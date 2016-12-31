Quantcast

Stars and Stripes' top photos of 2016: United States

Lt. Col. Ryan Morgan pauses at the grave of U.S. Army Capt. Ian Patrick Weikel during Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery, May 26, 2016.

Meredith Tibbetts/Stars and Stripes

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 31, 2016

As in every year since World War II, in 2016 Stars and Stripes reporters documented the U.S. military around the globe: on the ground, at sea and in the air, in daily life and in action.

View some of our top photos from the U.S., including veterans protesting in North Dakota, the Invictus Games in Florida and Medal of Honor recipients in our nation’s capital.

