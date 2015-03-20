U.S. warplanes bombed an al-Qaida training camp in Syria, killing more than 100 militants, marking the second major U.S. counterterrorism strike in the final hours of Barack Obama's presidency, the Pentagon said Friday.
more top headlines
-
Trump ends post-inauguration celebrations with Salute to Our Armed Services Ball
-
From Tokyo to Afghanistan, world reacts to Trump's 'America first' speech
-
Navy to issue new lightweight, flame-resistant coveralls to sailors at sea
-
'Sister marches' scheduled worldwide in support of march in Washington
-
Coalition warplanes take out Islamic State fleet in Mosul
-
Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly approved as Trump’s secretary of homeland security
featured
choose
theaters
see more
veterans
Recent Videos
choose