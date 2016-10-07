Walker, Jamerson power Red Devils to rare shutout of Yokota

Kinnick running back Chauncey Jamerson rushes in one of his two touchdowns against the host Yokota Panthers Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Kinnick would defeat the Panthers 35-0.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — A balanced rushing attack fueled by Kacey Walker and Chauncey Jamerson powered Nile C. Kinnick to a rare shutout victory over Yokota on Friday.

Walker rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another and Jamerson ran for two more scores. The Red Devils gained 400 yards on the ground as a team, spoiling the Panthers’ homecoming with a 35-0 shutout at Yokota’s Bonk Field.

“We were really balanced,” coach Dan Joley said of a Kinnick team that had five players rushing for plus-yards. “That’s what made me happy. We had so many positive contributors. That’s the beauty of the spread offense. If you can get everybody contributing, it’s tough to defend.”

It was the first time the Red Devils had shut out the Panthers since a 28-0 victory on Oct. 16, 1998. It was the first Yokota home loss by shutout since Oct. 17, 2009, a 35-0 defeat against Kadena.

“Football is a game of blocking and tackling and winning the line of scrimmage, and they did a lot better than we did,” Panthers coach Tim Pujol said. “They opened the holes for their backs and closed the holes against ours. Time of possession was astronomically in their favor.”

Walker began the scoring in the first period with a short touchdown run. Jamerson added an 11-yard TD 59 seconds into the second quarter and 1-yard dive 5:45 before half time.

“A lot of the defensive focal point is on Chauncey,” Joley said. “If they focus on him, it allows everybody to blossom throughout the game. He’s one of the fastest athletes in the Pacific. He’s tough to defend when he touches the ball.”

Walker opened the second half by hitting Devoney Stanley for an 11-yard score, then capped the scoring with a 1-yard sneak, triggering a running clock with 5:11 left in the third period.

Walker “is maturing into a great option quarterback who understands the offense,” Joley said. “The key to the option is rhythm and tempo. He understands and is doing a great job of directing the tempo on the field.”

Walker ran 10 times for 130 yards and completed two of three passes for 18 yards. Jamerson finished with 60 yards on 10 carries. Harry Cheng added 109 yards on 15 tries. Stanley had five tackles and an interception, Jamar Hargress and Dwayne Lyon each had a sack and Darius Swenson a fumble recovery.

“I love the way Devoney is playing,” Joley said of Stanley. “He’s really blossoming.”

Yokota’s best scoring chance came late in the second quarter, but the Panthers missed on a 21-yard field-goal try.

T.J. Reney was 6-for-17 passing for 110 yards. Cameron Joseph caught two passes for 58 yards and C.J. Thomas and Marquis Smith-Brown each had two catches for 26 yards. Kishaun Kimble-Brooks rushed 11 times for 52 yards. Smith-Brown had three returns for 70 yards. Joseph and Jalen Harrison each had nine tackles for Yokota.

“We didn’t sustain many drives,” Pujol said. “We were anemic offensively and the defense was on the field for too many plays.”

Yokota next visits Robert D. Edgren on Friday; kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Red Devils next host Seoul American on Oct. 15; kickoff is at 2 p.m.

