Navy says trainer aircraft crash Friday in Alabama killed Navy instructor, Coast Guard student

U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, an instructor pilot, stands in front of a T-6B Texan II primary flight trainer aircraft at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., in an undated photo. Ross and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, a student naval aviator, died Oct. 23, 2020 when their aircraft crashed in Foley, Ala.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the two-person crew killed in a plane crash Friday in Foley, Ala., as U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, from Wixom, Mich., and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, from Weddington, N.C.

Ross and Garrett were aboard the U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft that crashed about 5 p.m. Oct. 23 in a residential area of Foley. No civilians were harmed in the crash, according to a Navy news release.

Local and Navy emergency personnel responded to the crash, and the Navy said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Ross, an instructor pilot, and Garrett, a student aviator, had taken off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., on a routine training flight, according to the release.

The crash set a house ablaze, but there were no casualties on the ground, according to both the Navy and the Baldwin County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office.

Information from the Northwest (Fort Walton Beach) Florida Daily News was used in this report.