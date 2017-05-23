Festivals & events, June, 2017

Austria

VIENNA: Wiener Festwochen, multidisciplinary arts festival, through June 18.

MELK: International Baroque Days, Melk Abbey, June 1-5.

VIENNA: Vienna Independent Shorts, festival for short film, animation and video, June 1-6.

INNSBRUCK: Golden Roof Challenge, pole-vaulting championships in old town, June 2.

DIERSBACH: Inntoene, jazz festival, June 2-4.

SALZBURG: Whitsun Festival, opera, drama and chamber music festival, June 2-5.

VIENNA: Rock in Vienna, Kings of Leon and Die Toten Hosen headline, Donauinsel, June 2-5.

HERIGOR: Speck Festival, celebrates bacon-like meat product, June 3-4.

VIENNA: Life Ball, ball supports AIDS and HIV status awareness, June 10.

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM: Biker Mania, party for motorcyclists, June 8-11.

GRAZ: springfestival, electronic music and art festival, June 14-18.

RETZ: Retz Wine Weeks, June 15-25.

YBBS: aufhOHRchen, folk music festival in the Mostviertel, June 8-11.

ST. MICHAEL IM LUNGAU: Fire and Voice, choir festival, June 9-11.

ST. MICHAEL IM LUNGAU: Samson parade, June 15.

SALZBURG: Mozart 100, scenic ultra-runs, June 17.

VIENNA: Rainbow Parade, June 17.

MUNICH: City Foundation Festival, June 17-18.

INNSBRUCK: Tanzsummer, Stomp is performed, June 20-25.

SALZBURG: Sommerszene, international avant-garde festival, celebrates contemporary dance, theatre and performance, June 20-July 1.

VIENNA: Fete Imperiale, summer ball at the Spanish Riding School, June 23.

VIENNA: Donauinselfest, Europe’s largest free entry music festival, June 23-25.

EHRWALD: Bergfeuer Zugspitz Arena, bonfires on the mountaintops, June 24.

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN: Richard Strauss Festival, classical music fest, June 24-30.

VIENNA: Jazz Fest, June 26-July 10.

Belgium

LIEGE: Epicuriales, Espace Tivoli, culinary festival, June 1-5.

CERFONTAINE: Fete de la biere, regional beers and gourmet market, June 3-4.

LEUVEN: Leuven Innovation Beer Festival, June 4-5.

MESSINES: International Remembrance Ceremony: Centenary of the Battle of Messines, June 7.

BRUSSELS: BRUNEAF, Non-European Art Fair, Sablon, June 7-11.

BRUSSELS: Dinner in the Sky, gourmet outdoor dining high above city, June 10-16.

MONS: Doudou, procession of the Golden Cart and the Battle of the Lumecon, June 11.

BRUSSELS: Brussels Film Festival, June 16-22.

DESSEL: Graspop, heavy metal festival, Deep Purple, Rammstein and Scorpions headline, June 16-18.

PUURS: Great Breweries Marathon, run through Duvel, Palm and Karmeliet breweries, June 18.

BRUSSELS: Fete de la Musique, free concerts at Parc du Cinquantenaire, June 21-25.

ANTWERP: Beer Passion Weekend, Groenplaats, June 23-25.

GENK: Genk on Stage, free music festival, June 23-25.

MONS: Fete de la Biere de Jurbise, beer fest, Grand Place, June 24-25.

OSTEND: Ostendaise, culinary festival celebrates fish and shellfish, June 24-25.

WERCHTER: Rock Werchter, rock festival, Kings of Leon, Arcade Fire, The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons, Lorde and others play, June 29-July 2.

BRUSSELS: Couleur Cafe, open air reggae and world music fest, Atomium, June 30-July 2.

Croatia

ZAGREB: Animafest, animated film festival, June 5-10.

ZAGREB: INMusic, music festival, Jarun Lake, headliners include Arcade Fire, Kings of Leon and Kasabian, June 19-21.

ROVINJ: Summer Sensual Days, dance workshops and parties, June 20-26.

PAKLENICA: Velebit Ultra Trail, various lengths of trail races along seaside landscape, June 23-25.

ROVINJ: Croatian Summer Salsa Festival, June 26-July 3.

HVAR: Lavender Festival, June 30-July 1.

Czech Republic

PRAGUE: Prague Fringe Festival, English language theater festival, through June 3.

PRAGUE: Khamoro, world festival of Roma culture, through June 3.

PRAGUE: Tanec Praha, festival of contemporary dance and movement, through June 28.

PARDUBICE: Aviation Show, June 3-4.

PRAGUE: Night of Churches, June 9.

PRAGUE: Museum Night, June 10.

PRAGUE: Aerodrome Festival, headliners include Linkin Park and Simple Plan, Letnany Airport, June 11.

PRAGUE: Navalis, Saint John’s celebrations, Charles Bridge, May 15.

PRAGUE: Festival of Minibreweries, Prague Castle gardens, June 16-17.

CESKE KRUMLOV: Festival of the Five Petaled Rose, Middle Ages festival, June 16-18.

PRAGUE: Holi Festival of Colors, throwing of colored powders and electronic music, Intercamp-Hostel Kotva, June 17.

PRAGUE: Apetit Piknik, culinary festival, Park Grebovka, June 17.

PRAGUE: Prague Proms, classical music concerts, June 21-July 19.

PRAGUE: United Islands, international music festival, June 22-25.

STRAZNICE: International Folklore Festival, June 22-25.

PRAGUE: Metronome Festival, headliners include Sting and Kasabian, Prague Exhibition Grounds Holesovice, June 23-24.

OLOMOUC: Mattoni Half Marathon, June 24.

KUTNA HORA: Royal Silvering, Gothic festival, June 24-25.

PRAGUE: Ice Cream Festival, Prague Exhibition Grounds Holesovice, June 25.

KARLOVY VARY: International Film Festival, June 30-July 8.

Denmark

HUNDESTED: Sand Sculpture Festival, through Sept. 17.

COPENHAGEN: Distortion Festival, street and nightlife festival, through June 4.

COPENHAGEN: CPH Stage, theater festival, The Playhouse, through June 11.

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen Photo Festival, June 1-11.

ELSINORE (HELSINGOR): Hamlet Live, characters bring story to life during guided tour, Kronborg Castle, June 1-Aug. 31.

COPENHAGEN: Medieval Market, Valby Park, June 2-5.

COPENHAGEN: Carnival, Faelledparken, June 3-4.

COPENHAGEN: KOMOS Festival, folk and food festival, Kongens Have, June 15-17.

COPENHAGEN: Danish Dance Theatre, open air dance event, Copenhagen Police Headquarters, June 20-24.

SILKEBORG: Riverboat Jazz Festival, June 21-25.

COPENHAGEN: Copenhell, heavy metal festival, System of a Down, Slayer, Alter Bridge and others on stage, Refshaleoeen, June 22-24.

HELSINGE: Helsinge Byfest, city festival, June 22-25.

COUNTRYWIDE: St. John’s Eve, bonfires along the coast, June 23.

HVIDE SANDE: North Sea Beach Marathon, run takes place on beach, June 25.

ROSKILDE: Roskilde Festival, headliners include Foo Fighters and A Tribe Called Quest, June 24-July 1.

NIBE: Nibe Festival, small music festival, line-up includes Bryan Adams, June 28-July 1.

SKAGEN: Skagen Festival, music fest, June 29-July 2.

England

COLCHESTER: Real Ale & Cider Festival, Arts Centre, through June 3.

NEWARK: International Antiques and Collectors Fair, Europe’s largest antiques fair, June 1-2.

LONDON: Sundance Film Festival London, Picture House West End, June 1-4.

LONDON: Field Day, Victoria Park, June 3.

CHATSWORTH: RHS Chatsworth Flower Show, June 7-11.

PETERBOROUGH: Dragon Boat Festival, June 10.

LONDON: Taste of London, food festival, Regent’s Park, June 14-18.

BIRMINGHAM: BBC Good Food Show, NEC, June 15-18.

BAKEWELL: Eroica Britannia, vintage cycling event and music festival, June 16-18.

LONDON: Gelato Festival, Old Spitalfield Market, June 16-18.

LONDON: Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trafalgar Square, June 17.

LIVERPOOL: Africa Oye, African music and culture, Sefton Park, June 17-18.

LONDON: Open Garden Squares Weekend, June 17-18.

BROADSTAIRS: Dickens Festival, June 17-23.

LONDON: Streatlife, street food and craft beer festival, Alexandra Palace, June 17-18, July 22-23 and Aug. 19-20.

HARLOW CARR: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show, June 23-25.

GREENWICH: Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, June 23-July 8.

LONDON: West End LIVE, excerpts from theatrical productions, Trafalgar Square, June 24-25.

LONDON: Pride in London, June 25-July 9, main event parade on July 8.

LONDON: Olympia International Art & Antiques Fair, June 26-July 2.

HENLEY-ON-THAMES: Henley Royal Regatta, rowing competitions, June 28-July 2.

Estonia

TALLINN: Old Town Days, arts, music and street entertainment, through June 4.

TALLINN: Tallinn Street Food Festival and TaDaa! Festival, June 1-11.

TALLIN: Estonian Youth Song and Dance Celebration, June 30-July 2.

Finland

HELSINKI: Helsinki Day, music, dance and theater, June 11-12.

HELSINKI: Taste of Helsinki, culinary restaurant festival, Kansalaistorin Puisto, June 15-18.

HAAPAVESI: Haapavesi Blues Festival, June 26-27.

TURKU: Medieval Market, June 29-July 2.

France

CAEN: D-Day Landing Day Festival, festival of remembrance along Normandy coast, through June 18.

LYON: On Vous Ment, mockumentary film festival, June 2-4.

ORLY: Orly en Fete, street artists festival, June 2-4.

PARIS: Rendez-vous aux Jardins, open gardens, June 2-4.

ST-MARIE-DU-MONT and CARANTEN: Normandy International WWII Film Festival, Cinema Le Contetin, June 2-5.

PARIS: Pestacles, festival for young audiences, Parc Floral, most performances take place on Thursdays, June 8-Sept. 28.

PARIS: Art Shopping, contemporary art fair, Carrousel du Louvre, June 9-11.

PARIS: Download Festival, headliners include Linkin Park and System of a Down, June 9-11.

STRASBOURG: Pride Parade, June 10.

PARIS: We Love Green, sustainable music festival, Parc de Bagatelle, June 10-11.

PARIS: Champs Elysees Film Festival, June 15-22.

METZ: Les Puces de Metz, flea and antiques market, Metz Expo, June 17 and July 1.

PARIS: Paris Jazz Festival, June 17-July 30.

COUNTRYWIDE: Fete de la Musique, free musical performances, June 21.

PARIS: International Paris Air Show, Le Bourget, June 23-25.

PARIS: Solidays, music festival, Paris-Longchamp, June 23-25.

PARIS: Pride Parade, departs 2 p.m., June 24.

STRASBOURG: Artefacts Festival, pop, rock and electronic festival, June 24-25.

PARIS: Fete du Cinema, reduced prices at movie theaters, June 25-28.

PARIS: Days Off, music festival, Philharmonie de Paris, June 30-July 10.

Germany

DUESSELDORF: Duesseldorf Jazz Rally, June 1-4.

BAMBERG: Wine fest, June 1-5.

ERLANGEN: Bergkirchweih, volksfest, June 1-12.

FRANKFURT: BigCityBeats- World Club Dome, techno festival, Commerzbank Arena, June 1-2.

LUDWIGSBURG: International Street Music Festival, Bluehende Barock, June 2-4.

BERLIN: Carnival of Cultures, June 2-5.

ROTHENBURG A.D. TAUBER: Der Meistertrunk, historical play, June 2-5.

HEIDELBERG: Castle illuminations, June 3.

SCHWABISCH HALL: Kuchen und Brunnenfest, June 3-5.

BAYREUTH: Bayreuther Volksfest, June 2-12.

HEIDELBERG: Castle illuminations and fireworks, June 3, July 8 and Sept. 2.

ELTVILLE: Rose Days, June 3-4.

FRANKFURT: Waeldchestag, volksfest set in forest, June 3-6.

KONSTANZ: International Bodenseewoche, regattas and water-based festival, June 8-11.

WIESBADEN: Theatrium, street festival, June 9-10.

BONN: Balloon Festival, June 9-11.

RUEDESHEIM: Eibinen Wine Walk, 5 km walk through vineyards with wine stands, June 10.

XANTEN: Scottish Festival, Park am Ostwall, June 10-11.

KASSEL: Documenta, modern art exposition, June 10-Sept. 17.

PUENDERICH/WINNINGEN: Happy Mosel, auto free cycling along the Mosel River, June 11.

RUEDESHEIM: Children’s Sunday, free activities for children, June 11.

BONN: Night Run, 10 km race, June 14.

COCHEM: Mosel Wine Week, June 14-18.

NUREMBERG: Franconian Beer Fest, June 14-18.

BONN: Museum Mile Fest, cultural program for families, June 15-18.

FRANKFURT: Rose and Light Festival, Palm Garden, June 15-18.

RUEDESHEIM AM RHEIN: Happy Bike, motorcycle festival with concerts, June 15-18.

STUTTGART: Summer in Stuttgart Festival for New Music, June 15-18.

TRIER: Grand Roman Festival in the Imperial Baths, June 15-18.

WIESBADEN: International Old Timer Rally, classic cars by the Kurhaus, June 15-18.

ERFURT: Kraemerbrueckenfest, old town festival, June 16-18.

SINDELFINGEN: International Street Festival, June 16-18.

WORMS: Jazz and Joy, June 16-18.

ERBACH: Strawberry Festival, June 16-19.

MANNHEIM: Schiller Days, theater festival, June 16-24.

AMBERG: Old Town Fest, June 17-18.

KIEL: Kieler Woche, sailing and summer festival, June 17-25.

MANNHEIM: Lebendinger Neckar, auto free day from Mannheim to Eberbach, June 18.

MUNICH: Tollwood Summer Festival, June 21-July 16.

REGENSBURG: Buergerfest, June 22-25.

MUNICH: Munich Film Festival, June 22-July 1.

HAMBURG: Hamburg Harley Days, June 23-25.

TRIER: Altstadtfest, June 23-25.

MAINZ: Johannisnacht, street festival, June 23-26.

IDAR-OBERSTEIN: Spiessbraten Fest, June 23-27.

NUREMBERG: St. Katharina Open Air, open air musical performances, June 23-July 9.

AUGSBURG: Lange Nacht der Freiheit, music and literary performances from around the world, June 24.

DUESSELDORF: Triathlon European Championships, June 24-25.

KONSTANZ: border-crossing flea market, with rows of stands stretching into Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, June 24-25.

RUEDESHEIM/BINGEN: Tal Total, auto free day along both sides of Rhine, June 25.

TRIER: International Trier City Race, June 25.

STRAUBING: Bluetone, music festival by the Danube River, June 27-July 2.

FRANKFURT: Opernplatzfest, festival in front of opera, June 28-July 7.

BADEN-BADEN: Summer Nights, summer party in the park, June 29-July 2.

DUESSELDORF: Grand Depart, start of the Tour de France, June 29-July 2.

BAD WIMPFEN: Talmarkt, volksfest, June 29-July 4.

MANNHEIM: Frauenlauf, ladies only run, June 30.

ROTHENBURG OB DER TAUBER: Volksfest and market, June 30-July 5.

Greece

ATHENS: Documenta, contemporary art exhibition, through July 16.

Hungary

BUDAPEST: Danube Carnival, international cultural festival, June 3-18.

LAKE BALATON: Open Road Fest, Harley meet-up, June 7-11.

BUDAPEST: World of Coffee, features barista championships, Hungexpo, June 13-15.

Ireland

DUBLIN: Bloom in the Park, horticulture and food festival, Phoenix Park, June 1-5.

KILKENNY: The Cat Laughs, comedy festival, June 1-5.

KILLARNEY: Ireland Bike Fest, motorcycle festival, June 2-5.

DUBLIN: Dublin Port River Fest, on-shore entertainment and vessels in harbor, June 3-5.

DUBLIN: Forbidden Fruit Festival, music and comedy, June 3-5.

CARLOW: Carlow Arts Festival, June 7-13.

DUBLIN: Down with Jazz, festival harks to anti-jazz movement of the 1930s, Temple Bar, June 10-11.

LISMORE: Immrama, The Lismore Festival of Travel Writing, June 14-18.

DUBLIN: Taste of Dublin, culinary festival, Iveagh Gardens, June 15-18.

ROSSES POINT: Shanty Festival, June 16-18.

CORK: Midsummer Arts Festival, June 16-25.

BUNDORAN: Sea Sessions, surf and music festival, June 23-25.

DUBLIN: Pride Parade, June 24.

Italy

MONTESPERTOLI: Mostra del Chianti, wine festival, through June 4.

VENICE: La Biennale Venezia, international art show, through Nov. 26.

MILAN: Gelato Festival, Piazza Castello, June 1-4.

PENNABILLI: Artisti in Piazza, street festival, June 1-4.

VENICE: Vogalonga, rowing race, June 4.

ROME: Chamber Music Festival, Palazzo Barbarini, June 4-8.

SAN GIMIGNANO: Ferie delle Messi, medieval festival, June 16-18.

VENICE: Art Night, June 17.

SPELLO: Infiorata, elaborate flower petal designs, June 17-18.

GENZANO DI ROMA: Infiorata, elaborate flower petal designs, June 17-19.

PESCARA: Ironman Italy, June 18.

PISA: Regatta of San Ranieri, historical boat race, June 17.

TRIESTE: Triskell, international festival of Celtic music and culture, Boschetto del Ferdanandeo, June 21-July 2.

VERONA: Verona Opera Festival, this year’s performances include Nabucco, Aido, Rigoletto, Tosca and Madama Butterfly, June 23-Aug. 25.

FLORENCE: Calcio Storico, brutal match of early form of football, June 24.

FLORENCE: St. John’s Day celebrations, feast day of city’s patron saint, June 24.

ISCHIA: Ischia Film Festival, June 24-July 1.

Latvia

RIGA: Riga Opera Festival, June 8-18.

RIGA: Liigo Fair, midsummer fair, Old Town Square, June 22.

RIGA: Rigas Ritmi Festival, music festival, June 28-July 1.

Liechstenstein

VADUZ: Buskers Liechstenstein, street festival, June 24-25.

Luxembourg

ECHTERNACH: Dancing procession, procession of pilgrims and dancers, June 6.

CITY: Fete de la Musique, free concerts, June 16.

REMICH: Iron Man, triathlon, June 18.

CITY: National Holiday, fireworks and street parties June 22, military parade and official ceremonies June 23.

CITY: City Skyliner, mobile observation tower set up, June 28-Aug. 6.

Malta

VALLETTA: Valletta Film Festival, June 16-25.

FLORIANA: Isle of MTV Malta, island wide festival of pop music, June 23-28.

Monaco

MONTE-CARLO: Feast of St. John, June 24.

Netherlands

ROTTERDAM: Poetry International Rotterdam, poetry slam, through June 4.

SCHEVENINGEN: Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta, through June 4.

ANTWERP: Benelux H.O.G. Rally, June 2-4.

AMSTERDAM: Taste of Amsterdam, culinary and restaurant festival, Amstel Park, June 2-5.

LANDGRAAF: Pinkpop, huge pop festival, June 3-5.

AMSTERDAM: Holland Festival, international performance arts festival, June 3-25.

AMERSFOORT: Amersfoort Jazz Fest, free outdoor jazz fest, June 8-11.

GROLLOO: Holland International Blues Festival, headliners include Buddy Guy, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Gov’t Mule , June 9-10.

AMSTERDAM: Het Hoofdgerecht, food festival, Het Steenen Hofd, June 9-12.

KAMPEN: Hanseatic Days, music and market, June 15-18.

MAASTRICHT: 24 Hours of Maastricht- Beer festival, June 16-17.

AMSTERDAM: Open Garden Days, June 16-18.

SCHEVENINGEN: Flag Day, celebrates catch of the new herring, June 17.

ALSMEER: Alsmeer Flower Festival, June 17-18.

THE HAGUE: Parkpop, free pop music fest, June 25.

Norway

BERGEN: Night Jazz, Georgenes Verft, through June 4.

BERGEN: Bergen International Festival, music and performing arts festival, through June 7

ALTA: Alta Soul & Blues Festival, June 8-10.

AVALDSNES: Viking Festival, June 8-11.

ROEROS: Roeros Folk Festival, June 8-11.

TRONDHEIM: Trondheim Jazz Festival, May 9-13.

PORSGRUNN: Porsgrunn International Theater Festival, June 13-17.

BERGEN: Bergenfest, music festival, June 14-17.

GRIMSTAD: Norwegian Short Film Festival, June 14-18.

DALANE: Dalane Blues Festival, June 15-17.

OSLO: Norwegian Wood Festival, country's top rock music festival, June 15-17.

OSLO: Over Oslo, music festival, June 21-24.

OSLO: Picnic in the Park, music fest, June 22-24.

ELVERUM: Volum Festival, culture and arts festival, June 22-25.

HALDEN: Food and Harbor Festival, June 23-25.

VOSS: Ekstremsportveko, extreme sports and music festival, June 24-July 2.

KRISTIANSUND: The Tahiti Festival, music fest, June 28-July 1.

Poland

POZNAN: Ethno Port, international music fest, June 8-11.

KRAKOW: Jewish Culture Festival, June 24-July 2.

GDYNIA: Open’er Festival, rock festival, June 28-July 1.

Portugal

PORTO: Serralves em Festa, contemporary art festival, June 3-4.

PORTO: NOS Primavera Sound, music festival, June 8-10.

LISBON: Festas de Lisboa, festivities culminate June 12-13.

PORTO: Feast of St. Anthony, June 23-24.

ERICEIRA: Sumol Summer Fest, music fest on beach, June 24-25.

LOULE: Festival Med, world music and art festival, June 29-July 1.

ESTORIL: International Handicrafts Fair, June 29-Sept. 3.

Romania

SIBIU: Sibiu International Theater Festival, June 9-18.

Scotland

ISLAY: Islay Festival of Music and Malt, through June 3.

DUMFRIES: Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, music and comedy, through June 4.

EDINBURGH: Imaginate Festival, performing arts for young audiences, through June 4.

ARGYLL: FyneFest, beer, food and music fest, June 2-4.

LOCKERBIE: The Eden Festival, boutique festival of music and performance, June 8-11.

EDINBURGH: Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, June 8-18.

GLASGOW: Glasgow Science Festival, June 8-18.

GLASGOW: Glasgow International Jazz Festival, June 21-25.

EDINBURGH: Edinburgh International Film Festival, June 21-July 2.

GLASGOW: Glasgow Real Ale Festival, Briggait, June 22-24.

EDINBURGH: Royal Highland Show, agricultural fair, Royal Highland Centre Ingliston, June 22-25.

EDINBURGH: Edinburgh International Magic Festival, June 30-July 8.

Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Food Festival, Castle grounds, June 1-4.

BRATISLAVA: Coronation Week, celebrations of 300 year anniversary of the birth of Maria Teresa, Jun 10-17.

TRNOVCE: International Folk Festival Myjava, June 17-19.

BRATISLAVA: Gourmet Fest, June 23-25.

HLOHOVEC: Medieval Days, June 24-25.

Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: The 25th Ljublajana Biennial of Design, through Oct. 29.

LJUBLJANA: Festival June Summer, June 8-21.

MARIBOR: Festival Lent, international multi-cultural festival, June 23-July 1.

LJUBLJANA: Ljubljana Jazz Festival, June 28-July 2.

Spain

BARCELONA: Primavera Sound, music festival, through June 4.

ALMONTE: Pilgrimage to El Rocio, June 2-5.

CORDOBA: International Sephardic Music Festival, June 5-30.

MARBELLA: Feria de San Bernabe, June 6-12.

MADRID: Suma Flamenca, flamenco festival, June 6-25.

HUESCA: International Film Festival, screens short films, June 9-17.

BARCELONA: Sonar Festival, festival of progressive music and multimedia arts, June 15-17.

CORDOBA: White Night of Flamenco, June 17.

BRIONES: Medieval Days, June 17-18.

ALICANTE: Bonfires of San Juan, June 21-24.

LANJARON: Fiesta del Agua y del Jamon, water fight at midnight, June 23.

MADRID: Festival of San Juan, Retiro area of city, bonfires to celebrate shortest night of the year, June 23-24.

SAN PEDRO MANRIQUE: Paso del Fuego and Las Mondidas Festival, fire walking, June 23-24.

MADRID: World Pride Madrid, LGBT Pride Festival, June 23-July 2.

GRANADA: International Festival of Music and Dance, June 23-July 14.

GEXTO: International Jazz Festival, June 28-July 2.

HARO: The Battle of Wine, June 29.

MADRID: Mulafest, festival of urban culture, IFEMA, June 30-July 2.

Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Stockholm Early Music Festival, highlights classical and baroque music, June 1-6.

STOCKHOLM: Asics Stockholm Marathon, June 3.

SOELVESBORG: Sweden Rock Festival, mostly hard rock acts perform, June 7-10.

MOTALA: Vaetternrundan, 300 km cycling tour around Lake Vaettern open to public, June 16-17.

COUNTRYWIDE: Summer solstice celebrations, June 23.

FOTEVIKEN: Viking Market, June 26-July 7.

GOTHENBURG: Goteborg Blues Festival, Villa Belparc, June 30-July 1.

Switzerland

WINTERTHUR: Afro Pentacost Festival, through June 5.

PORRENTRUY: Festival Monde de Couleurs, world music festival, June 1-4.

WEGGIS: Riviera Latina Festival, June 2-4.

ASCONA: Street Artists Festival, June 2-5.

ENGELBERG: Fisherman’s Friend Strongman Run, June 3.

CHUR: Buskers Chur, street festival, June 3-4.

INTERLAKEN: Greenfield Festival, headliners include Green Day and Blink-182, June 8-10.

ZURICH: Pride Festival, June 9-10.

MOUDON: Folk Music Festival, June 10-11.

RAPPERSWIL: Ironman 70.3 Switzerland, June 11.

GRINDELWALD: LandArt Festival, June 12-17.

BASEL: Volta, contemporary art fair, June 12-18.

BASEL: LISTE - Art Fair Basel, promotes young artists and galleries, June 13-17.

BASEL: Art Basel, June 15-18.

WEGGIS: Heirassa Festival, celebrates folk music, June 15-18.

APPENZELL: Biker Meeting, Harley Davidson rider’s meet-up, June 16-18.

GENEVA: Bol d’Or Mirabaud, sailing regatta, June 16-18.

BOVERESSE: Absinthe Festival, June 17.

SAAS FEE: Gourmet Trail, June 18.

ZUG: Cherry Market, June 19-26.

LUCERNE: Old Town Festival, June 23-24.

GENEVA: Fete de la Musique, over 500 free concerts, June 23-25.

INTERLAKEN: Trucker and Country Festival, June 23-25.

ZUG: Lake Festival, June 24.

GRUYERES: St. John’s Day Medieval and Baroque Festival, June 24-25.

RAPPERSWIL-JONA: blues ‘n’ jazz, June 29-July 1.

LUGANO: H.O.G. European Rally, June 29-July 2.

ST. GALLEN: Open Air St. Gallen, headliners include Die Toten Hosen and Biffy Clyro, June 29-July 2.

WEGGIS: Rose Festival, June 30-July 2.

MONTREUX: Jazz Festival, June 30-July 15.

Wales

BRIDGEND: Urd Eisteddfod, youth compete in singing and dancing, through June 3.

HAY-ON-WYE: Hay Festival, international literary festival, through June 4.

LLANDUDNO: Three Castles Trophy, vintage auto race, June 9.

LLANWRTYD WELLS: Man vs. Horse Marathon, June 10.

PORTHMADOG: Snowdonia Ale Trail, bus based ale festival, June 10.

PORT TALBOT: L’Etape Wales-Dragon Ride, cycling race, June 11.

CARDIFF: BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, week of classical music concerts for performers starting their careers, June 11-18.

POWYS: Gregynog Festival, highlights classical music from Ireland, June 16-July 2.

LLANWRTYD WELLS: Drovers Walks, 10 to 25 mile hikes along old herder’s paths, June 24.

CARDIFF: Cardiff Triathlon, June 25.

CARDIFF: Hijinx Unity Festival, showcases performances by disabled artists, Millenium Centre, June 28-July 2.