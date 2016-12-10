Baumholder starts slowly, blows out Dragons

Baumholder's Tytianna Martinez, right, dives for the ball past Alconbury's Marissa Kastler in Baumholder, Germany, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Baumholder won the game 31-12.

BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- The boys and girls of Baumholder basketball followed similar scripts Saturday, and ended up with similar results.

Both Bucs squads followed sluggish starts with explosive second halves to blow out the visiting Alconbury Dragons.

Girls

Baumholder 31, Alconbury 12: Eliyah Tillman scored eight of her 15 points as the Bucs finally put away the Dragons Tillman's strong finish was part of a dominant second half in which the Bucs outscored the visitors 21-4.

That marked a sharp departure from an unremarkable first half that saw the Bucs score just five points in each quarter and left them with a lead of just two points at the halftime break. But Baumholder increased its activity on defense and offense and pulled away accordingly.

“We kind of pushed ourselves through it,” Tillman said. “You have to come out of it, and we kind of did that as a team.”

Bucs coach Matt Martinez emphasized that point at halftime, simply asking his team to sharpen its performance rather than making sweeping strategic changes.

“It was like our timing was off for the entire first half,” Martinez said. “At halftime I talked to the girls about making sure their passes were crisp, making sure we were taking care of our possessions.”

Point guard Tytiana Martinez, a welcome transfer from Division III rival Ansbach, added eight points for the Bucs.

Ashlyn Starr led the Dragons with six points.

Boys

Baumholder 61, Alconbury 36: Like the girls before them, the boy Bucs increased their activity after halftime and reaped the rewards on the scoreboard.

Baumholder coach Dewayne Pigge’ took an approach much like that of Martinez. The first-year head coach told his team to stick to its “fundamental principles” while dialing up its offensive precision and defensive intensity.

“The guys knew that they had to capitalize on (Alconbury’s) mistakes,” Pigge’ said. “When they began to work together on defense, keeping their hands and feet moving, that made the change in the game.”

The Bucs grew a two-point lead through one quarter to nine at halftime with a strong nine-point advantage in the second quarter, and the Dragons never got that close again. Pigge’ hopes those results drive home his message for his players.

“As long as they continue to stick to the fundamentals, we’ll be OK,” Pigge’ said.

Standout wing Nate Horton got the message, and responded with an adjustment of his own. With his outside shot faltering, Horton focused on driving to the basket and redoubled his efforts on defense.

“We just had to play harder,” said Horton, who led all scorers with 18 points. “I couldn’t hit my shots, so I tried to do better on defense.”

Lester Jungbluth added 17 points and Michael Fleming had 12 for the Bucs. Tyler Gilhuys scored 14 for Alconbury.

