2014 Military Photographer of the Year awards

A black-and-white portrait of an Air Force staff sergeant staring solemnly at the camera. A World War II re-enactor marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. An Air Force wounded warrior jumping rope on one leg, after the other was amputated because of cancer. These images and more caught the eyes of the judges in the 2014 Military Photographer of the Year competition for servicemembers.
The annual contest is judged at the Defense Information School in Fort Meade, Md. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vernon Young was named the Military Photographer of the Year. Stars and Stripes photographer Tech Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts won second place in Sports and Multimedia Story categories, third place for his Portrait entry and an honorable mention for Picture Story. See some of those shots and more below as we round up the top shots in several categories.
For more Visual Information Award Program Winners, including the categories of military graphic artist, web design and videographer, check out the Dinfos Award page and Flickr account.
Categories:
Top photographer (1st, 2nd and 3rd place) |
News |
Combat Documentation (Operational) |
Combat Documentation (Training) |
Portrait |
Sports |
Picture story |
Pictorial |
Illustrative |
Feature
Scheduled or unscheduled news event.
First place: Larry E. Reid Jr., U.S. Air Force | Second place: Eric R. Dietrich, U.S. Navy
Third place: Lauren Jorgenson, U.S. Coast Guard
Depicts real-world operations to include combat operations, disaster relief, and any contingency event not related to training, exercise or simulation.
First place: Harold Flynn, U.S. Army | Second place: Perry Aston, U.S. Air Force
Third place: Jason Robertson, U.S. Air Force
Depicts training, exercise or simulation of contingency support.
First place: Nathaniel Newkirk, U.S. Army | Second place: Marcus Fichtl, U.S. Army
Third place: Corey J. Hook, U.S. Air Force
Honorable mentions: Jodi Martinez, U.S. Air Force | Matthew Callahan, U.S. Marine Corps | Joshua Callaway, U.S. Air Force
Picture that identifies and captures a subject's character.
First place: John R. Nimmo, U.S. Air Force | Second place: Daniel Hughes, U.S. Air Force
Third place: Joshua L. DeMotts, U.S. Air Force
Honorable mentions: Christopher Callaway, U.S. Air Force | Vernon Young, U.S. Air Force | Sara E. Keller, U.S. Air Force
A photograph of sports participation or of a sports-related activity.
First place: Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force | Second place: Joshua L. DeMotts, U.S. Air Force
Third place: James Richardson, U.S. Air Force
Honorable mention: Austin Hazard, U.S. Marine Corps | James Richardson, U.S. Air Force
A series of pictures that reveal a storyline or a single theme.
First place: Vernon Young, U.S. Air Force | Second place: Jodi Martinez, U.S. Air Force
Third place: Siobhana McEwen, U.S. Navy
Honorable mention: Joshua DeMotts, U.S. Air Force | Daniel Hughes, U.S. Air Force
Photograph that exploits the visual qualities of the subject with primary emphasis on composition and aesthetics.
First place: Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force | Second place: Ezekial R. Kitandwe, U.S. Marine Corps
Third place: Steven A. Hitchcock, U.S. Army
Honorable mentions: Steven A. Hitchcock, U.S. Army | Vernon Young, U.S. Air Force | Brett Cole, U.S. Navy (photo not provided)
Photograph produced to illustrate a pre-conceived theme, concept or idea and does not include text or graphics.
First place: Devin N. Boyer, U.S. Air Force | Second place: Devin N. Boyer, U.S. Air Force
Third place: Rusty Frank, U.S. Air Force
Honorable mentions: Corey Hook, U.S. Air Force | Christopher Griffin, U.S. Air Force
Storytelling picture not news-related; usually a found situation that has strong human interest or a fresh view of a commonplace occurrence.
First place: Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force | Second place: Jordan Castelan, U.S. Air Force
Third place: Vernon Young, U.S. Air Force
Honorable mention: Harold Flynn, U.S. Army
