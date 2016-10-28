Warriors top Falcons in season finale

YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – Daegu’s No. 4 quarterback shined again in the Warriors’ season finale, helping the former three-time Far East Division II champions close the campaign on a two-game winning streak.

Junior Michael Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for 132 yards and Jarvis Stokes put it out of reach with a 90-yard kick-return touchdown as Daegu led from start to finish and wrecked Seoul American’s homecoming 18-8 Friday at Sims Field.

“A good way to end and to keep them motivated for next season,” coach Blake Sims said of a Warriors team that finished 4-3, while keeping the Falcons winless at 0-7.

“Our defense was really solid and our passing game was pretty good tonight,” Sims said.

Martinez gave the Warriors a 12-0 lead thanks to his 52 yards on 18 rushing attempts. The Falcons trimmed the edge to four points thanks to a 40-yard scoring pass from David Messinger to M.J. Haynes and a two-point conversion run by Wayne White.

But the Warriors promptly extended the lead again as Stokes fielded the ensuing kickoff and took off for the Falcons’ end zone.

“That’s the first time he’s gotten a clean catch and he took off,” Sims said. “Right when he hit the 30, it was a race.”

While the Warriors can turn their attention to next season on a good note, Falcons coach Shawen Smith said he was pleased with his team’s “never-give-up attitude. We’ll get there. There’s going to be some hard work leading up to next season.”