Islamic State calls for attacks on US bases in Bahrain
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 8, 2016
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Islamic State group is calling for its followers to launch attacks in Bahrain, including those targeting American military personnel stationed on the tiny island.
The call came in a video that also urges militants to attack the Sunni-ruled island's Shiite majority amid a wider government crackdown on dissent there.
Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, as well as an under-construction British naval base. Officials with 5th Fleet and the Bahraini government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The video appeared timed for high-level meetings on the island.
A Gulf Cooperation Council conference attended by British Prime Minister Theresa May ended on Wednesday. This weekend, Bahrain will host the Manama Dialogue, where U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter is scheduled to give the opening address.
