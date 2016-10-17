US advisers advance on Mosul with Iraqi units

A Peshmerga convoy drives towards a frontline in Khazer, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The Iraqi military and the country's Kurdish forces say they launched operations to the south and east of militant-held Mosul early Monday morning.

WASHINGTON – About 200 U.S. military advisers are embedded with the Iraqi forces advancing toward Mosul, the Pentagon said Monday.

The advisers are paired with the Iraqi units that they trained with in preparation for the assault on Mosul, a city of an estimated 1 million Iraqis that the Islamic State group has controlled since summer 2014.

On Monday, columns of the Iraqi army, Iraqi Peshmerga and counter-terrorism forces launched “the biggest military operation” yet to rid Iraq of the Islamic State group, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook told reporters.

“I think it’s fair to say that there are Americans … on the outskirts of the city,” he said declining to provide specifics citing operational security.

Two defense officials who spoke on the condition anonymity said the number of U.S. advisers, a role typically filled by Army special forces, is between 100 and 200 troops.

There are 4,880 U.S. forces in Iraq, many of whom are involved in support roles to assist in the battle for Mosul, including air support, artillery, intelligence support and forward air controllers, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, said Monday in a statement.

Cook said the U.S. forward air controllers will collect targeting information from the Iraqi forces on the ground and relay it. He said the forward air controllers on the ground would also be “behind the line of action.”

“We’re going to leave it to the Iraqis to determine the movement of their forces and we’ll be there in a support role,” he said. “It is too soon to say at this point where these movements will go, what the Americans will do in that advisory capacity. But what is important is that it will be Iraqis in the lead, it will not be Americans.”

Cook said the U.S. forces would remain behind the forward line of troops, but would be at risk.

