Backups step up as Daegu thumps Korean school again

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Forced to leave behind its top two quarterbacks due to ACT testing and losing their third to PCS, Daegu turned to its No. 4 signal caller to lead the Warriors to a sweep of Korean teams this season.

Michael Martinez, a junior, accounted for 136 yards, four touchdowns and two point-after runs, lifting Daegu past Songdo, an Inchon-based Korean team, 44-22 on Saturday. Daegu beat Samsung 32-8 earlier this season.

Four of seven Warriors seniors stayed behind to take the ACT, leaving coach Blake Sims to put youngsters in their place, giving them a chance to shine and perhaps help write the Warriors’ future, Sims said.

“I was proud of them for stepping up,” Sims said, adding that the seniors helped out at practice to prepare the young players.

Martinez was 3-for-5 for 30 yards and a touchdown and ran 17 times for 106 yards and three scores. Sophomore Jaeveon Bell added 94 yards on 12 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run, while Jacob Litton, one of the few seniors on the trip, also ran for a score.

Daegu finishes its regular season at Seoul American, playing its homecoming game, at 5 p.m. Friday.