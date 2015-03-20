Quantcast

Trump gives no sign of backing down from US entry ban affecting 7 countries
Franklyn Saumell protests against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.<br>C.M. Guerrero, El Nuevo Herald via AP

Judicial rulings in several cities across the country overnight immediately blocked enforcement of the ban to various degrees, but the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement early Sunday indicating it would continue to implement President Donald Trump's action.

In a 2009 file photo, 2nd Lt. Nicholas Wilkes, right, works through an interpreter to communicate with a platoon commander with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion during a land navigation exercise at Camp Mejid, Iraq.<br>DOD

Many US veterans angry that executive order keeps Iraqi interpreters out

Military veterans were dumbfounded and furious when it became clear over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s executive order barring the admission to the United States of people from seven majority-Muslim countries keeps out interpreters who risked their lives helping U.S. forces in Iraq.

A map showing the location of Yemen's Bayda province, where one U.S. servicemember was killed and three others wounded in a raid targeting the local al-Qaida branch on Jan. 29, 2017.<br>TNS and Stars and Stripes

US servicemember killed, 3 wounded in surprise raid on al-Qaida in Yemen

A U.S. Special Operations member died of injuries suffered during a weekend raid against al-Qaida militants in Yemen, the military said Sunday. Three other American troops, members of a Navy SEAL unit, were wounded in the operation on Saturday against members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

In an October, 2010 file photo, Steve Bannon introduces his Tea Party movie trilogy at the Virginia Tea Party convention in Richmond, Va.<br>Tina Fultz, Zuma Press/TNS

White House defends putting Bannon on National Security Council

White House officials defended President Donald Trump's move to give top political strategist Stephen Bannon a permanent spot on the National Security Council while limiting the role of the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a 2012 file photo, retired Rear Adm. Lloyd "Joe" Vasey arrives at the Navy Hale Keiki School, where he was presented the first annual "Heart of a Hero" award by the Young Patriot's Club.<br>Ronald Gutridge/U.S. Navy

On eve of 100th birthday, 'old sailor' Vasey is determined to honor fallen veterans

There is not much that retired Rear Adm. Lloyd R. “Joe” Vasey hasn’t accomplished in his first 100 years. Vasey, who will become a centenarian on Tuesday, now has his sights set on the creation of a Pacific War Memorial at Pearl Harbor.

The U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.<br>Department of State

Israel's Netanyahu says US embassy should be in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, injecting himself once again into a charged campaign trail promise of U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order to increase military readiness that he signed Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Pentagon. <br>Corey Dickstein/Stars and Stripes

Trump sets 5-year and lifetime lobbying ban for officials

President Donald Trump is imposing a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying.

In a 2009 file photo, 2nd Lt. Nicholas Wilkes, right, works through an interpreter to communicate with a platoon commander with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion during a land navigation exercise at Camp Mejid, Iraq.<br>DOD

Many US veterans angry that executive order keeps Iraqi interpreters out

Military veterans were dumbfounded and furious when it became clear over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s executive order barring the admission to the United States of people from seven majority-Muslim countries keeps out interpreters who risked their lives helping U.S. forces in Iraq.

United States' Serena Williams reaches for a backhand to her sister, Venus, during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.<br>Dita Alangkara/AP

Serena Williams wins record 23rd major, beats sister Venus

With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Serena Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court has the all-time record and was also in the crowd for the final at Rod Laver Arena.

United States' Serena Williams reaches for a backhand to her sister, Venus, during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.<br>Dita Alangkara/AP

Serena Williams wins record 23rd major, beats sister Venus

With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Serena Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court has the all-time record and was also in the crowd for the final at Rod Laver Arena.

