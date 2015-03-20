Quantcast

US special operations raid in Syria targets Islamic State leadership
U.S. Navy Captain Jeff A. Davis, Director of Press Operations at the Department of Defense, discusses ongoing operations against the Islamic State in Syria on Al-Hurra's Al-Alamiya ("Global") Arabic-language news show on Dec. 1, 2016.<br>William Mosley/U.S. Navy

U.S. special operations troops struck deep in Islamic State territory in Syria in a raid targeting the terrorist organization’s leadership, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Gen. James Mattis at the clubhouse of Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, N.J.<br>Aude Guerrucci/Sipa USA/TNS

Senate panel meets this week on Mattis waiver, confirmation

Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis will get his shot this week to convince Senators that he should be Donald Trump’s defense secretary.

An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Iraq, Nov. 29, 2016. Even as the future of the A-10 hangs in the balance, nearly two dozen Warthogs recently received upgrades to enhance their combat search and rescue capabilities, a need described as “urgent” by one Air Force official, according to an Air Force statement.<br>Jordan Castelan/U.S. Air Force

Embattled A-10s get upgrades to enhance search and rescue

Even as the future of the A-10 hangs in the balance, nearly two dozen Warthogs recently received upgrades to enhance their combat search and rescue capabilities, a need described as “urgent” by one Air Force official, according to an Air Force statement.

Edward Spires, left, in 1946.<br>

Air Force approves discharge upgrade for 91-year-old gay veteran

Nearly 69 years after Hubert “Edward” Spires was kicked out of the military for being gay, the Air Force has upgraded his discharge status from “undesirable” to “honorable.”

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan is shown moored in Piraeus, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2016.<br>U.S. Navy

US destroyer opens fire to warn off approaching Iranian ships

A U.S. destroyer opened fire Sunday to warn off a group of Iranian ships fast-approaching the American vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said Monday.

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.<br>Amy Beth Bennett, South Florida Sun SentinelTNS

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect appears in federal court

Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old military veteran charged with killing and injuring nearly a dozen travelers with a handgun at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, was ordered detained before trial on Monday by a federal magistrate judge.

Pete Hegseth, left, former president and chief executive of the Concerned Veterans for America, is considered a leading candidate to replace Bob McDonald, right, as head of the Department of Veterans Affairs.<br>Concerned Veterans for America (left), Stars and Stripes

ANALYSIS

Trump still hasn't named a leader for VA, but it's not for lack of trying

With confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's Cabinet set to start this week, the president-elect still has not chosen a leader for the Department of Veterans Affairs, an agency he vowed on the campaign trail to significantly shake up. It is not for lack of trying.

