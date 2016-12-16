Quantcast

China seizes unmanned US research submarine

By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 16, 2016

WASHINGTON – A Chinese ship has seized an underwater, unmanned U.S. research vessel, the Navy said Friday.

China seized the submarine attached to the USNS Bowditch, an oceanographic survey ship. The submarine was in international waters in the South China Sea when it was taken, according to a Reuters report.

A Navy official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the vessel was taken in the last 12 hours.

An undated U.S. Navy file photo of the USNS Bowditch.
U.S. Navy

