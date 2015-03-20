Quantcast

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. <br>Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed during a weekend raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen.

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron 542 waits on the flight line before a routine inspection during the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Dec. 7, 2016. <br>James A. Guillory/U.S. Marine Corps

Marines: ground incidents continue to plague aviation readiness

The number of ground accidents for Marine Corps aircraft has more than doubled over the last five years, costing the Marines thousands of flying hours due to broken aircraft, the head of Marine Corps aviation told reporters Wednesday.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn testifies at a House Armed Services Committee hearing in February, 2015.<br>Joe Gromelski/Stars and Stripes

Democrats request Pentagon probe of Flynn dinner with Putin

A group of House Democrats on Wednesday asked the Defense Department to review whether retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn broke ethics rules with a paid appearance at a Moscow gala attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Near the west gate of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. According to Austrian and German media, a 17-year-old man who was arrested Jan. 20 in Vienna said he considered attacking the air base with a bomb. <br>Tryphena Mayhug/U.S. Air Force

Reports: Teen arrested in Vienna had made plans to plant bomb at Ramstein Air Base

A 17-year-old Islamic State sympathizer planned to set off a pipe bomb near Ramstein Air Base but changed his mind because he didn’t want to “kill so many people,” according to media reports.

An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a palace in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesdsay, Jan. 25, 2017.<br>Seth Robson/Stars and Stripes

US-led coalition: Tough fight ahead to retake western Mosul

Iraqi security forces are now preparing to attack Islamic State fighters entrenched in western Mosul, a battle that the U.S.-led coalition believes could be more bloody than the monthslong fight to recapture the eastern portion of the city from the militants.

Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, was confirmed for the position by the Senate on Feb. 1, 2017. <br>Carlos Bongioanni/Stars and Stripes

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state

The Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons depart from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. on their way to their new homes at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., June 16, 2015. <br>Aaron Montoya/U.S. Air Force

1 person killed, another injured in training accident at missile range

One person was killed and another injured Tuesday in a training mishap involving two F-16 fighter jets and accompanying ground control crew at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers questions during a flight to Korea. on Feb. 1, 2017. <br>Amber I. Smith/U.S. Army

ANALYSIS

Mattis’ visit to Asia signals new administration’s concern over North Korea

President Donald Trump hasn’t said much about North Korea since his inauguration. But his new defense secretary is making South Korea and Japan his first stops overseas in his new role, signaling strong concern over Pyongyang’s growing nuclear-weapons threat.

A worker carries a metal rod at the front-line Avdiivka coking plant in eastern Ukraine. Fighting between government troops and separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, killing several people overnight, injuring many more and trapping 200 coalminers underground.<br>Mstyslav Chernov/AP

Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over Black Sea plane

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Wednesday over an incident involving a Ukrainian military aircraft flying over a Russian-operated gas rig in the Black Sea.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in Grimmen, Germany, on Jan. 28, 2017. Merkel said there's no solution yet to the problem of how to fairly share among European Union member states the burden of migration.<br>Stefan Sauer/dpa/AP

Germany says human rights situation in Libya 'catastrophic'

A report Sunday by German weekly Welt am Sonntag quoted an internal Foreign Ministry memo describing how migrants face torture and execution at detention camps in Libya. The country has become a key departure point for migrants from Africa trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Thousands of people died last year when their rickety boats sank en route.

Veterans Affairs' Under Secretary of Health David Shulkin attends an event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2016.<br>Carlos Bongioanni/Stars and Stripes

Trump's pick to head VA rejects radical change to fix agency

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' health care needs and says dismantling the beleaguered agency or making wide-scale firings isn't the answer.

