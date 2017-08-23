Festivals & events, September, 2017
By KAREN BRADBURY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 23, 2017
Temperatures should begin to cool from this scorcher of a summer, but the things-to-do list remains hot. Here's a sampling of what's on in Europe in September, 2017.
Austria
EISENSTADT: International Haydn Festival, through Sept. 3.
VIENNA: Afrika Tage, African culture fest, Donauinsel, through Sept. 5.
GRAFENEGG: Grafenegg Festival, international orchestras perform, through Sept. 10.
VIENNA: Vienna Summerbreak Festival, party weekend and street festival, Sept. 2.
MOEDLING: Genussmeile, wine and culinary hike in the Vienna Woods Thermal Region between Moedling and Bad Voeslau, free entry, Sept. 2-3 and 9-10.
PERTISAU AM ACHENSEE: Achensee Run, 23 km run along a panoramic trail, Sept. 3.
FAAKER SEE: European Bike Week, Harley-Davidson rider meet-up, Sept. 5-10.
LINZ: Ars Electronica, festival celebrates art, technology and society, Sept. 7-11.
VIENNA: Buskers Festival, Karlsplatz, Sept. 8-10.
VIENNA: Open House Wien, buildings open to visitors, Sept. 9-10.
FUSCHL AM SEE: Eddy Merckx Classic Bike Marathon, 169 km race open to amateur cyclists, Sept. 10.
VIENNA: Vienna Fashion Week, Sept. 11-17.
PERTISAU: Almabtreib, return of cattle from Alpine pastures, Sept. 15.
GRAZ: Aufsteirern, Styrian traditional folk festival, Sept. 15-17.
LINZ: International Bruckner Festival, celebrates music of the composer Anton Bruckner, Sept. 16-Oct. 13.
VIENNA: Streetlife Festival, concerts and street artists, Babenberger and Mariahilferstrasse, Sept. 16-17.
MOEDLING: Oak Hill Wild Wild West Party, American style country music and entertainment, Sept. 17.
SALZBURG: St. Rupert’s Fair, volksfest, Sept. 21-24.
VIENNA: viennacontemporary, international art fair, Marx Halle, Sept. 21-24.
VIENNA: Wiesn-Fest, Prater Kaiserwiese, Sept. 21-Oct. 8.
GRAZ: Steiriescherherbst, avant-garde theatre, screenings and parties, Sept. 22-Oct. 15.
KUFSTEIN: Almabtrieb, return of animals from their summer pastures, Sept. 23.
VIENNA: Sports Day, Prater, Sept. 23.
VIENNA: Vienna Fotomarathon, Sept. 24.
VIENNA: Vienna Night Run, 5 km charity run, Sept. 26.
VIENNA: Waves Vienna, club and showcase music festival and conference, Sept. 28-30.
HINTERTUX: Oktoberfest, celebrates return of livestock from mountain pastures, Sept. 29-30.
GALTUER: Alpine Cheese Olympics, Sept. 30.
Belgium
LIEGE: Fair of Fools, St. Walburge, through Sept. 3.
BRUSSELS: Belgian Beer Weekend, Grand Place, Sept. 1-3.
BRUSSELS: Comic Strip Festival, Bozar and Parc de Bruxelles, Sept. 1-3.
WERVIK: Celtic Night Geluwe, folk music festival, Sept. 1-3.
ANTWERP: Laundry Day, music festival, Sept. 2.
OOSTEND: The Color Run, 5 km run with the throwing of colored powders, starts at Klein Strand, Montgomerykaai, Sept. 2.
LESSINES: Renaissance Festival, Sept. 2-3.
SAINT-HUBERT: International Days of Hunting and Nature, Sept. 2-3.
BRUSSELS: The Color Run, 5 km run with the throwing of colored powders, starts at Tour & Taxis, Sept. 3.
SINT-GILLIS/DENDERMONDE: Bloemenkorso, flower parade, Sept. 4.
BRUSSELS: Eat! Brussels, restaurant and culinary festival, Parc de Bruxelles, Sept. 7-10.
KLUISBERGEN/MONT-DE-L’ENCLUS: Red Bull Soap Box Race, Bergstraat, Sept. 10.
TOURNAI: Historical Grand Procession, treasures of the cathedral carried through town, Sept. 10.
GENT: Gent Festival of Flanders, music festival, Sept. 10-Oct. 9.
POPERINGE: Beer and Hop Festival, Sept. 15-17.
NAMUR: Festival of Wallonia, folklore and concerts, Sept. 15-18.
BRUSSELS: Car Free Day, Sept. 17.
BRUSSELS: Champetre, traditional crafts day, Place des Palais, Sept. 17.
BRUSSELS: Brussels Design Market, Europe’s largest vintage design market, Tour & Taxis, Sept. 23-24.
LA-ROCHE-EN-ARDENNE: Soup festival, Sept. 23-24.
BRUGGES: Kookeet, culinary festival, Station Square, Sept. 23-25.
MODESTE: Modeste Beer Festival, De Koninck Brewery, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
MOSTAR: Red Bull Cliff Diving, Mostar Bridge, Sept. 16.
Croatia
KARLOVAC: Days of Beer, free concerts, through Sept. 3.
PULA: Dimensions Festival, electronic music fest, Fort Punta Christo, through Sept. 3.
UMAG: Istrian Wine Run, marathon and half marathon through vineyards, Sept. 1-2.
SIBENIK: Medieval Fair, Sept. 2-4.
VARAZDIN: Trash Film Festival, screens sci-fi, horror, action and martial arts films, Sept. 6-9.
STINJAN: Outlook Festival, dance music fest, Fort Punta Christo, Sept. 7-10.
POREC: Giostra, horse race and historical festival, Sept. 8-10.
POREC: Offshore World Challenge, big game tuna fishing competition, Sept. 13-16.
PULA: Ironman 70.3, triathlon, Sept. 17.
Czech Republic
HRADEC KRALOVE: Queen Eliska Celebrations, medieval festivities, Sept. 1-2.
PRAGUE: Harley Days, biker party, Holesovice Expo Hall, Sept. 1-2.
PRAGUE: Escape6 Prague Car Festival, PVA Expo, Sept. 2-3.
HRADEC KRALOVE: Czech International Air Fest, air show, Sept. 2-3.
KARLOVY VARY: International Folklore Festival, Sept. 5-10.
PRAGUE: Birell Prague Grand Prix, 10 km night run, Sept. 9.
JICIN: Pohadka, traditional festival in “the town of fairy tales,” Sept. 13-17.
PRAGUE: Shakuhachi Festival, festival of Japanese and contemporary music, Sept. 14-18.
LITOMERICE: Vintage festival, wine and music festival, Sept. 15-16.
PILSEN: Sun in a Glass Microbrewery Festival, Sept. 15-16.
CESKY KRUMLOV: Baroque Arts Festival, Sept. 15-17.
ZNOJMO: Historical Vintage Festival, Sept. 15-17.
PRAGUE: Prague Open, World Dance Sport Competition, Lucerna Palace, Sept. 15-17.
ZNOJMO: Znojmo historic vintage, wine festival, Sept. 15-17.
USTI NAD LABEM: Half marathon, Sept.16.
MOSNOV: NATO Days, military show, Sept. 16-17.
PRAGUE: Prague Castle Grape Harvest, castle gardens, Sept. 16-17.
BRNO: Kudrna goes around Brno, distance walking event, Sept. 23-24.
Denmark
COPENHAGEN: Songwriters Festival, Rahuset Onkel Dannys Plads, through Sept. 3.
ODENSE: International Film Festival, through Sept. 3.
AARHUS: Food Festival, Tangkrogen, Sept. 1-3.
COPENHAGEN: Golden Days Festival, celebrates 850 year anniversary of Copenhagen, Sept. 2-17.
COPENHAGEN: CPH World Music Festival, Sept. 6-10.
COPENHAGEN: Half marathon, Sept. 17.
COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen’s Oktoberfest, Amager Strandpark, Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30.
COPENHAGEN: World Press Photo Exhibition, Politikens Hus, Sept. 22-Oct. 15.
England
BOURNEMOUTH: Bournemouth Air Festival, through Sept. 3.
BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Food and Drink Festival, through Sept. 3.
LONDON: Summer opening of The State Rooms of Buckingham Palace, through Oct. 1.
OXFORD: Foodies Festival, Oxford South Parks, Sept. 1-3.
LONDON: Totally Thames, cultural events along the riverbanks, Sept. 1-30.
BLACKPOOL: Blackpool Illuminations, 6 mile stretch lit up with a million bulbs, Sept. 1-Nov. 5.
ST. ANNES: St Annes International Kite Festival, Sept. 2-3.
LONDON: London Mela, Gunnersbury Park, Sept. 3.
LUDLOW: Ludlow Food Festival, castle and downtown, Sept. 8-10.
BATH: Jane Austen Festival, Sept. 8-17.
LONDON: The Great River Race, 21.6 mile course from London Docklands to Ham in Surrey, Sept. 9.
NEWCASTLE: Great North Run, half marathon, Sept. 10.
TORQUAY: International Agatha Christie Festival, Sept. 13-17.
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool Food & Drink Festival, Sefton Park, Sept. 16-17.
LONDON: Open House London, architectural landmarks open to visitors, Sept. 16-17.
LONDON: London Design Festival, creative installations, exhibits and events, Sept. 16-24.
YORK: York Beer and Cider Festival, York Knavesmire, Sept. 20-23.
BIRMINGHAM: EGX, video games fair, NEC, Sept. 21-24.
BIRMINGHAM: Birmingham Weekender, free outdoor arts festival, Sept. 22-24.
LONDON: The International London Tattoo Convention, Tobacco Dock, Sept. 22-24.
YORK: York Food Festival, St Sampson’s Square and other venues, Sept. 22-Oct. 1.
ALDEBURGH: Food and Drink Festival, Sept. 23-24.
DUXFORD: The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show, Imperial War Museum, Sept. 23-24.
LONDON: NFL 2017 London Games, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, Sept. 24.
ST. ALBANS: St. Albans Beer & Cider Festival, Alban Arena, Sept. 27-30.
MANCHESTER: Manchester Food & Drink Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 9.
ST. IVES: The Old Riverport Jazz & Blues Festival, includes free concerts, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
Estonia
TALLINN: SEB Tallinn Marathon, Sept. 10.
Finland
LEVI: Ruskamaraton, runs of various distances through Lapland's autumn landscape, Sept. 2.
HELSINKI: Helsinki Design Week, urban festival, L3 Design Dock Jatkasaari, Sept. 7-17.
HELSINKI: Midnight Run, 10 km night run, Sept. 9.
HELSINKI: Love and Anarchy Film Festival, Sept. 14-24.
France
PARIS: Paris Plages, artificial beach created alongside the Seine, through Sept. 3.
PARIS: Treteaux Nomades, itinerant performing arts festival, through Sept. 3.
PARIS: Jazz at La Villette, through Sept. 13.
STRASBOURG: Salon Europeen de la Brocante et de l’Antiquite, Convention Centre, Sept. 1.
DEAUVILLE: American Film Festival, Sept. 1-10.
METZ: Marche aux Puces, flea market, Metz Expo, Sept. 2 and 16.
RIBEAUVILLE: Le Pfifferdaj, middle ages minstrel festival, Sept. 2-3.
PARIS: Les Solistes a Bagatelle, classical music concerts, Parc de Bagatelle, Sept. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17.
PERPIGNAN: Visa pour l'Image, international festival of photojournalism, Sept. 2-17.
PARIS: Salons Mer & Vigne, gastronomy fair, Parc Floral, Sept. 8-11.
MEDOC: Medoc Marathon, costumed participants and gourmet food stands, Sept. 9.
PARIS: La Parisienne, all female 6.7 km running event, Sept. 10.
COLMAR: Festival de Jazz de Colmar, Sept. 11-16.
PARIS: Biennale des Antiquaires, antiques expo, Grand Palais, Sept. 11-17.
CANNES: Cannes Yachting Festival, Sept. 12-17.
STE MARIE AUX MINES: European Patchwork Meeting, quilts and fabrics displayed and on sale, Sept. 14-17.
NIMES: Feria des Vendanges, wine and bull fighting festival, Sept. 15-17.
REIMS: art3f, international contemporary art fair, Sept. 15-17.
COUNTRYWIDE: European Heritage Days, open landmarks and cultural events, Sept. 16-17.
PARIS: Festival Harajuku, free open-air Japanese manga festival, Parc de Bercy, Sept. 16-17.
PARIS: Paris Electronic Week, electronic music fest, Sept. 20-23.
PARIS: Piaff- Paris International Animated Film Festival, Theater de Menilmontant, Sept. 20-26.
STRASBOURG: Festival Musica, contemporary music festival, Sept. 21-Oct. 7.
COUNTRYWIDE: Fete de la Gastronomie, Sept. 22-24.
PARIS: Techno Parade, Sept. 23.
PARIS: Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 3.
LA ROCHELLE: Grand Pavois, International In-Water Boat Show, Sept. 27-Oct. 2.
METZ: International Fair of Metz, Sept. 29-Oct. 9.
Germany
KAISERSLAUTERN: Barbarossa-Fest “Swinging Lautern,” free live music program in the city, through Sept. 2.
PFORZHEIM: Oechslefest, wine festival, through Sept. 3.
MAINZ: Wine Market, wine festival, City Park, through Sept. 3.
WORMS: Backfischfest, volksfest, Festplatz, through Sept. 3.
ABENSBERG: Gillamoos, volksfest, through Sept. 4.
BERNKASTEL-KUES: Middle Mosel Wine Festival, through Sept. 4.
FRANKFURT: Rheingau wine market, Fressgass, through Sept. 8.
FUESSEN: Festival Vielsaitig, historical music festival, Kloster St. Mang, through Sept. 9.
AUGSBURG: Herbstplaerrer, volkfest, Kleiner Exerzierplatz, through Sept. 10.
NUREMBERG: Herbstvolksfest, Dutzendteich, through Sept. 10.
REGENSBURG: Regensburger Dult, volksfest, through Sept. 10.
STUTTGART: Stuttgart Wine Village, through Sept. 10.
STUTTGART: Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart, music festival, through Sept. 10.
BERLIN: Pyronale, international fireworks competition, Olympic Stadium, Sept. 1-2.
NUREMBERG: Red Bull District Ride, mountain bike race, Sept. 1-2.
ROTHENBURG O.D. TAUBER: Imperial City Festival, Sept. 1-3.
BINGEN: Binger Winzerfest, wine festival, Sept. 1-11.
HEIDELBERG: Castle illuminations and fireworks, Sept. 2.
AACHEN: European Arts and Crafts Market, city center near cathedral, free entry, Sept. 2-3.
RUESSELSHEIM: Mainland Games, Scottish highland games, Sept. 2-3.
BENSHEIM: Bergstrasse Vintner Festival, wine fest, Sept. 2-10.
AACHEN: Domspringen, pole vaulting in the area between the town hall and cathedral, Sept. 6.
NUREMBERG: Trempelmarkt, one of Germany’s biggest flea markets, Sept. 8-9.
HAMBURG: Hamburg Cruise Days, Sept. 8-10.
KARLSRUHE: Folkloria, folk dance festival, Sept. 8-10.
NUREMBERG: Burggrabenfest, medieval festival by city moat, Sept. 8-10.
SIEGEN: Bierborse, Bismarckplatz, Sept. 8-10.
WURZBURG: Stramu-street music fest, Sept. 8-10.
BONN: Puetzchens Markt, volksfest, Beuel-Puetzchen district, Sept. 8-12.
FRANKFURT: Herbst Dippemess, volksfest, Sept. 8-17.
BAD DUERKHEIM: Duerkheimer Wurstmarkt, world’s biggest wine festival, Sept. 8-12 and 15-18.
BONN: Beethoven Festival, Sept. 8-Oct. 1.
OBERWESEL: Rhine in Flames, fireworks and illuminations, Sept. 9.
TRIER: Trier plays games, downtown becomes playground, Sept. 9.
TRIER: Museum Night, five museums open late, Sept. 9.
IDAR-OBERSTEIN: Tattoo Convention, Messehalle, Sept. 9-10.
MUNICH: Streetlife-Festival, music and culture celebration, Ludwig- and Leopold Strasse, Sept. 9-10.
LANDAU: Herbstmarkt, volksfest and wine fair, Sept. 9-18.
COUNTRYWIDE: Open Monuments Day, free and reduced entry to historic sites, this year’s theme is “Pomp and Power,” Sept. 10.
RUEGEN: Ironman 70.3, triathlon, Sept. 10.
BERLIN: Berlin Art Week, Sept. 13-17.
BERLIN: Art Berlin, fair for modern and contemporary art, Station-Berlin, Sept. 14-17.
NUREMBERG: Altstadtfest, Sept. 14-25.
STUTTGART: Adidas Rockstars, bouldering competition set to music, Porsche Arena, Sept. 15-16.
WUERZBURG: Stadtfest, Sept. 15-16.
LANDSHUT: Stadtspektakel, street arts festival, Sept. 15-17.
BAD SOBERNHEIM: Weinwanderwegfest, wine and walking festival, Sept. 16.
ST. GOAR/ST. GOARSHAUSEN: Rhine in Flames, fireworks and illuminations, Sept. 16.
ULM: Night of Culture, late night openings, Sept. 16.
RODENBACH: Culinary wine walk, Sept. 16-17.
LAMPERSWALDE: Red Bull Air Race, Lausitzring, Sept. 16-18.
FRANKFURT: International Motor Show, fairgrounds, Sept. 16-24.
MUNICH: Oktoberfest, Sept. 16-Oct. 3.
MITTENWALD: Almabtrieb and Almfest, celebrations mark return of cattle, Sept. 17.
HAMBURG: Reeperbahn Festival, music and culture fest, Sept. 20-23.
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN: Strassen.Kunst.Festival, street art festival, Sept. 22-23.
FREINSHEIM: Culinary wine hiking, Sept. 22-24.
WIESBADEN: Autumn market, Sept. 22-24.
AMBERG: Michaeli-Dult, volksfest, Sept. 22-Oct. 1.
HANNOVER: Oktoberfest Hannover, Sept. 22-Oct. 8.
NEUSTADT: Deutsches Weinlesefest, wine fest, Sept. 22-Oct. 9; parade Oct. 8.
STUTTGART: Cannstatter Volksfest, Sept. 22-Oct. 8.
DORTMUND: Museumsnacht, Sept. 23.
BERLIN: BMW Berlin Marathon, Sept. 24.
BERLIN: Staatsoper fuer Alle, free concert celebrates re-opening of the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, Bebelplatz, Sept. 30.
HEIDELBERG: Heidelberger Herbst, autumn festival, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
FUERTH: Michaelis-Kirchweih, church fair, Sept. 30-Oct. 11.
Hungary
BUDAPEST: Busho, Budapest short film festival, through Sept. 2.
BUDAPEST: International Wine Festival, Buda Castle, Sept. 7-10.
BUDAPEST: Half marathon, Sept. 10.
BUDAPEST: National Gallop- Nemzeti Vagta, Sept. 15-17.
BUDAPEST: Sweet Days Chocolate and Sweets Festival, Sept. 15-17.
Ireland
LISDOONVARNA: Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival, weekends only, Sept. 1-Oct. 8.
MIDLETON: Feast- Midleton Food and Drink Festival, Sept. 4-10, street festival Sept. 9.
DUBLIN: Irish Craft Beer and Cider Festival, RDS, Sept. 7-9.
DINGLE: Tradfest, festival for traditional and fusion music, Sept. 8-10.
DUBLIN: Dublin Fringe Festival, Sept. 9-24.
DUBLIN: Oktoberfest, George’s Dock, IFSC Docklands, Sept. 14-Oct. 1.
DUBLIN: Bluefire Street Fest, free art and culture event, Smithfield Square, Sept. 16.
DUBLIN: Culture Night, free museum visits, Sept. 22.
DUBLIN: Dublin Theatre Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 15.
DUBLIN: Fingal Film+Arts Festival, platform for emerging independent film makers, Swords Castle, Sept. 25-27.
Italy
VENICE: Venice International Film Festival, through Sept. 9.
VENICE: La Biennale International Art Exhibition, through Nov. 26.
AREZZO: Joust of the Saracen, medieval jousting competition, Piazza Grande, Sept. 3.
MILAN AND TURIN: MITO Settembre Musica, international contemporary music festival, Sept. 3-21.
BOLOGNA: Danza Urbana, street dancing festival, Sept. 5-9.
FLORENCE: Rificolone, festival of the paper lanterns, Sept. 7.
GREVE IN CHIANTI: Chianti Classico Expo, wine festival, Sept. 7-10.
PRATO: Display of the Virgin’s Girdle, Sept. 8.
FERRARA: Balloons Festival, hot air balloons flights and competitions, Sept. 8-17.
ARENZANO: Mare i Monti, distance walking event, Sept. 9-10.
PESARO: Fiera di San Nicola, street fair, Sept. 9-12.
SANSEPOLCRO: Palio della Balestra, Sept. 10.
LUCCA: Luminara della Santa Croce, religious procession by candlelight, Sept. 13.
VERONA: Tocati, festival of street games, Sept. 14-17.
SOAVE: Festa dell’Uva, wine festival, Sept. 15-17.
BRA: Show Food Cheese Festival, Sept. 15-18.
ROVERETO: Fisherman’s Friend Strongman Run, 20 km run, Sept. 16.
FOLIGNO: Giostra della Quintana, joust and historical procession, Sept. 16-17.
ASTI: Palio di Asti, costumed historical procession and flag games, Sept. 17.
NAPLES: Festival of San Gennaro, religious festival, Duomo, Sept. 19.
ROME: Longines Global Champions Tour, horse show jumping, Stadio dei Marmi, Sept. 21-24.
GENOA: Genoa International Boat Show, Sept. 21-26.
MODENA: Modena Motor Gallery, classic auto show, Modena Fiere, Sept. 23-24.
PIACENZA: Festival of Cats, Grazzano Visconti, Oct. 23-24.
BARDOLINO: Grape and Wine Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
Liechstenstein
SCHELLENBERG: The Princely Liechstenstein Tattoo, through Sept. 2.
SCHAAN: Gluscht, culinary offerings, Lindaplatz, Fuerstentum, Sept. 1-3.
Luxembourg
CITY: Schueberfouer, fun fair, Glasis car park, through Sept. 11.
CITY: International Dog Show, Luxexpo Halls 7-9, Sept. 2-3.
HELLENDOORN: Fisherman’s Friend Strongman Run, 7, 12 and 21 km, Sept. 2-3.
GREVENMACHER: Fete du Raisin und du Vin, wine festival, Sept. 8-10.
WORMELDANGE: Riesling Open, wine festival, Sept. 15-17.
WILZ: Night of the Lampions, music and illuminations, Sept. 23.
FOND-DE-GRAS: Anno 1900- Steampunk Convention Luxembourg, Sept. 23-24.
REMAGEN: Route du Vin half marathon, Sept. 24.
Malta
VALLETTA: Malta International Air Show, International Airport, Sept. 23-24.
Monaco
MONTE-CARLO: Monaco Yacht Show, Sept. 27-30.
Netherlands
ROTTERDAM: World Port Days, Sept. 1-3.
BREDA: Redhead Days, friendly meetup for red-haired people, Sept. 1-4.
ZUNDERT: Flower Parade, billed as world’s biggest, Sept. 3-4.
UTRECHT: Gaudeamus Music Week, young musicians perform, Sept. 6-10.
COUNTRYWIDE: Heritage Days, cultural and historical landmarks open to visitors, Sept. 9-10.
LICHTENVOORDE: Flower Parade, Sept. 10.
VALKENSWAARD: Flower Parade, Sept. 10.
TIEL: Fruitcorso, parade with floats decorated with fruits and vegetables, Sept. 16.
THE HAGUE: Prince's Day, procession of the golden coach from Noordeinde Palace to Ridderzaal commemorates start of new parliamentary year, Sept. 19.
UTRECHT: Netherlands Film Festival, Sept. 20-29.
EDAM: Singelfestival, theater and music festival, Sept. 22-23.
AMSTERDAM: Unseen Photo Fair, Westergasfabriek, Sept. 22-24.
SCHEVENINGEN: Scheveningen Kite Festival, Sept. 23-24.
ROTTERDAM: The Netherlands Military Tattoo, Ahoy, Sept. 29-Oct. 2.
Norway
HELL: Blues in Hell, blues music festival, through Sept. 3.
OSLO: Granittrock, free music festival, Grorudparken, Sept. 1-2.
BERGEN: Bergen Mat Festival, food festival, Sept. 1-3.
OSLO: Ultima Contemporary Music Festival, Sept. 7-16.
OSLO: Culture Night, Sept. 15.
OSLO: Oslo Marathon, Sept. 16.
OSLO: Matstreif, food festival, Town Hall Square, Akker Brygge, and Tjuvholmen, Sept. 22-23.
TRONDHEIM: Trondheim Chamber Music Festival, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
BERGEN: Bergen International Film Festival, Sept. 26-Oct. 4.
Poland
KRAKOW: Sacrum Profanum, festival of 20th century music, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
KATOWICE: Rawa Blues, world’s biggest indoor blues festival, Sept. 28-29.
Portugal
ESTORIL: International Handicrafts Fair, through Sept. 3.
VILA NOVA DE CERVEIRA: Bienal de Cerveira, contemporary art exhibition, through Sept. 16.
VISEU: Feira de Sao Mateus, through Sept. 17.
PERA: International Sand Sculptures Festival, through Oct. 31.
PORTO: Red Bull Air Race, Sept. 2-3.
LISBON: MOTELx, international horror film festival, Cinema Sao Jorge, Sept. 5-10.
SINTRA: Portugal Pro, bodyboarding competition, Sept. 12-17.
LISBON: Caixa Alfama, fado concerts, Alfama, Sept. 15-16.
BRAGA: International Photography Festival, Sept. 15-Oct. 29.
VILAMOURA: Portugal Masters, golf tournament, Sept. 21-24.
San Marino
SAN MARINO: Feast Day of San Marino and the Foundation of the Republic, Sept. 3.
SAN MARINO: Mi Gusto San Marino, food and wine routes, Sept. 9-10.
Scotland
BRAEMAR: The Braemar Gathering, highland games, Sept. 2.
AYR: Scottish International Air Show, Sept. 2-3.
LARGS: Viking Festival, Sept. 2-10.
EDINBURGH: Tour of Britain, multi-stage cycling race, Sept 3-10.
LINLITHGOW: Folk Festival, Sept. 6-10.
STIRLING: Bloody Scotland, crime writing festival, Sept. 8-10.
PITLOCHRY: Highland Games, Sept. 9.
EDINBURGH: Riding of the Marches, cavalcade traverses the Royal Mile, Sept. 17.
DUFFTOWN: Speyside Autumn Whisky Festival, tastings and Scottish culture, Sept. 21-25.
LOCKERBIE: Lockerbie Jazz Festival, Sept. 22-25.
EDINBURGH: Doors Open Day, landmarks open to public, Sept. 23-24.
GLASGOW: MCM Comic Con Scotland, SECC, Sept. 23-24.
OBAN: World Stone Skimming Championships, Sept. 24.
BARCELONA: Barcelona Tattoo Expo, Fira de Barcelona, Sept. 29-30.
Slovenia
LEVANDA: Vinarium Festival, grape harvest celebration, through Sept. 3.
Spain
MURCIA: Moors and Christians festival, Sept. 1-13.
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA: Fiestas de la Vendimia, wine festival, Sept. 1-17.
MONTILLA: Grape harvest festival, Sept. 1-4.
SEGORBE: Entrada de Bous de Segorbe, droving of bulls and horses, Sept. 1-10.
VALLADOLID: Fiestas of the Virgin of St. Lorenzo, Sept. 1-10.
GUADIX: Cascamorras, traditional battle between two towns, Sept. 6-9.
ALGEMESI: La Mare de Deu de la Salut festival, Sept. 7-8.
ALBACETE: La Fiera de Albacete, Sept. 7-17.
CADIZ: Alcances, Atlantic Film Festival, Sept. 15-22.
CARTAGENA: Carthaginians and Romans Festival, Sept. 15-24.
COUNTRYWIDE: La Vuelta, cycling race, Sept. 19-Oct. 10.
LOGRONO: Rioja wine harvest festival, Sept. 20-25.
BARCELONA: La Merce Festival, Sept. 22-25.
CADIZ-HUELVA: Desafio Donana, triathlon, Sept. 30.
Sweden
BOHUSLAN: Icebug Xperience, walking and running festival along the coast, Sept. 1-3.
LINKOPING: Red Bull Neptune Steps, swimming and climbing race, Bergs Slussar, Sept. 9.
STOCKHOLM: Half marathon, Sept. 9.
GOTHENBURG: Gothenburg International Biennial for Contemporary Art, Sept. 9-Nov. 19.
LUND: Culture Night, Sept. 16.
STOCKHOLM: Lidingoloppet, 30 km cross country race, Sept. 23.
STOCKHOLM: Stockhom Beer and Whiskey Festival, Augustendalstorget 6, Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 5-7.
Switzerland
AVENCHES: Tattoo, military music and spectacle, through Sept. 2.
CHAMONIX: UTMB Mont Blanc Ultra-Trail, through Sept. 3.
ST. MAURITZ: St. Mauritz Art Masters, art festival, through Sept. 3.
SIERRE: VINEA Wine Fair, Sept. 1-2.
ZURICH: Long Night of Museums, Sept. 2.
JUNGFRAU: Jungfrau Marathon, Sept. 9.
ZURICH: Knabenschiessen, volksfest, Sept. 9-11.
LAUSANNE: Red Bull Soapbox Race, Avenue D’Ouchy, Sept. 10.
LENZBURG: Middle Ages market, Lenzburg Castle, Sept. 15-17.
GRINDELWALD: Alpine cheese festival, Grosse Scheidegg, Sept. 16.
ZURICH: Zuri Wiesn, Zurich’s Oktoberfest, Hauptbahnhof, Sept. 20-Oct. 7.
NEUCHATEL: Grape Harvest Festival, wine fest, Sept. 22-24.
ZURICH: Art International Zurich, contemporary art fair, Sept. 22-24.
BASEL: Marathon and Half Marathon, Sept. 24.
MEILEN: Slow Up Zurichsee, auto free day, Sept. 24.
ZURICH: Zurich Film Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 8.
LEUKERBAD: Swiss Country Music Weekend, folk music concerts, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
LUGANO: The Autumn Festival, fair in pedestrian zone, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
MARTIGNY: Fair of Valais, Sept. 29-Oct. 8.
WEGGIS: Alpine Procession, Cattle Show and Autumn Market, Sept. 30.
Wales
BEAUMARIS: Food festival, Sept. 2-3.
PORTMEIRION: Festival No. 6, arts and culture festival, Sept. 7-10.
TENBY: Ironman Wales, Sept. 10.
ABERGAVENNY: Food Festival, Sept. 16-17.
MOLD: Food Festival, Sept. 16-17.
CARDIFF: Great Welsh Beer and Cider Festival, The Depot, Sept. 21-23.
PORTHCAWL: Elvis Festival, Sept. 22-24.
NEATH: Neath Food and Drink Festival, Sept. 29-30.
