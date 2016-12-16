China seizes unmanned US research submarine
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 16, 2016
WASHINGTON – A Chinese ship has seized an underwater, unmanned U.S. research vessel, the Navy said Friday.
China seized the submarine attached to the USNS Bowditch, an oceanographic survey ship. The submarine was in international waters in the South China Sea when it was taken, according to a Reuters report.
A Navy official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the vessel was taken in the last 12 hours.
Copp.tara@stripes.com
Twitter:@TaraCopp
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy recommends 2 for Medal of Honor; Navy Cross review complete
Pentagon buries evidence of $125 billion in bureaucratic waste
US: 173 civilians have been killed in air war against Islamic State
Defense bill requires A-10 showdown with F-35
First female soldiers graduate armor officer course
Mattis as defense secretary could prolong Dunford's stay as Joint Chiefs chairman