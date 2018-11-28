Three servicemembers killed by roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan are identified

Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Wash., Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Va., and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Penn., died Nov. 27, 2018, from injuries sustained when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Andar, Ghazni province, Afghanistan.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Described as a family daredevil who was driven to succeed in the Air Force and was the toughest person his family knew, Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin was planning to marry his fiancee when he got home from Afghanistan in January.

“They had their whole life ahead of them,” Dawna Duez, Elchin’s mother, said in a phone interview Tuesday from her home in Pennsylvania, where she was surrounded by family and fighting back tears.

Her son, a 25-year-old Air Force combat controller assigned to Cannon, N.M.-based 26th Special Tactics Squadron, was one of three American servicemembers killed in a roadside bomb blast that struck a convoy of U.S. and Afghan forces en route to battle the Taliban in southeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Va., and Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Wash., were the other U.S. servicemembers who died in the attack. Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Three more troops and a contractor were wounded in the attack, which was the deadliest this year for Americans. The wounded were medically evacuated and were being treated, officials said.

Elchin was the first airman killed in the country this year.

“He’s the whole family’s hero,” said his brother, Aaron. “He was the strongest man I’ve ever known, not just physically, but mentally. And the part that hurts me the most is that I’ll never know what he could have become.”

The Taliban quickly claimed credit for the deadly attack, saying it was targeted at the foreign invaders. The group has waged a 17-year insurgency against the Kabul government and its foreign backers, but U.S. officials say they are working to bring the militants to the table for peace talks aimed at ending America’s longest war.

Despite a short-lived overlap of holiday cease-fires that for the first time saw both sides of the conflict lay down their weapons and embrace, the Taliban have continued to mount stunning attacks. Afghan forces are battling the militants in most of the country’s provinces, but their offensives in Ghazni have provoked recent demonstrations in the Afghan capital.

The group swept into Ghazni’s provincial capital, leading to days of fighting in August, as U.S. and Afghan forces scrambled to defend the city. Last month, violence forced officials to delay elections in the province, and advances on outlying districts earlier this month forced thousands of civilians to flee the province.

Last week, the top U.S. general in the country visited the provincial capital to discuss the security there. The provincial governor told local media that he and the general had discussed launching a large-scale offensive to oust the militants from the area.

In photos from Gen. Austin Miller’s visit, he was shown carrying an M4 rifle, a visible sign of the instability there. As Kabul and its international backers seek to convince the Taliban to stop fighting, they will go wherever they’re needed to support Afghan security forces, Army Maj. Bairiki Mallya, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said via email during the weekend.

“In some of these areas, it is appropriate to carry a long gun,” he said. “Like all our forces, Gen. Miller will carry what is appropriate for the environment."

Most of the 15,000 American troops in the country rarely go into combat or serve on the front lines of the war because most combat troops were withdrawn in 2014, when the main American mission shifted to a training-and-advising role, but special operations troops are among the few who regularly accompany their Afghan counterparts into battle. This week has been an especially bloody one for the elite troops, with four special operations members killed in as many days.

The deaths on Tuesday came just days after Sgt. Leandro Jasso, a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, was shot accidentally while battling to clear al-Qaida fighters from barricaded positions during an assault in the southern province of Nimruz.

While fewer Americans are dying in the war these days, members of the relatively small and tight-knight special operations community — and especially Army Rangers and Green Berets — disproportionately number the American deaths in recent years.

More than half of the 13 Americans who died there this year — 12 in combat — have been special operations troops. In 2017, Rangers and Green Berets accounted for five of 11 U.S. combat fatalities and special operations soldiers constituted half of the four noncombat deaths.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which supports the families of special-ops troops and other troops who support them within the Special Operations Command, such as by providing scholarships for the children of fallen servicemembers, estimates elite troops and their support personnel make up about 5 percent of the military but half of the casualties.

Last year, they began supporting 90 children of fallen troops, the most since their founding in 1980, said Aly Olson, the organization’s business relations manager..

As a combat controller, Dylan Elchin was among the Air Force’s most elite special operations troops, trained over the course of years in air traffic control, parachuting, diving and rappelling, so that they can hold their own while attached to Special Forces teams to direct guided munitions, strafing fires and other air-to-ground weaponry.

Dylan Elchin faced setbacks during his training, recalled his brother, but he pushed his way through.

“When he did his first parachute jump, he broke his foot,” Aaron Elchin said. “He rehabilitated himself, went back, redid the course and continued and finished it. He was determined he was going to do it.”

He had a softer side, too, his mother said, and was both a comedian and a deeply caring person who went out of his way to help others.

She didn’t want him to deploy to Afghanistan, she said.

“I was so afraid, but he said, ‘Mom, I’ll be okay, I’ll be fine, I’ll be back in January,’” she recalled. “We were getting so close to him coming back."

His death marks the first in combat for a special ops airman — the first airman period — in Afghanistan since 2015. Seven airmen died from enemy actions that year, including two special tactics airmen were killed in an insider attack in Helmand province, and eight died in aircraft crashes.

Last week, about Thanksgiving, his mother reached out to let him know how much she admired him.

“I just sent him a text sometime last week and I told him, ‘You’re just awesome,’” she recalled. “He just amazed me. He’s my hero. My son is my hero.”

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @pwwellman