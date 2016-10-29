Quantcast

ASIJ tunes up for Kadena by routing Yokota

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 29, 2016

TOKYO – Coe Laughlin rushed for three touchdowns and American School In Japan tuned up for its first Far East Division I championship game appearance by beating Yokota 53-16 in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

The Mustangs (6-1) scored six times on the ground, threw just one pass and also scored twice on defense, holding the Panthers (5-3) to 184 yards of offense.

“It was a nice effort from everybody, a lot of kids got playing time,” said John Seevers, in his 40th year coaching with the Mustangs program.

They’ll host two-time defending champion Kadena on Nov. 12 in the D-I title game. “We’re ready for that big one on the 12th,” Seevers said.

Laughlin rushed five times for 83 yards. Jo Tsusaka added 66 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Andrew Howe 55 yards and a TD on four tries. Yoshiki Takahashi scored on a 3-yard run.

ASIJ scored on the game’s first play when defensive lineman Anthony Jeler took a deflected pass and returned it 21 yards to the end zone. Joseph Ettison scored near the end of the third quarter on a 38-yard fumble return.

Yokota broke a 34-0 shutout when Kishaun Kimble-Brooks ran 1 yard for a score. The Panthers capped the scoring on T.J. Reney’s 1-yard toss to C.J. Thomas.

Reney was 7-for-19 for 74 yards and Sean Caffrey went 3-for-8 for 16 for Yokota. Brooks led the Panthers with 75 yards on 12 carries and had 33 yards on two returns. The Panthers threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles.

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  