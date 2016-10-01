SHAPE keeps Baumholder winless in region play

MONS, Belgium -- The SHAPE Spartans scored three first-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-6 win over the Baumholder Bucs on Saturday.

SHAPE led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime. The win is the second straight for the Spartans and improves the team to 2-1 in the Division II North region.

Yorel Smalls led Baumholder with 83 yards and a touchdown on offense along with eight tackles and two sacks on defense.

SHAPE visits International School of Brussels next Friday, while Baumholder hosts frontrunner Rota for its homecoming.