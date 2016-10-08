Ramstein hands Lakenheath first defeat

RAMSTEIN, Germany -- The good times rolled to a stop Saturday for the Lakenheath Lancers.

The host Ramstein Royals hammered the visiting upstarts 25-0, ending the Lancers’ season opening winning streak and dragging them into the thick of a messy Division I playoff race.

Ramstein, a week removed from taking its own first loss at the hands of Wiesbaden, was dominant on both sides of the ball.

Andy Short scored on an 8-yard run four minutes into the game and Trever Miller tossed a pair of touchdown passes as the Royals amassed a 17-0 halftime lead. The Royals totaled 389 yards of total offense, including 276 rushing yards by seven different ball carriers.

Defensively, the Royals blanked a Lakenheath team that had hung 27 points apiece on 2015 European finalists Stuttgart and Wiesbaden. Short led the way with nine tackles, while Brendan Hicks provided the highlights with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Star running back Marcus Smith turned in a typically prolific effort with 206 yards on 32 carries, but the Royals kept him out of the end zone and few other Lancers found much traction.

The outcome, along with Stuttgart’s defeat of Wiesbaden on Friday, created a four-way tie atop Division I with each of Lakenheath, Ramstein, Stuttgart and Wiesbaden sitting at 2-1 in conference play.