only financial and legislative challenges, but a variety of physical barriers as well.

The retired aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is moved by tugboats away from the pier at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on June 20, 2013. The Enterprise was taken to Newport News Shipyard for the second half of its dismantling.<br>Scott Barnes/U.S. Navy

Navy to give final farewell to aircraft carrier USS Enterprise at decommissioning

The "Big E," as it was affectionately called by its crew, was inactivated from service in 2012 at Naval Station Norfolk following its 25th deployment. The decommissioning ceremony is a long-honored naval tradition.

Nikki Haley, ambassador to the United Nations, congratulates South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after he is sworn in at the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.<br>Mic Smith/AP

Trump administration might cut funding to UN

The Trump administration is proposing a 40 percent reduction in voluntary U.S. support for the United Nations and other global bodies, and an end to "wasteful and counterproductive" spending that does not serve U.S. interests, according to a draft of a forthcoming order.

Somali men carry a civilian who was wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. <br>Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP

Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 11 killed

At least 11 were killed and 50 injured Wednesday as Somali security forces ended a siege by extremist fighters who stormed a hotel in the capital, police said.

This photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian air force Tu-22M3 bombers strike Islamic State group targets in Syria on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. <br>Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

Asked to comment on a draft executive order that President Donald Trump is expected to sign this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said it was important to "weigh all possible consequences" of the plan for safe zones in Syria.

Karim Wasfi, the former conductor of the Baghdad Symphony, plays his cello at Lafayette Park near the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Washington. <br>Alex Brandon/AP

Former Baghdad conductor's music is his message for unity

When a bomb tore through a restaurant or business in Baghdad, Karim Wasfi and his cello would often appear with the urgency of a medic to promote his message of healing through music. On Wednesday, Wasfi brought that message to the White House, and drew a similar crowd of onlookers facing their own challenges.

Japan’s H-2A rocket lifts off carrying Defense Ministry's first communications satellite Kirameki-2 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitane on Tanegashima Island, southern Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.<br>Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP

Japan's military launches first communications satellite

Japan successfully launched its first military communications satellite Tuesday that is designed to upgrade its network in the face of China's increasingly assertive maritime activity and North Korea's missile threat.

Ernest Walker posted a video to Facebook on Friday of the manager removing his meal at a Chili's in the Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill.<br>NDN Video still image

Veterans Day flap at Texas Chili's helps crush brand's sales

A flap involving an Army vet at a Chili's Grill & Bar in Texas that generated an Internet storm contributed to a drop in holiday sales for the Dallas-based restaurant chain.

navy
air force
marine corps
army
coast guard
The littoral combat ships USS Independence (LCS 2), left, and USS Coronado (LCS 4) underway in the Pacific Ocean in April 2014.<br> Keith DeVinney/U.S. Navy

Navy hull cleaning sparks clean water lawsuit

The Navy began scraping the hull of the decommissioned USS Independence this month — but a Washington tribe of Native Americans and two environmental groups are suing the Navy over aircraft carrier cleaning practices that might be harming Sinclair Inlet.

The entrance to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.<br>U.S. Air Force photo

Complaint: Religious message on Wright-Patterson AFB boxes broke Air Force rules

A complaint alleges an intelligence center at Ohio's largest military base broke U.S. Air Force rules by allowing religious references on charity collection boxes that were inside two of its buildings.

Graduates in the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2012 toss their covers following the school's annual graduation and commissioning ceremony on May 29, 2012.<br>Chad Runge/U.S. Navy

Navy seeks comments on plans for larger Naval Academy alumni center

The Naval Academy Alumni Association and the Naval Academy Foundation are proposing to build an "Alumni Service Center and Headquarters facility" or renovate a current building for the same purpose.

An OH-58 Kiowa helicopter performs manuevers over Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2018. The exercise was the final time the OH-58 Kiowa was used by the Army as it transitions the AH-64 Apache.<br>Chin Pak/U.S. Army photo

Kiowa Warriors pass torch to Apache attack helicopters in South Korea

The Vietnam-era Kiowa Warriors have conducted their last exercises before being retired and replaced by Apache attack helicopters on the Korean peninsula.

Rear Adm. Dave Callahan stands with Cmdr. Amy E. Florentino and her husband, Bob Barton, with their daughter, Claire, in Pensacola, Florida, July 1, 2016 following a change of command ceremony for the cutter Cypress.<br>Brandon Giles/U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard women share tales of triumph during Conn. panel discussion

An intimate crowd of self-avowed “Coasties” shared laughs with the panelists at the “Women in the U.S. Coast Guard” panel discussion held at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut.

Air Force met the Colorado Buffaloes in a non-conference matchup in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2016. The Falcons fell to Colorado, 75-68. <br>Darcie Ibidapo/U.S. Air Force

Air Force upsets San Diego State with depth and hustle

Air Force's bench provided 25 key points as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak by upsetting San Diego State 60-57 on Tuesday night in the exact sort of game that had haunted them in recent weeks.

Air Force met the Colorado Buffaloes in a non-conference matchup in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2016. The Falcons fell to Colorado, 75-68. <br>Darcie Ibidapo/U.S. Air Force

Air Force upsets San Diego State with depth and hustle

Air Force's bench provided 25 key points as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak by upsetting San Diego State 60-57 on Tuesday night in the exact sort of game that had haunted them in recent weeks.

