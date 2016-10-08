Naples grinds out win over Hohenfels

HOHENFELS, Germany -- The Naples Wildcats secured a DODEA-Europe Division II playoff spot Saturday with a gritty 18-10 victory over the Hohenfels Tigers.

The win improves Naples to 2-2 in South region play with only a visit from winless Aviano remaining on its regular season schedule. Even a loss to the Saints would leave Naples ahead of Aviano in the race for one of the five-team region’s four quarterfinal berths.

Hohenfels, too, is guaranteed a playoff berth. Even if the Tigers lose to two-time defending champion Ansbach next weekend, they’ll finish at 1-3 in the region and own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Aviano.