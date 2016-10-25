VIDEO
Medal of Honor recipient Richard Pittman laid to rest
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 25, 2016
Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Richard A. Pittman received a final salute before burial in California on Monday.
Family, friends and Marines gathered at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, Calif., for the funeral service. Pittman passed away on Oct. 13, 2016 in Stockton.
In an oral history interview, Pittman described being disqualified from regular service due to partial blindness. He joined the Marine Corps Reserves and volunteered in 1966 for a tour in Vietnam as an infantryman.
On July 24, 1966, Pittman's unit was ambushed near the Demilitarized Zone. He said he was one of the last in his column, and eventually rushed forward to help the Marines who were calling for help. Dodging fire, Pittman was able to take on enemy troops and assist the wounded Marines once the enemy retreated.
President Lyndon B. Johnson presented him with the Medal of Honor on May 14, 1968.
He is survived by his wife Patricia and his four daughters.
Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Richard A. Pittman was laid to rest in Lodi, Calif., Oct. 24, 2016. Master Sgt. Pittman passed away on Oct. 13, 2016. He served with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines during the Vietnam War and earned the Medal of Honor for his relentless fight against the enemy on Jul. 24, 1966 that advanced his platoon's position and saved many of his fellow Marines' lives.
Molly Hampton/U.S. Marine Corps
