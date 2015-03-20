Quantcast

Stars and Stripes' top photos of 2016: Europe
A M109A6 Paladin belonging to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment fires during a live-fire exercise at the training grounds in Vilseck, Germany on July 26, 2016. <br>Michael S. Darnell/Stars and Stripes

These photos, selected by our European staff, are comprised of photos taken this year and range from military family-led events to operational engagements.

Wounded Warrior Project faces tough choices as it rebuilds following controversy

The nonprofit Wounded Warrior Project entered 2016 with a more than $400 million budget and reason to believe its meteoric growth would continue. It ended the year with detrimental losses following a scandal that led to the ouster of its two top executives in March.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the media at U.N. headquarters on Aug. 12, 2015.<br>Eskinder Debebe/The United Nations via AP

Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord but laments conflicts

Ban Ki-moon ends 10 years at the helm of the United Nations lamenting the "fires still burning" from Syria to South Sudan but buoyed by a global agreement to combat climate change and new U.N. goals to fight poverty and inequality.

People leave as medics and security officials work at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, wounding several people.<br>IHA via AP

New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead

An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack.

The Raskob Estate at Pioneer Point in Centreville, Md., is seen on the Eastern Shore on Aug. 5, 1940. The property was bought by the Russians in the 1970s as a retreat.<br>Baltimore Sun/TNS

Shut down Russian retreat in Maryland offers glimpse at spy battles

The Obama administration’s move to shut down a Russian diplomatic retreat over meddling in the presidential election cast a small patch of light on the normally shadowy job of battling foreign spies on American soil — all in the seemingly unlikely location of small waterfront community on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Sailors and guests watch fireworks on Jan. 1, 2017 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Yokosuka, Japan.<br>James Lee/U.S. Navy

Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celebrity deaths

As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson (left) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Maurice Lowe (right) are shown in these undated family photos.<br>via Facebook

Victims of Texas Army National Guard helicopter crash recovered

Army officials said Thursday they recovered the bodies of two soldiers killed when a Texas Army National Guard helicopter broke apart on a routine training mission and crashed into Galveston Bay about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

In this Sept. 15, 1982, file photo, cast members of the television series "M*A*S*H" from left, William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr, take a break on the set during taping in Los Angeles.<br>Wally Fong/Associated Press

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

He is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.

Ethiopian military tanks sit in position on the outskirts of the town of Baidoa, Somalia, on Feb. 29, 2012. Ethiopia - which has 2,000 troops in the African Union force and an unknown number operating independently in Somalia - pulled its forces out of four towns in Somalia In Oct. 2016 and within hours, al-Shabab fighters had seized control.<br>AP

Burundi says will pull 5,500 troops from Somalia over money

Burundi's president on Friday threatened to pull out almost 5,500 troops contributing to the African Union mission in Somalia over nearly a year of unpaid allowances, in another sign of tensions with the force's largest donor, the European Union.

South Korean army K-1 tanks move during the annual exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently ordered preparations for launching "terror" attacks on South Koreans, a top Seoul official said Thursday, as worries about the North grow after its recent nuclear test and rocket launch.<br>Ahn Young-joon/AP

S. Korea leader bolsters military against rival Pyongyang

South Korea's acting leader, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, sought to bolster the armed forces in a New Year's message aimed as much at potential North Korean provocation as the morale of southern troops.

In this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 photo, chef, Mohammed Ahmed, prepare food for customers at his restaurant in central Baghdad, Iraq. There are any number of delicious recipes that put the Iraqi city of Mosul on the culinary map long before it was devoured by the Islamic State group. And there is pache _ the head, intestines and other parts of animals, boiled in giant vats.<br>Hadi Mizban/Associated Press

Humble Iraqi dish offers taste of home for Mosul's displaced

It's an acquired taste, to be sure. But for many of Mosul's far-flung residents, displaced by more than two years of war, it's a reminder of home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves as he arrives with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a four-way leaders' summit at the Chancellery in Berlin on Oct. 19, 2016. Putin pledged to take "countermeasures" in response to NATO expansion, a report said Monday, pointing to possible critical tests for the Western alliance and President-elect Donald Trump's calls for outreach to Moscow.<br>Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg photo

Putin won 2016, but Russia has its limits as a superpower

In a New Year's address that came off like a victory lap, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his country Saturday in the wake of a wildly successful 2016 that saw the Kremlin leader shore up Russia's standing abroad and acquire a host of powerful geopolitical friends.

Thomas O'Neil in Iraq.<br>Courtesy of Thomas O'Neil

To heal divides, a Marine Corps veteran will retrace Washington’s Princeton march

Marine veteran Thomas O’Neil III turned to history to find comfort in ancestral ties to the American Revolution and confirmed a family legend: A distant relative in the Continental Army helped guide Gen. George Washington in a pivotal battle in 1777.

Coast Guard Capt. Michael Mullen answers questions at Burke Lakefront Airport, on Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The Coast Guard said there's been no sign of debris or of those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing late Thursday night.<br>Tony Dejak/AP

Coast Guard suspends search for missing plane with 6 onboard

U.S. Coast Guard crews searched Lake Erie on Friday for a plane carrying six people that disappeared overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the shore.

Maxwell Air Base key piece in 'Monuments Men Japan' documentary

Thanks to Hollywood, the world knows the story of the Monuments Men. However, few know that on the other side of the world, much of the same was done to preserve Asian art, monuments and history against bombing and attacks during the war.

Maxwell Air Base key piece in 'Monuments Men Japan' documentary

Thanks to Hollywood, the world knows the story of the Monuments Men. However, few know that on the other side of the world, much of the same was done to preserve Asian art, monuments and history against bombing and attacks during the war.

Air Force guard Zach Kocur steals the ball from Utah State guard Koby McEwen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Clune Arena on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. <br>Christian Murdoc/The Gazette via AP

Van's free throws earn Air Force 78-73 win over Utah State

Jacob Van hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds to help Air Force hold off Utah State, 78-73 in the Falcons' Mountain West Conference home opener Saturday afternoon.

