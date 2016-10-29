Rota outlasts Naples, returns to Division II title game

ROTA, Spain -- The Rota Admirals earned their second straight trip to the DODEA-Europe Division II football championship game Friday with a 38-20 defeat of the visiting Naples Wildcats.



The win continues an undefeated season for Rota, which lost to Ansbach in last year’s title game.



But that season was at risk early Friday evening. The Wildcats owned a 12-7 lead through the first quarter and lurked within a touchdown at halftime. The Admirals outscored their guests 19-8 after the intermission to secure the win.



De”Ontae Bradley did most of the damage for the Admirals, carrying 19 times for 326 yards and scoring five of the team’s six touchdowns. Sam Gallardo found Matt Drake with a 52-yard pass for the other score.



Bradley was equally dominant on the other side of the ball, making 10 tackles and adding an interception. Matt Drake and Andy Drake had 11 tackles and a sack apiece.



South region second seed Naples sees its season end along with its four-game winning streak.



Terrell Staten ran 21 times for 121 yards and caught three balls for 77 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Meroni. Andrew Grant and Meroni added a touchdown run apiece. Eli Coverlink made a game-high 12 tackles for the Wildcats.



Rota will play the winner of Saturday’s Ansbach-Bitburg semifinal for the championship Nov. 5 at Kaiserslautern.