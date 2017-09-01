US Army Africa commander suspended amid investigation into texts
By NANCY MONTGOMERY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 1, 2017
Editor's note: This story will be updated.
VICENZA, Italy — Maj. Gen. Joseph Harrington, the commander of U.S. Army Africa, was suspended Friday pending an investigation into flirtatious text messages he is suspected of sending to another man’s wife.
"MG Harrington has been suspended from his duties as the Commander of United States Army Africa's Southern European Task Force pending the completion of an investigation by the Army's inspector general,” said a statement from the Army’s chief of public affairs office.
Harrington said in a statement that “I look forward to the completion of the investigation.”
