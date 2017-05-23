Festivals & events, June, 2017
By KAREN BRADBURY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 23, 2017
Austria
VIENNA: Wiener Festwochen, multidisciplinary arts festival, through June 18.
MELK: International Baroque Days, Melk Abbey, June 1-5.
VIENNA: Vienna Independent Shorts, festival for short film, animation and video, June 1-6.
INNSBRUCK: Golden Roof Challenge, pole-vaulting championships in old town, June 2.
DIERSBACH: Inntoene, jazz festival, June 2-4.
SALZBURG: Whitsun Festival, opera, drama and chamber music festival, June 2-5.
VIENNA: Rock in Vienna, Kings of Leon and Die Toten Hosen headline, Donauinsel, June 2-5.
HERIGOR: Speck Festival, celebrates bacon-like meat product, June 3-4.
VIENNA: Life Ball, ball supports AIDS and HIV status awareness, June 10.
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM: Biker Mania, party for motorcyclists, June 8-11.
GRAZ: springfestival, electronic music and art festival, June 14-18.
RETZ: Retz Wine Weeks, June 15-25.
YBBS: aufhOHRchen, folk music festival in the Mostviertel, June 8-11.
ST. MICHAEL IM LUNGAU: Fire and Voice, choir festival, June 9-11.
ST. MICHAEL IM LUNGAU: Samson parade, June 15.
SALZBURG: Mozart 100, scenic ultra-runs, June 17.
VIENNA: Rainbow Parade, June 17.
MUNICH: City Foundation Festival, June 17-18.
INNSBRUCK: Tanzsummer, Stomp is performed, June 20-25.
SALZBURG: Sommerszene, international avant-garde festival, celebrates contemporary dance, theatre and performance, June 20-July 1.
VIENNA: Fete Imperiale, summer ball at the Spanish Riding School, June 23.
VIENNA: Donauinselfest, Europe’s largest free entry music festival, June 23-25.
EHRWALD: Bergfeuer Zugspitz Arena, bonfires on the mountaintops, June 24.
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN: Richard Strauss Festival, classical music fest, June 24-30.
VIENNA: Jazz Fest, June 26-July 10.
Belgium
LIEGE: Epicuriales, Espace Tivoli, culinary festival, June 1-5.
CERFONTAINE: Fete de la biere, regional beers and gourmet market, June 3-4.
LEUVEN: Leuven Innovation Beer Festival, June 4-5.
MESSINES: International Remembrance Ceremony: Centenary of the Battle of Messines, June 7.
BRUSSELS: BRUNEAF, Non-European Art Fair, Sablon, June 7-11.
BRUSSELS: Dinner in the Sky, gourmet outdoor dining high above city, June 10-16.
MONS: Doudou, procession of the Golden Cart and the Battle of the Lumecon, June 11.
BRUSSELS: Brussels Film Festival, June 16-22.
DESSEL: Graspop, heavy metal festival, Deep Purple, Rammstein and Scorpions headline, June 16-18.
PUURS: Great Breweries Marathon, run through Duvel, Palm and Karmeliet breweries, June 18.
BRUSSELS: Fete de la Musique, free concerts at Parc du Cinquantenaire, June 21-25.
ANTWERP: Beer Passion Weekend, Groenplaats, June 23-25.
GENK: Genk on Stage, free music festival, June 23-25.
MONS: Fete de la Biere de Jurbise, beer fest, Grand Place, June 24-25.
OSTEND: Ostendaise, culinary festival celebrates fish and shellfish, June 24-25.
WERCHTER: Rock Werchter, rock festival, Kings of Leon, Arcade Fire, The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons, Lorde and others play, June 29-July 2.
BRUSSELS: Couleur Cafe, open air reggae and world music fest, Atomium, June 30-July 2.
Croatia
ZAGREB: Animafest, animated film festival, June 5-10.
ZAGREB: INMusic, music festival, Jarun Lake, headliners include Arcade Fire, Kings of Leon and Kasabian, June 19-21.
ROVINJ: Summer Sensual Days, dance workshops and parties, June 20-26.
PAKLENICA: Velebit Ultra Trail, various lengths of trail races along seaside landscape, June 23-25.
ROVINJ: Croatian Summer Salsa Festival, June 26-July 3.
HVAR: Lavender Festival, June 30-July 1.
Czech Republic
PRAGUE: Prague Fringe Festival, English language theater festival, through June 3.
PRAGUE: Khamoro, world festival of Roma culture, through June 3.
PRAGUE: Tanec Praha, festival of contemporary dance and movement, through June 28.
PARDUBICE: Aviation Show, June 3-4.
PRAGUE: Night of Churches, June 9.
PRAGUE: Museum Night, June 10.
PRAGUE: Aerodrome Festival, headliners include Linkin Park and Simple Plan, Letnany Airport, June 11.
PRAGUE: Navalis, Saint John’s celebrations, Charles Bridge, May 15.
PRAGUE: Festival of Minibreweries, Prague Castle gardens, June 16-17.
CESKE KRUMLOV: Festival of the Five Petaled Rose, Middle Ages festival, June 16-18.
PRAGUE: Holi Festival of Colors, throwing of colored powders and electronic music, Intercamp-Hostel Kotva, June 17.
PRAGUE: Apetit Piknik, culinary festival, Park Grebovka, June 17.
PRAGUE: Prague Proms, classical music concerts, June 21-July 19.
PRAGUE: United Islands, international music festival, June 22-25.
STRAZNICE: International Folklore Festival, June 22-25.
PRAGUE: Metronome Festival, headliners include Sting and Kasabian, Prague Exhibition Grounds Holesovice, June 23-24.
OLOMOUC: Mattoni Half Marathon, June 24.
KUTNA HORA: Royal Silvering, Gothic festival, June 24-25.
PRAGUE: Ice Cream Festival, Prague Exhibition Grounds Holesovice, June 25.
KARLOVY VARY: International Film Festival, June 30-July 8.
Denmark
HUNDESTED: Sand Sculpture Festival, through Sept. 17.
COPENHAGEN: Distortion Festival, street and nightlife festival, through June 4.
COPENHAGEN: CPH Stage, theater festival, The Playhouse, through June 11.
COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen Photo Festival, June 1-11.
ELSINORE (HELSINGOR): Hamlet Live, characters bring story to life during guided tour, Kronborg Castle, June 1-Aug. 31.
COPENHAGEN: Medieval Market, Valby Park, June 2-5.
COPENHAGEN: Carnival, Faelledparken, June 3-4.
COPENHAGEN: KOMOS Festival, folk and food festival, Kongens Have, June 15-17.
COPENHAGEN: Danish Dance Theatre, open air dance event, Copenhagen Police Headquarters, June 20-24.
SILKEBORG: Riverboat Jazz Festival, June 21-25.
COPENHAGEN: Copenhell, heavy metal festival, System of a Down, Slayer, Alter Bridge and others on stage, Refshaleoeen, June 22-24.
HELSINGE: Helsinge Byfest, city festival, June 22-25.
COUNTRYWIDE: St. John’s Eve, bonfires along the coast, June 23.
HVIDE SANDE: North Sea Beach Marathon, run takes place on beach, June 25.
ROSKILDE: Roskilde Festival, headliners include Foo Fighters and A Tribe Called Quest, June 24-July 1.
NIBE: Nibe Festival, small music festival, line-up includes Bryan Adams, June 28-July 1.
SKAGEN: Skagen Festival, music fest, June 29-July 2.
England
COLCHESTER: Real Ale & Cider Festival, Arts Centre, through June 3.
NEWARK: International Antiques and Collectors Fair, Europe’s largest antiques fair, June 1-2.
LONDON: Sundance Film Festival London, Picture House West End, June 1-4.
LONDON: Field Day, Victoria Park, June 3.
CHATSWORTH: RHS Chatsworth Flower Show, June 7-11.
PETERBOROUGH: Dragon Boat Festival, June 10.
LONDON: Taste of London, food festival, Regent’s Park, June 14-18.
BIRMINGHAM: BBC Good Food Show, NEC, June 15-18.
BAKEWELL: Eroica Britannia, vintage cycling event and music festival, June 16-18.
LONDON: Gelato Festival, Old Spitalfield Market, June 16-18.
LONDON: Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trafalgar Square, June 17.
LIVERPOOL: Africa Oye, African music and culture, Sefton Park, June 17-18.
LONDON: Open Garden Squares Weekend, June 17-18.
BROADSTAIRS: Dickens Festival, June 17-23.
LONDON: Streatlife, street food and craft beer festival, Alexandra Palace, June 17-18, July 22-23 and Aug. 19-20.
HARLOW CARR: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show, June 23-25.
GREENWICH: Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, June 23-July 8.
LONDON: West End LIVE, excerpts from theatrical productions, Trafalgar Square, June 24-25.
LONDON: Pride in London, June 25-July 9, main event parade on July 8.
LONDON: Olympia International Art & Antiques Fair, June 26-July 2.
HENLEY-ON-THAMES: Henley Royal Regatta, rowing competitions, June 28-July 2.
Estonia
TALLINN: Old Town Days, arts, music and street entertainment, through June 4.
TALLINN: Tallinn Street Food Festival and TaDaa! Festival, June 1-11.
TALLIN: Estonian Youth Song and Dance Celebration, June 30-July 2.
Finland
HELSINKI: Helsinki Day, music, dance and theater, June 11-12.
HELSINKI: Taste of Helsinki, culinary restaurant festival, Kansalaistorin Puisto, June 15-18.
HAAPAVESI: Haapavesi Blues Festival, June 26-27.
TURKU: Medieval Market, June 29-July 2.
France
CAEN: D-Day Landing Day Festival, festival of remembrance along Normandy coast, through June 18.
LYON: On Vous Ment, mockumentary film festival, June 2-4.
ORLY: Orly en Fete, street artists festival, June 2-4.
PARIS: Rendez-vous aux Jardins, open gardens, June 2-4.
ST-MARIE-DU-MONT and CARANTEN: Normandy International WWII Film Festival, Cinema Le Contetin, June 2-5.
PARIS: Pestacles, festival for young audiences, Parc Floral, most performances take place on Thursdays, June 8-Sept. 28.
PARIS: Art Shopping, contemporary art fair, Carrousel du Louvre, June 9-11.
PARIS: Download Festival, headliners include Linkin Park and System of a Down, June 9-11.
STRASBOURG: Pride Parade, June 10.
PARIS: We Love Green, sustainable music festival, Parc de Bagatelle, June 10-11.
PARIS: Champs Elysees Film Festival, June 15-22.
METZ: Les Puces de Metz, flea and antiques market, Metz Expo, June 17 and July 1.
PARIS: Paris Jazz Festival, June 17-July 30.
COUNTRYWIDE: Fete de la Musique, free musical performances, June 21.
PARIS: International Paris Air Show, Le Bourget, June 23-25.
PARIS: Solidays, music festival, Paris-Longchamp, June 23-25.
PARIS: Pride Parade, departs 2 p.m., June 24.
STRASBOURG: Artefacts Festival, pop, rock and electronic festival, June 24-25.
PARIS: Fete du Cinema, reduced prices at movie theaters, June 25-28.
PARIS: Days Off, music festival, Philharmonie de Paris, June 30-July 10.
Germany
DUESSELDORF: Duesseldorf Jazz Rally, June 1-4.
BAMBERG: Wine fest, June 1-5.
ERLANGEN: Bergkirchweih, volksfest, June 1-12.
FRANKFURT: BigCityBeats- World Club Dome, techno festival, Commerzbank Arena, June 1-2.
LUDWIGSBURG: International Street Music Festival, Bluehende Barock, June 2-4.
BERLIN: Carnival of Cultures, June 2-5.
ROTHENBURG A.D. TAUBER: Der Meistertrunk, historical play, June 2-5.
HEIDELBERG: Castle illuminations, June 3.
SCHWABISCH HALL: Kuchen und Brunnenfest, June 3-5.
BAYREUTH: Bayreuther Volksfest, June 2-12.
HEIDELBERG: Castle illuminations and fireworks, June 3, July 8 and Sept. 2.
ELTVILLE: Rose Days, June 3-4.
FRANKFURT: Waeldchestag, volksfest set in forest, June 3-6.
KONSTANZ: International Bodenseewoche, regattas and water-based festival, June 8-11.
WIESBADEN: Theatrium, street festival, June 9-10.
BONN: Balloon Festival, June 9-11.
RUEDESHEIM: Eibinen Wine Walk, 5 km walk through vineyards with wine stands, June 10.
XANTEN: Scottish Festival, Park am Ostwall, June 10-11.
KASSEL: Documenta, modern art exposition, June 10-Sept. 17.
PUENDERICH/WINNINGEN: Happy Mosel, auto free cycling along the Mosel River, June 11.
RUEDESHEIM: Children’s Sunday, free activities for children, June 11.
BONN: Night Run, 10 km race, June 14.
COCHEM: Mosel Wine Week, June 14-18.
NUREMBERG: Franconian Beer Fest, June 14-18.
BONN: Museum Mile Fest, cultural program for families, June 15-18.
FRANKFURT: Rose and Light Festival, Palm Garden, June 15-18.
RUEDESHEIM AM RHEIN: Happy Bike, motorcycle festival with concerts, June 15-18.
STUTTGART: Summer in Stuttgart Festival for New Music, June 15-18.
TRIER: Grand Roman Festival in the Imperial Baths, June 15-18.
WIESBADEN: International Old Timer Rally, classic cars by the Kurhaus, June 15-18.
ERFURT: Kraemerbrueckenfest, old town festival, June 16-18.
SINDELFINGEN: International Street Festival, June 16-18.
WORMS: Jazz and Joy, June 16-18.
ERBACH: Strawberry Festival, June 16-19.
MANNHEIM: Schiller Days, theater festival, June 16-24.
AMBERG: Old Town Fest, June 17-18.
KIEL: Kieler Woche, sailing and summer festival, June 17-25.
MANNHEIM: Lebendinger Neckar, auto free day from Mannheim to Eberbach, June 18.
MUNICH: Tollwood Summer Festival, June 21-July 16.
REGENSBURG: Buergerfest, June 22-25.
MUNICH: Munich Film Festival, June 22-July 1.
HAMBURG: Hamburg Harley Days, June 23-25.
TRIER: Altstadtfest, June 23-25.
MAINZ: Johannisnacht, street festival, June 23-26.
IDAR-OBERSTEIN: Spiessbraten Fest, June 23-27.
NUREMBERG: St. Katharina Open Air, open air musical performances, June 23-July 9.
AUGSBURG: Lange Nacht der Freiheit, music and literary performances from around the world, June 24.
DUESSELDORF: Triathlon European Championships, June 24-25.
KONSTANZ: border-crossing flea market, with rows of stands stretching into Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, June 24-25.
RUEDESHEIM/BINGEN: Tal Total, auto free day along both sides of Rhine, June 25.
TRIER: International Trier City Race, June 25.
STRAUBING: Bluetone, music festival by the Danube River, June 27-July 2.
FRANKFURT: Opernplatzfest, festival in front of opera, June 28-July 7.
BADEN-BADEN: Summer Nights, summer party in the park, June 29-July 2.
DUESSELDORF: Grand Depart, start of the Tour de France, June 29-July 2.
BAD WIMPFEN: Talmarkt, volksfest, June 29-July 4.
MANNHEIM: Frauenlauf, ladies only run, June 30.
ROTHENBURG OB DER TAUBER: Volksfest and market, June 30-July 5.
Greece
ATHENS: Documenta, contemporary art exhibition, through July 16.
Hungary
BUDAPEST: Danube Carnival, international cultural festival, June 3-18.
LAKE BALATON: Open Road Fest, Harley meet-up, June 7-11.
BUDAPEST: World of Coffee, features barista championships, Hungexpo, June 13-15.
Ireland
DUBLIN: Bloom in the Park, horticulture and food festival, Phoenix Park, June 1-5.
KILKENNY: The Cat Laughs, comedy festival, June 1-5.
KILLARNEY: Ireland Bike Fest, motorcycle festival, June 2-5.
DUBLIN: Dublin Port River Fest, on-shore entertainment and vessels in harbor, June 3-5.
DUBLIN: Forbidden Fruit Festival, music and comedy, June 3-5.
CARLOW: Carlow Arts Festival, June 7-13.
DUBLIN: Down with Jazz, festival harks to anti-jazz movement of the 1930s, Temple Bar, June 10-11.
LISMORE: Immrama, The Lismore Festival of Travel Writing, June 14-18.
DUBLIN: Taste of Dublin, culinary festival, Iveagh Gardens, June 15-18.
ROSSES POINT: Shanty Festival, June 16-18.
CORK: Midsummer Arts Festival, June 16-25.
BUNDORAN: Sea Sessions, surf and music festival, June 23-25.
DUBLIN: Pride Parade, June 24.
Italy
MONTESPERTOLI: Mostra del Chianti, wine festival, through June 4.
VENICE: La Biennale Venezia, international art show, through Nov. 26.
MILAN: Gelato Festival, Piazza Castello, June 1-4.
PENNABILLI: Artisti in Piazza, street festival, June 1-4.
VENICE: Vogalonga, rowing race, June 4.
ROME: Chamber Music Festival, Palazzo Barbarini, June 4-8.
SAN GIMIGNANO: Ferie delle Messi, medieval festival, June 16-18.
VENICE: Art Night, June 17.
SPELLO: Infiorata, elaborate flower petal designs, June 17-18.
GENZANO DI ROMA: Infiorata, elaborate flower petal designs, June 17-19.
PESCARA: Ironman Italy, June 18.
PISA: Regatta of San Ranieri, historical boat race, June 17.
TRIESTE: Triskell, international festival of Celtic music and culture, Boschetto del Ferdanandeo, June 21-July 2.
VERONA: Verona Opera Festival, this year’s performances include Nabucco, Aido, Rigoletto, Tosca and Madama Butterfly, June 23-Aug. 25.
FLORENCE: Calcio Storico, brutal match of early form of football, June 24.
FLORENCE: St. John’s Day celebrations, feast day of city’s patron saint, June 24.
ISCHIA: Ischia Film Festival, June 24-July 1.
Latvia
RIGA: Riga Opera Festival, June 8-18.
RIGA: Liigo Fair, midsummer fair, Old Town Square, June 22.
RIGA: Rigas Ritmi Festival, music festival, June 28-July 1.
Liechstenstein
VADUZ: Buskers Liechstenstein, street festival, June 24-25.
Luxembourg
ECHTERNACH: Dancing procession, procession of pilgrims and dancers, June 6.
CITY: Fete de la Musique, free concerts, June 16.
REMICH: Iron Man, triathlon, June 18.
CITY: National Holiday, fireworks and street parties June 22, military parade and official ceremonies June 23.
CITY: City Skyliner, mobile observation tower set up, June 28-Aug. 6.
Malta
VALLETTA: Valletta Film Festival, June 16-25.
FLORIANA: Isle of MTV Malta, island wide festival of pop music, June 23-28.
Monaco
MONTE-CARLO: Feast of St. John, June 24.
Netherlands
ROTTERDAM: Poetry International Rotterdam, poetry slam, through June 4.
SCHEVENINGEN: Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta, through June 4.
ANTWERP: Benelux H.O.G. Rally, June 2-4.
AMSTERDAM: Taste of Amsterdam, culinary and restaurant festival, Amstel Park, June 2-5.
LANDGRAAF: Pinkpop, huge pop festival, June 3-5.
AMSTERDAM: Holland Festival, international performance arts festival, June 3-25.
AMERSFOORT: Amersfoort Jazz Fest, free outdoor jazz fest, June 8-11.
GROLLOO: Holland International Blues Festival, headliners include Buddy Guy, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Gov’t Mule , June 9-10.
AMSTERDAM: Het Hoofdgerecht, food festival, Het Steenen Hofd, June 9-12.
KAMPEN: Hanseatic Days, music and market, June 15-18.
MAASTRICHT: 24 Hours of Maastricht- Beer festival, June 16-17.
AMSTERDAM: Open Garden Days, June 16-18.
SCHEVENINGEN: Flag Day, celebrates catch of the new herring, June 17.
ALSMEER: Alsmeer Flower Festival, June 17-18.
THE HAGUE: Parkpop, free pop music fest, June 25.
Norway
BERGEN: Night Jazz, Georgenes Verft, through June 4.
BERGEN: Bergen International Festival, music and performing arts festival, through June 7
ALTA: Alta Soul & Blues Festival, June 8-10.
AVALDSNES: Viking Festival, June 8-11.
ROEROS: Roeros Folk Festival, June 8-11.
TRONDHEIM: Trondheim Jazz Festival, May 9-13.
PORSGRUNN: Porsgrunn International Theater Festival, June 13-17.
BERGEN: Bergenfest, music festival, June 14-17.
GRIMSTAD: Norwegian Short Film Festival, June 14-18.
DALANE: Dalane Blues Festival, June 15-17.
OSLO: Norwegian Wood Festival, country's top rock music festival, June 15-17.
OSLO: Over Oslo, music festival, June 21-24.
OSLO: Picnic in the Park, music fest, June 22-24.
ELVERUM: Volum Festival, culture and arts festival, June 22-25.
HALDEN: Food and Harbor Festival, June 23-25.
VOSS: Ekstremsportveko, extreme sports and music festival, June 24-July 2.
KRISTIANSUND: The Tahiti Festival, music fest, June 28-July 1.
Poland
POZNAN: Ethno Port, international music fest, June 8-11.
KRAKOW: Jewish Culture Festival, June 24-July 2.
GDYNIA: Open’er Festival, rock festival, June 28-July 1.
Portugal
PORTO: Serralves em Festa, contemporary art festival, June 3-4.
PORTO: NOS Primavera Sound, music festival, June 8-10.
LISBON: Festas de Lisboa, festivities culminate June 12-13.
PORTO: Feast of St. Anthony, June 23-24.
ERICEIRA: Sumol Summer Fest, music fest on beach, June 24-25.
LOULE: Festival Med, world music and art festival, June 29-July 1.
ESTORIL: International Handicrafts Fair, June 29-Sept. 3.
Romania
SIBIU: Sibiu International Theater Festival, June 9-18.
Scotland
ISLAY: Islay Festival of Music and Malt, through June 3.
DUMFRIES: Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, music and comedy, through June 4.
EDINBURGH: Imaginate Festival, performing arts for young audiences, through June 4.
ARGYLL: FyneFest, beer, food and music fest, June 2-4.
LOCKERBIE: The Eden Festival, boutique festival of music and performance, June 8-11.
EDINBURGH: Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, June 8-18.
GLASGOW: Glasgow Science Festival, June 8-18.
GLASGOW: Glasgow International Jazz Festival, June 21-25.
EDINBURGH: Edinburgh International Film Festival, June 21-July 2.
GLASGOW: Glasgow Real Ale Festival, Briggait, June 22-24.
EDINBURGH: Royal Highland Show, agricultural fair, Royal Highland Centre Ingliston, June 22-25.
EDINBURGH: Edinburgh International Magic Festival, June 30-July 8.
Slovakia
BRATISLAVA: Slovak Food Festival, Castle grounds, June 1-4.
BRATISLAVA: Coronation Week, celebrations of 300 year anniversary of the birth of Maria Teresa, Jun 10-17.
TRNOVCE: International Folk Festival Myjava, June 17-19.
BRATISLAVA: Gourmet Fest, June 23-25.
HLOHOVEC: Medieval Days, June 24-25.
Slovenia
LJUBLJANA: The 25th Ljublajana Biennial of Design, through Oct. 29.
LJUBLJANA: Festival June Summer, June 8-21.
MARIBOR: Festival Lent, international multi-cultural festival, June 23-July 1.
LJUBLJANA: Ljubljana Jazz Festival, June 28-July 2.
Spain
BARCELONA: Primavera Sound, music festival, through June 4.
ALMONTE: Pilgrimage to El Rocio, June 2-5.
CORDOBA: International Sephardic Music Festival, June 5-30.
MARBELLA: Feria de San Bernabe, June 6-12.
MADRID: Suma Flamenca, flamenco festival, June 6-25.
HUESCA: International Film Festival, screens short films, June 9-17.
BARCELONA: Sonar Festival, festival of progressive music and multimedia arts, June 15-17.
CORDOBA: White Night of Flamenco, June 17.
BRIONES: Medieval Days, June 17-18.
ALICANTE: Bonfires of San Juan, June 21-24.
LANJARON: Fiesta del Agua y del Jamon, water fight at midnight, June 23.
MADRID: Festival of San Juan, Retiro area of city, bonfires to celebrate shortest night of the year, June 23-24.
SAN PEDRO MANRIQUE: Paso del Fuego and Las Mondidas Festival, fire walking, June 23-24.
MADRID: World Pride Madrid, LGBT Pride Festival, June 23-July 2.
GRANADA: International Festival of Music and Dance, June 23-July 14.
GEXTO: International Jazz Festival, June 28-July 2.
HARO: The Battle of Wine, June 29.
MADRID: Mulafest, festival of urban culture, IFEMA, June 30-July 2.
Sweden
STOCKHOLM: Stockholm Early Music Festival, highlights classical and baroque music, June 1-6.
STOCKHOLM: Asics Stockholm Marathon, June 3.
SOELVESBORG: Sweden Rock Festival, mostly hard rock acts perform, June 7-10.
MOTALA: Vaetternrundan, 300 km cycling tour around Lake Vaettern open to public, June 16-17.
COUNTRYWIDE: Summer solstice celebrations, June 23.
FOTEVIKEN: Viking Market, June 26-July 7.
GOTHENBURG: Goteborg Blues Festival, Villa Belparc, June 30-July 1.
Switzerland
WINTERTHUR: Afro Pentacost Festival, through June 5.
PORRENTRUY: Festival Monde de Couleurs, world music festival, June 1-4.
WEGGIS: Riviera Latina Festival, June 2-4.
ASCONA: Street Artists Festival, June 2-5.
ENGELBERG: Fisherman’s Friend Strongman Run, June 3.
CHUR: Buskers Chur, street festival, June 3-4.
INTERLAKEN: Greenfield Festival, headliners include Green Day and Blink-182, June 8-10.
ZURICH: Pride Festival, June 9-10.
MOUDON: Folk Music Festival, June 10-11.
RAPPERSWIL: Ironman 70.3 Switzerland, June 11.
GRINDELWALD: LandArt Festival, June 12-17.
BASEL: Volta, contemporary art fair, June 12-18.
BASEL: LISTE - Art Fair Basel, promotes young artists and galleries, June 13-17.
BASEL: Art Basel, June 15-18.
WEGGIS: Heirassa Festival, celebrates folk music, June 15-18.
APPENZELL: Biker Meeting, Harley Davidson rider’s meet-up, June 16-18.
GENEVA: Bol d’Or Mirabaud, sailing regatta, June 16-18.
BOVERESSE: Absinthe Festival, June 17.
SAAS FEE: Gourmet Trail, June 18.
ZUG: Cherry Market, June 19-26.
LUCERNE: Old Town Festival, June 23-24.
GENEVA: Fete de la Musique, over 500 free concerts, June 23-25.
INTERLAKEN: Trucker and Country Festival, June 23-25.
ZUG: Lake Festival, June 24.
GRUYERES: St. John’s Day Medieval and Baroque Festival, June 24-25.
RAPPERSWIL-JONA: blues ‘n’ jazz, June 29-July 1.
LUGANO: H.O.G. European Rally, June 29-July 2.
ST. GALLEN: Open Air St. Gallen, headliners include Die Toten Hosen and Biffy Clyro, June 29-July 2.
WEGGIS: Rose Festival, June 30-July 2.
MONTREUX: Jazz Festival, June 30-July 15.
Wales
BRIDGEND: Urd Eisteddfod, youth compete in singing and dancing, through June 3.
HAY-ON-WYE: Hay Festival, international literary festival, through June 4.
LLANDUDNO: Three Castles Trophy, vintage auto race, June 9.
LLANWRTYD WELLS: Man vs. Horse Marathon, June 10.
PORTHMADOG: Snowdonia Ale Trail, bus based ale festival, June 10.
PORT TALBOT: L’Etape Wales-Dragon Ride, cycling race, June 11.
CARDIFF: BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, week of classical music concerts for performers starting their careers, June 11-18.
POWYS: Gregynog Festival, highlights classical music from Ireland, June 16-July 2.
LLANWRTYD WELLS: Drovers Walks, 10 to 25 mile hikes along old herder’s paths, June 24.
CARDIFF: Cardiff Triathlon, June 25.
CARDIFF: Hijinx Unity Festival, showcases performances by disabled artists, Millenium Centre, June 28-July 2.
