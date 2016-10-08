Humphreys crushes another Korean foe to improve to 4-0

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Brice Bulotovich threw for four touchdowns and Miles Brice rushed for two scores, helping keep Humphreys unbeaten in four games, three against Korean teams. The Blackhawks blanked Samsung 43-0 Saturday at Blackhawks Field.

Tyrell Alexander caught three of the TD passes and Owen “Thor” Williams the other in the Blackhawks’ final tune-up for Friday’s showdown at three-time defending Far East Division II champion Daegu.

After winning their first four games at home, outscoring opponents 147-14, Daegu will be the Blackhawks’ first road swing. That game will decide Korea’s representative in the Nov. 5 D-II title game in Japan.

“We have to come out right, work on fundamentals during next week’s practices,” coach Steven Elliott said. “Then we hit the road and we’ll have to execute as we know how to do. Practice like we play. Play like we practice.”

Bulotovich finished 9-for-13 for 205 yards. Brice ran seven times for 99 yards and added 10 tackles. DaShun Cline had 56 yards on seven tries. Alexander caught three passes for 113 yards and Williams three for 65 plus nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Other defensive stars were Sa’Voda Gregory Jr, who picked off two passes, and Braxton Long had an interception. Jalen Horne had seven tackles and two sacks and Criss Carlos added four sacks. Marcus Childs recorded seven tackles.

Humphreys blanked Samsung 32-0 on Sept. 3 and beat Songdo 45-6 on Sept. 24 in the Blackhawks’ other two games against Korean teams.