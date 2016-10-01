Ansbach rolls over Aviano to stay perfect

AVIANO, Italy -- The two-time defending champion Ansbach Cougars blasted the host Aviano Saints 40-0 on Saturday for their third double-digit win in as many games this season.

Yadiel Rodriguez carried 16 times for 134 yards, Ogden Andrew had eight carries for 127 yards and Hiromi Iglesias completed six passes for 164 yards.

Hayden Roers completed seven passes for 119 yards and Pablo Cervantes had 65 yards on five carries to lead Aviano.

The Saints have one last chance to avoid a winless fall; they’ll visit Naples on Oct. 15 in the final weekend before the Division II quarterfinals begin.