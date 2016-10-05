Girls event could come down to the final hole

WIESBADEN, Germany — It’s tight at the top of the girls’ bracket after the first day of DODEA European golf action at Rheinblick golf course.

Kaiserslautern’s Jasmin Acker leads Bitburg’s Leigha Daryanani 32-30, with Ramstein’s freshman Phoebe Shin close behind at 28.

DODEA uses the Stableford scoring system, in which birdies are worth four points, par three, bogeys two and double bogeys one. So Daryanani and Shin could capitalize quickly tomorrow if Acker slips up, something she’s determined not to do.

“I definitely want to get more points (Thursday), but all around everything is going pretty well right now, I just need to focus a little bit more,” Acker, the defending champion, said. “I definitely need to work on not getting upset or putting too much pressure on myself; being nervous doesn’t help me, so I’m hoping to just relax and play like I did today.”

Daryanani, who finished second last year, said she has been working on her accuracy and short game during the offseason and through the relatively short DODEA season.

“I think I’ve played pretty well so far, I just need to remember what I know and stop thinking and just let my body do the rest with muscle memory,” she said. “I’m hoping I play well this time because it’s my last year (in DODEA) and it’d be memorable.”

Shin is a member of a golf-playing family, with her older brothers Noah and Daniel placing second and third, respectively, in last year’s competition.

“They’re really encouraging, so that’s good,” Shin said of her brothers.

It was a sunny but cool and windy day at Rheinblick.

“It was pretty cold at the beginning, so it was hard to keep warm, but right now, I think the wind is a worse offender,” said Ramstein’s Lauren Sutherland, one of four golfers playing in a second group. “It’s affected my drives a lot, but I think if I keep my ball low I’ll be fine.”

All seven girls competing will be hoping for similar weather Thursday, when the tournament reaches its crescendo and this year’s winner will be crowned.

