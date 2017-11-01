Psychiatrist: Bergdahl likely suffered from PTSD and other disorders before his capture

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A forensic psychiatrist said Wednesday that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was likely already suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder among other mental health conditions when he walked off his post in Afghanistan eight years ago.

Dr. Charles Morgan, who has extensive experience working with prisoners of war, examined Bergdahl and testified in the sentence hearing portion of the soldier’s court-martial that his time in captivity likely exacerbated those disorders.

“He wants to do the right thing,” Morgan said of Bergdahl. “Once he gets an idea that makes sense, he wants to move on it. In this case, he understood what he was doing would get him in trouble.”

Bergdahl has said he walked off Observation Post Mest in Paktika province, Afghanistan in June 2009 in an attempt to reach a forward operating base some 20 miles away to alert military leadership to his concerns about his chain of command. But he became lost and was kidnapped by armed Taliban fighters, who held him captive for five years.

The soldier now faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy charges, admitting he endangered his fellow troops when he walked off his post.

“He’s bright, but he’s also naive,” Morgan said. “He has a unique world view. He’s very curious, he’s slightly suspicious, and he’s odd.”

The doctor said Bergdahl was suffering from schizotypal personality disorder in June 2008 and has likely suffered with the condition most of his life. Morgan said the disorder likely contributed to his washing out of Coast Guard basic training following anxiety attacks in 2006, two years before he enlisted in the Army. Bergdahl was also diagnosed with the disorder by Army physicians after he returned to the United States.

Individuals with the disorder typically struggle to connect socially with other people, develop a negative self-image and suffer from anxiety. Morgan said Bergdahl displayed all of those symptoms as well as eccentric tendencies characteristic of those suffering schizotypal personality disorder.

Morgan told the judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, on Wednesday that he believed Bergdahl likely developed PTSD as a child.

“Home life wasn’t always peaceful,” he said. The soldier’s father, Bob Bergdahl, “punched holes in walls and believed in corporal punishment.”

The combination of mental conditions likely contributed to his decision to walk away from his post, Morgan testified, saying the soldier did not understand the impact his decision would have on others.

Previous witnesses in the hearing detailed the massive, high-risk search efforts launched to find Bergdahl in the weeks after he disappeared, detailing severe injuries suffered by three servicemembers during those operations. One soldier, retired Master Sgt. Mark Allen, was shot in the head, leaving him paralyzed and unable to speak.

Bergdahl, who took the stand Tuesday, said he did not intend to cause search and rescue operations and never considered other servicemembers would be injured looking for him. He also described gathering intelligence about the Taliban among the motivations that kept him going throughout his captivity.

Two military intelligence experts also testified Tuesday that Bergdahl’s captivity has provided valuable information about the Taliban.

Bergdahl is the only American servicemember ever to be held by the Taliban or their closely aligned partners in the Haqqani network, the witnesses said, calling the information attained from the soldier’s debriefings “a gold mine.”

“We were able to build the [Haqqani] captor network like we’d not ever been able to do before,” said Amber Dach, who served 16 years in military intelligence as a soldier and a civilian. “It was just completely invaluable.”

Dach, then assigned to U.S. Central Command, served as the primary intelligence analyst on Bergdahl’s case throughout his captivity. She described the soldier as eager to provide her team information just days after he was freed from the Taliban.

“He was very motivated to just download all of the details he could recall,” she said. “As an analyst, it was a gold mine. It reshaped the way we did intel collection in the area.”

The attorneys who have defended Bergdahl during his court-martial hope his cooperation with military officials will help convince Nance to hand down a lenient punishment when he sentences the soldier. They also hope Nance will consider the soldier’s documented mental disorders and the brutality of his captivity will contribute to the judge’s decision, which is expected this week.

After Bergdahl’s release in May 2014 from the Taliban in a controversial exchange for five of the insurgent group’s commanders who had been held in the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, he provided officials with the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, or JPRA, information about the torture that he endured as a hostage. Bergdahl said it included beatings with copper wires, burnings and long periods of isolation in disgusting conditions.

Terrence Russell, a senior program manager for the agency, testified Tuesday that Bergdahl’s captivity was the worst an American servicemember had experienced since the Vietnam War.

Information provided by Bergdahl has been built into updated courses on search, evasion, rescue and escape tactics taught to servicemembers before they deploy, Russell said.

For example, he said Bergdahl provided sketches of the small cage that the Haqqanis held him in for some four years, which they constructed after he escaped for about eight days. The JPRA built a model of the 6 feet wide, 7 feet long and 6.5 feet tall iron cage to use as a training aid.

Russell said he hopes to get additional access to Bergdahl, calling it “wrong” that he has not had regular opportunities to pick the soldier’s brain.

“I need him now. Honestly, I needed him three years ago when he returned,” said Russell, who has debriefed more than 120 former captives, including soldiers captured in high-profile incidents in Iraq and Somalia. “The information he can provide to us to use is critical to help the fighting force.”

