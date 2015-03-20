Quantcast

US airstrike said to kill 100-plus al-Qaida in Syria
Airmen from the 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit wait to marshal a B-52 Stratofortress prior to takeoff from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, on Jan. 4, 2017.<br>Miles Wilson/U.S. Air Force

U.S. warplanes bombed an al-Qaida training camp in Syria, killing more than 100 militants, marking the second major U.S. counterterrorism strike in the final hours of Barack Obama's presidency, the Pentagon said Friday.

Retired Gen. James Mattis arrives at the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2017. Later in the day, the Senate would confirm Mattis's nomination as Secretary of Defense.<br> Joe Gromelski/Stars and Stripes

New Defense Secretary James Mattis arrives at the Pentagon, gets to work

Newly sworn-in Defense Secretary James N. Mattis quietly arrived at the Pentagon for the first time in his new role Saturday, stepping out of a black sport utility vehicle at noon before entering the building and getting to work.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.<br>Andrew Harnik/AP

Trump: There’s no ‘feud’ with the CIA, promises to enlarge fight against extremists

President Donald Trump Saturday said to employees of the CIA that he supported them, and that he would unleash them to defeat Islamic terrorists after previous presidents had acted with restraint in the nation’s 16-year-old war with extremists.

A police officer is taken away after being hit in the head by a brick thrown by a protester after President Donald Trump's inauguration parade on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. <br>Michael S. Darnell/Stars and Stripes

Some Trump protesters to face rioting charges

Federal prosecutors say most of the approximately 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will be charged with felony rioting.

The Women’s March in Washington, D.C., passes by the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. <br>Meredith Tibbetts/Stars and Stripes

Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide

Wearing pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on health care, Friday, Jan, 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.<br>Evan Vucci/AP

On first day, Trump signs health care executive order

Hours after delivering a stinging rebuke of the political status quo in his inaugural address, Trump sat at the president's formal desk in the Oval Office as he signed the order that was aimed at "minimizing the economic burden" of the "Obamacare" law.

<br>National Park Service

National Park Service tweeting again after suspension

The Interior Department began tweeting again Saturday, a day after an employee shared tweets that appeared unsympathetic to President Donald Trump and prompted a temporary, department-wide freeze on tweeting from its official accounts.

veterans

<br>Stars and Stripes

Trump-tapped group presents plan for sweeping VA reforms

As Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, a conservative-backed group that has gained more influence since the election is renewing its effort to transfer oversight of Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities to a government-chartered nonprofit. It’s also seeking to expand veterans’ private-sector health care options.

An EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack Aircraft maneuvers on the flight line at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., on Aug. 9, 2016.<br>Joseph Montemarano/U.S. Navy

Navy extends comment time on plan to add jets at Whidbey

The Navy is giving people an extra month to weigh in on its proposal to increase the number of electronic attack aircraft at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

Col. Daniel Wilson.<br>U.S. Marine Corps

New charges for Marine colonel accused of sexual abuse

Authorities at Camp Lejeune say a Marine colonel accused of sexually assaulting a child is facing more charges.

Fort Bragg: Soldier's death during physical training was accidental

The death of a Fort Bragg soldier who was hit by a vehicle during training last fall was accidental, investigators have determined.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to emergency medical personnel at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska on Jan. 16, 2016. <br>John Rauschenberger/U.S. Coast Guard

2 survive plane crash between villages in southwest Alaska

Two people in a small airplane survived when they crashed on a flight between two southwest Alaska villages. Alaska State Troopers say a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the downed aircraft early Monday night.

<br>DOD

Jury seated for trial of Robins airman charged with murder of pregnant fiancee

Charles Amos Wilson, 30, a support member of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is charged with premeditated murder and death of an unborn child.

Navy outscored Army 21-5 in overtime to salvage a 96-80 win on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.<br>U.S. Naval Academy

Navy survives late flurry, tops Army 96-80 in OT

Shawn Anderson scored a career-high 30 points, Bryce Dulin tallied 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Navy outscored Army 21-5 in overtime to salvage a 96-80 win on Saturday after the Midshipmen lost a 10-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

