Festivals & events, September, 2017

The Regata Storica di Venezia is the top event on Venice's rowing calendar.

Temperatures should begin to cool from this scorcher of a summer, but the things-to-do list remains hot. Here's a sampling of what's on in Europe in September, 2017.

Austria

EISENSTADT: International Haydn Festival, through Sept. 3.

VIENNA: Afrika Tage, African culture fest, Donauinsel, through Sept. 5.

GRAFENEGG: Grafenegg Festival, international orchestras perform, through Sept. 10.

VIENNA: Vienna Summerbreak Festival, party weekend and street festival, Sept. 2.

MOEDLING: Genussmeile, wine and culinary hike in the Vienna Woods Thermal Region between Moedling and Bad Voeslau, free entry, Sept. 2-3 and 9-10.

PERTISAU AM ACHENSEE: Achensee Run, 23 km run along a panoramic trail, Sept. 3.

FAAKER SEE: European Bike Week, Harley-Davidson rider meet-up, Sept. 5-10.

LINZ: Ars Electronica, festival celebrates art, technology and society, Sept. 7-11.

VIENNA: Buskers Festival, Karlsplatz, Sept. 8-10.

VIENNA: Open House Wien, buildings open to visitors, Sept. 9-10.

FUSCHL AM SEE: Eddy Merckx Classic Bike Marathon, 169 km race open to amateur cyclists, Sept. 10.

VIENNA: Vienna Fashion Week, Sept. 11-17.

PERTISAU: Almabtreib, return of cattle from Alpine pastures, Sept. 15.

GRAZ: Aufsteirern, Styrian traditional folk festival, Sept. 15-17.

LINZ: International Bruckner Festival, celebrates music of the composer Anton Bruckner, Sept. 16-Oct. 13.

VIENNA: Streetlife Festival, concerts and street artists, Babenberger and Mariahilferstrasse, Sept. 16-17.

MOEDLING: Oak Hill Wild Wild West Party, American style country music and entertainment, Sept. 17.

SALZBURG: St. Rupert’s Fair, volksfest, Sept. 21-24.

VIENNA: viennacontemporary, international art fair, Marx Halle, Sept. 21-24.

VIENNA: Wiesn-Fest, Prater Kaiserwiese, Sept. 21-Oct. 8.

GRAZ: Steiriescherherbst, avant-garde theatre, screenings and parties, Sept. 22-Oct. 15.

KUFSTEIN: Almabtrieb, return of animals from their summer pastures, Sept. 23.

VIENNA: Sports Day, Prater, Sept. 23.

VIENNA: Vienna Fotomarathon, Sept. 24.

VIENNA: Vienna Night Run, 5 km charity run, Sept. 26.

VIENNA: Waves Vienna, club and showcase music festival and conference, Sept. 28-30.

HINTERTUX: Oktoberfest, celebrates return of livestock from mountain pastures, Sept. 29-30.

GALTUER: Alpine Cheese Olympics, Sept. 30.

Belgium

LIEGE: Fair of Fools, St. Walburge, through Sept. 3.

BRUSSELS: Belgian Beer Weekend, Grand Place, Sept. 1-3.

BRUSSELS: Comic Strip Festival, Bozar and Parc de Bruxelles, Sept. 1-3.

WERVIK: Celtic Night Geluwe, folk music festival, Sept. 1-3.

ANTWERP: Laundry Day, music festival, Sept. 2.

OOSTEND: The Color Run, 5 km run with the throwing of colored powders, starts at Klein Strand, Montgomerykaai, Sept. 2.

LESSINES: Renaissance Festival, Sept. 2-3.

SAINT-HUBERT: International Days of Hunting and Nature, Sept. 2-3.

BRUSSELS: The Color Run, 5 km run with the throwing of colored powders, starts at Tour & Taxis, Sept. 3.

SINT-GILLIS/DENDERMONDE: Bloemenkorso, flower parade, Sept. 4.

BRUSSELS: Eat! Brussels, restaurant and culinary festival, Parc de Bruxelles, Sept. 7-10.

KLUISBERGEN/MONT-DE-L’ENCLUS: Red Bull Soap Box Race, Bergstraat, Sept. 10.

TOURNAI: Historical Grand Procession, treasures of the cathedral carried through town, Sept. 10.

GENT: Gent Festival of Flanders, music festival, Sept. 10-Oct. 9.

POPERINGE: Beer and Hop Festival, Sept. 15-17.

NAMUR: Festival of Wallonia, folklore and concerts, Sept. 15-18.

BRUSSELS: Car Free Day, Sept. 17.

BRUSSELS: Champetre, traditional crafts day, Place des Palais, Sept. 17.

BRUSSELS: Brussels Design Market, Europe’s largest vintage design market, Tour & Taxis, Sept. 23-24.

LA-ROCHE-EN-ARDENNE: Soup festival, Sept. 23-24.

BRUGGES: Kookeet, culinary festival, Station Square, Sept. 23-25.

MODESTE: Modeste Beer Festival, De Koninck Brewery, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

MOSTAR: Red Bull Cliff Diving, Mostar Bridge, Sept. 16.

Croatia

KARLOVAC: Days of Beer, free concerts, through Sept. 3.

PULA: Dimensions Festival, electronic music fest, Fort Punta Christo, through Sept. 3.

UMAG: Istrian Wine Run, marathon and half marathon through vineyards, Sept. 1-2.

SIBENIK: Medieval Fair, Sept. 2-4.

VARAZDIN: Trash Film Festival, screens sci-fi, horror, action and martial arts films, Sept. 6-9.

STINJAN: Outlook Festival, dance music fest, Fort Punta Christo, Sept. 7-10.

POREC: Giostra, horse race and historical festival, Sept. 8-10.

POREC: Offshore World Challenge, big game tuna fishing competition, Sept. 13-16.

PULA: Ironman 70.3, triathlon, Sept. 17.

Czech Republic

HRADEC KRALOVE: Queen Eliska Celebrations, medieval festivities, Sept. 1-2.

PRAGUE: Harley Days, biker party, Holesovice Expo Hall, Sept. 1-2.

PRAGUE: Escape6 Prague Car Festival, PVA Expo, Sept. 2-3.

HRADEC KRALOVE: Czech International Air Fest, air show, Sept. 2-3.

KARLOVY VARY: International Folklore Festival, Sept. 5-10.

PRAGUE: Birell Prague Grand Prix, 10 km night run, Sept. 9.

JICIN: Pohadka, traditional festival in “the town of fairy tales,” Sept. 13-17.

PRAGUE: Shakuhachi Festival, festival of Japanese and contemporary music, Sept. 14-18.

LITOMERICE: Vintage festival, wine and music festival, Sept. 15-16.

PILSEN: Sun in a Glass Microbrewery Festival, Sept. 15-16.

CESKY KRUMLOV: Baroque Arts Festival, Sept. 15-17.

ZNOJMO: Historical Vintage Festival, Sept. 15-17.

PRAGUE: Prague Open, World Dance Sport Competition, Lucerna Palace, Sept. 15-17.

ZNOJMO: Znojmo historic vintage, wine festival, Sept. 15-17.

USTI NAD LABEM: Half marathon, Sept.16.

MOSNOV: NATO Days, military show, Sept. 16-17.

PRAGUE: Prague Castle Grape Harvest, castle gardens, Sept. 16-17.

BRNO: Kudrna goes around Brno, distance walking event, Sept. 23-24.

Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Songwriters Festival, Rahuset Onkel Dannys Plads, through Sept. 3.

ODENSE: International Film Festival, through Sept. 3.

AARHUS: Food Festival, Tangkrogen, Sept. 1-3.

COPENHAGEN: Golden Days Festival, celebrates 850 year anniversary of Copenhagen, Sept. 2-17.

COPENHAGEN: CPH World Music Festival, Sept. 6-10.

COPENHAGEN: Half marathon, Sept. 17.

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen’s Oktoberfest, Amager Strandpark, Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30.

COPENHAGEN: World Press Photo Exhibition, Politikens Hus, Sept. 22-Oct. 15.

England

BOURNEMOUTH: Bournemouth Air Festival, through Sept. 3.

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Food and Drink Festival, through Sept. 3.

LONDON: Summer opening of The State Rooms of Buckingham Palace, through Oct. 1.

OXFORD: Foodies Festival, Oxford South Parks, Sept. 1-3.

LONDON: Totally Thames, cultural events along the riverbanks, Sept. 1-30.

BLACKPOOL: Blackpool Illuminations, 6 mile stretch lit up with a million bulbs, Sept. 1-Nov. 5.

ST. ANNES: St Annes International Kite Festival, Sept. 2-3.

LONDON: London Mela, Gunnersbury Park, Sept. 3.

LUDLOW: Ludlow Food Festival, castle and downtown, Sept. 8-10.

BATH: Jane Austen Festival, Sept. 8-17.

LONDON: The Great River Race, 21.6 mile course from London Docklands to Ham in Surrey, Sept. 9.

NEWCASTLE: Great North Run, half marathon, Sept. 10.

TORQUAY: International Agatha Christie Festival, Sept. 13-17.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool Food & Drink Festival, Sefton Park, Sept. 16-17.

LONDON: Open House London, architectural landmarks open to visitors, Sept. 16-17.

LONDON: London Design Festival, creative installations, exhibits and events, Sept. 16-24.

YORK: York Beer and Cider Festival, York Knavesmire, Sept. 20-23.

BIRMINGHAM: EGX, video games fair, NEC, Sept. 21-24.

BIRMINGHAM: Birmingham Weekender, free outdoor arts festival, Sept. 22-24.

LONDON: The International London Tattoo Convention, Tobacco Dock, Sept. 22-24.

YORK: York Food Festival, St Sampson’s Square and other venues, Sept. 22-Oct. 1.

ALDEBURGH: Food and Drink Festival, Sept. 23-24.

DUXFORD: The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show, Imperial War Museum, Sept. 23-24.

LONDON: NFL 2017 London Games, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, Sept. 24.

ST. ALBANS: St. Albans Beer & Cider Festival, Alban Arena, Sept. 27-30.

MANCHESTER: Manchester Food & Drink Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 9.

ST. IVES: The Old Riverport Jazz & Blues Festival, includes free concerts, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Estonia

TALLINN: SEB Tallinn Marathon, Sept. 10.

Finland

LEVI: Ruskamaraton, runs of various distances through Lapland's autumn landscape, Sept. 2.

HELSINKI: Helsinki Design Week, urban festival, L3 Design Dock Jatkasaari, Sept. 7-17.

HELSINKI: Midnight Run, 10 km night run, Sept. 9.

HELSINKI: Love and Anarchy Film Festival, Sept. 14-24.

France

PARIS: Paris Plages, artificial beach created alongside the Seine, through Sept. 3.

PARIS: Treteaux Nomades, itinerant performing arts festival, through Sept. 3.

PARIS: Jazz at La Villette, through Sept. 13.

STRASBOURG: Salon Europeen de la Brocante et de l’Antiquite, Convention Centre, Sept. 1.

DEAUVILLE: American Film Festival, Sept. 1-10.

METZ: Marche aux Puces, flea market, Metz Expo, Sept. 2 and 16.

RIBEAUVILLE: Le Pfifferdaj, middle ages minstrel festival, Sept. 2-3.

PARIS: Les Solistes a Bagatelle, classical music concerts, Parc de Bagatelle, Sept. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17.

PERPIGNAN: Visa pour l'Image, international festival of photojournalism, Sept. 2-17.

PARIS: Salons Mer & Vigne, gastronomy fair, Parc Floral, Sept. 8-11.

MEDOC: Medoc Marathon, costumed participants and gourmet food stands, Sept. 9.

PARIS: La Parisienne, all female 6.7 km running event, Sept. 10.

COLMAR: Festival de Jazz de Colmar, Sept. 11-16.

PARIS: Biennale des Antiquaires, antiques expo, Grand Palais, Sept. 11-17.

CANNES: Cannes Yachting Festival, Sept. 12-17.

STE MARIE AUX MINES: European Patchwork Meeting, quilts and fabrics displayed and on sale, Sept. 14-17.

NIMES: Feria des Vendanges, wine and bull fighting festival, Sept. 15-17.

REIMS: art3f, international contemporary art fair, Sept. 15-17.

COUNTRYWIDE: European Heritage Days, open landmarks and cultural events, Sept. 16-17.

PARIS: Festival Harajuku, free open-air Japanese manga festival, Parc de Bercy, Sept. 16-17.

PARIS: Paris Electronic Week, electronic music fest, Sept. 20-23.

PARIS: Piaff- Paris International Animated Film Festival, Theater de Menilmontant, Sept. 20-26.

STRASBOURG: Festival Musica, contemporary music festival, Sept. 21-Oct. 7.

COUNTRYWIDE: Fete de la Gastronomie, Sept. 22-24.

PARIS: Techno Parade, Sept. 23.

PARIS: Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 3.

LA ROCHELLE: Grand Pavois, International In-Water Boat Show, Sept. 27-Oct. 2.

METZ: International Fair of Metz, Sept. 29-Oct. 9.

Germany

KAISERSLAUTERN: Barbarossa-Fest “Swinging Lautern,” free live music program in the city, through Sept. 2.

PFORZHEIM: Oechslefest, wine festival, through Sept. 3.

MAINZ: Wine Market, wine festival, City Park, through Sept. 3.

WORMS: Backfischfest, volksfest, Festplatz, through Sept. 3.

ABENSBERG: Gillamoos, volksfest, through Sept. 4.

BERNKASTEL-KUES: Middle Mosel Wine Festival, through Sept. 4.

FRANKFURT: Rheingau wine market, Fressgass, through Sept. 8.

FUESSEN: Festival Vielsaitig, historical music festival, Kloster St. Mang, through Sept. 9.

AUGSBURG: Herbstplaerrer, volkfest, Kleiner Exerzierplatz, through Sept. 10.

NUREMBERG: Herbstvolksfest, Dutzendteich, through Sept. 10.

REGENSBURG: Regensburger Dult, volksfest, through Sept. 10.

STUTTGART: Stuttgart Wine Village, through Sept. 10.

STUTTGART: Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart, music festival, through Sept. 10.

BERLIN: Pyronale, international fireworks competition, Olympic Stadium, Sept. 1-2.

NUREMBERG: Red Bull District Ride, mountain bike race, Sept. 1-2.

ROTHENBURG O.D. TAUBER: Imperial City Festival, Sept. 1-3.

BINGEN: Binger Winzerfest, wine festival, Sept. 1-11.

HEIDELBERG: Castle illuminations and fireworks, Sept. 2.

AACHEN: European Arts and Crafts Market, city center near cathedral, free entry, Sept. 2-3.

RUESSELSHEIM: Mainland Games, Scottish highland games, Sept. 2-3.

BENSHEIM: Bergstrasse Vintner Festival, wine fest, Sept. 2-10.

AACHEN: Domspringen, pole vaulting in the area between the town hall and cathedral, Sept. 6.

NUREMBERG: Trempelmarkt, one of Germany’s biggest flea markets, Sept. 8-9.

HAMBURG: Hamburg Cruise Days, Sept. 8-10.

KARLSRUHE: Folkloria, folk dance festival, Sept. 8-10.

NUREMBERG: Burggrabenfest, medieval festival by city moat, Sept. 8-10.

SIEGEN: Bierborse, Bismarckplatz, Sept. 8-10.

WURZBURG: Stramu-street music fest, Sept. 8-10.

BONN: Puetzchens Markt, volksfest, Beuel-Puetzchen district, Sept. 8-12.

FRANKFURT: Herbst Dippemess, volksfest, Sept. 8-17.

BAD DUERKHEIM: Duerkheimer Wurstmarkt, world’s biggest wine festival, Sept. 8-12 and 15-18.

BONN: Beethoven Festival, Sept. 8-Oct. 1.

OBERWESEL: Rhine in Flames, fireworks and illuminations, Sept. 9.

TRIER: Trier plays games, downtown becomes playground, Sept. 9.

TRIER: Museum Night, five museums open late, Sept. 9.

IDAR-OBERSTEIN: Tattoo Convention, Messehalle, Sept. 9-10.

MUNICH: Streetlife-Festival, music and culture celebration, Ludwig- and Leopold Strasse, Sept. 9-10.

LANDAU: Herbstmarkt, volksfest and wine fair, Sept. 9-18.

COUNTRYWIDE: Open Monuments Day, free and reduced entry to historic sites, this year’s theme is “Pomp and Power,” Sept. 10.

RUEGEN: Ironman 70.3, triathlon, Sept. 10.

BERLIN: Berlin Art Week, Sept. 13-17.

BERLIN: Art Berlin, fair for modern and contemporary art, Station-Berlin, Sept. 14-17.

NUREMBERG: Altstadtfest, Sept. 14-25.

STUTTGART: Adidas Rockstars, bouldering competition set to music, Porsche Arena, Sept. 15-16.

WUERZBURG: Stadtfest, Sept. 15-16.

LANDSHUT: Stadtspektakel, street arts festival, Sept. 15-17.

BAD SOBERNHEIM: Weinwanderwegfest, wine and walking festival, Sept. 16.

ST. GOAR/ST. GOARSHAUSEN: Rhine in Flames, fireworks and illuminations, Sept. 16.

ULM: Night of Culture, late night openings, Sept. 16.

RODENBACH: Culinary wine walk, Sept. 16-17.

LAMPERSWALDE: Red Bull Air Race, Lausitzring, Sept. 16-18.

FRANKFURT: International Motor Show, fairgrounds, Sept. 16-24.

MUNICH: Oktoberfest, Sept. 16-Oct. 3.

MITTENWALD: Almabtrieb and Almfest, celebrations mark return of cattle, Sept. 17.

HAMBURG: Reeperbahn Festival, music and culture fest, Sept. 20-23.

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN: Strassen.Kunst.Festival, street art festival, Sept. 22-23.

FREINSHEIM: Culinary wine hiking, Sept. 22-24.

WIESBADEN: Autumn market, Sept. 22-24.

AMBERG: Michaeli-Dult, volksfest, Sept. 22-Oct. 1.

HANNOVER: Oktoberfest Hannover, Sept. 22-Oct. 8.

NEUSTADT: Deutsches Weinlesefest, wine fest, Sept. 22-Oct. 9; parade Oct. 8.

STUTTGART: Cannstatter Volksfest, Sept. 22-Oct. 8.

DORTMUND: Museumsnacht, Sept. 23.

BERLIN: BMW Berlin Marathon, Sept. 24.

BERLIN: Staatsoper fuer Alle, free concert celebrates re-opening of the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, Bebelplatz, Sept. 30.

HEIDELBERG: Heidelberger Herbst, autumn festival, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

FUERTH: Michaelis-Kirchweih, church fair, Sept. 30-Oct. 11.

Hungary

BUDAPEST: Busho, Budapest short film festival, through Sept. 2.

BUDAPEST: International Wine Festival, Buda Castle, Sept. 7-10.

BUDAPEST: Half marathon, Sept. 10.

BUDAPEST: National Gallop- Nemzeti Vagta, Sept. 15-17.

BUDAPEST: Sweet Days Chocolate and Sweets Festival, Sept. 15-17.

Ireland

LISDOONVARNA: Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival, weekends only, Sept. 1-Oct. 8.

MIDLETON: Feast- Midleton Food and Drink Festival, Sept. 4-10, street festival Sept. 9.

DUBLIN: Irish Craft Beer and Cider Festival, RDS, Sept. 7-9.

DINGLE: Tradfest, festival for traditional and fusion music, Sept. 8-10.

DUBLIN: Dublin Fringe Festival, Sept. 9-24.

DUBLIN: Oktoberfest, George’s Dock, IFSC Docklands, Sept. 14-Oct. 1.

DUBLIN: Bluefire Street Fest, free art and culture event, Smithfield Square, Sept. 16.

DUBLIN: Culture Night, free museum visits, Sept. 22.

DUBLIN: Dublin Theatre Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 15.

DUBLIN: Fingal Film+Arts Festival, platform for emerging independent film makers, Swords Castle, Sept. 25-27.

Italy

VENICE: Venice International Film Festival, through Sept. 9.

VENICE: La Biennale International Art Exhibition, through Nov. 26.

AREZZO: Joust of the Saracen, medieval jousting competition, Piazza Grande, Sept. 3.

MILAN AND TURIN: MITO Settembre Musica, international contemporary music festival, Sept. 3-21.

BOLOGNA: Danza Urbana, street dancing festival, Sept. 5-9.

FLORENCE: Rificolone, festival of the paper lanterns, Sept. 7.

GREVE IN CHIANTI: Chianti Classico Expo, wine festival, Sept. 7-10.

PRATO: Display of the Virgin’s Girdle, Sept. 8.

FERRARA: Balloons Festival, hot air balloons flights and competitions, Sept. 8-17.

ARENZANO: Mare i Monti, distance walking event, Sept. 9-10.

PESARO: Fiera di San Nicola, street fair, Sept. 9-12.

SANSEPOLCRO: Palio della Balestra, Sept. 10.

LUCCA: Luminara della Santa Croce, religious procession by candlelight, Sept. 13.

VERONA: Tocati, festival of street games, Sept. 14-17.

SOAVE: Festa dell’Uva, wine festival, Sept. 15-17.

BRA: Show Food Cheese Festival, Sept. 15-18.

ROVERETO: Fisherman’s Friend Strongman Run, 20 km run, Sept. 16.

FOLIGNO: Giostra della Quintana, joust and historical procession, Sept. 16-17.

ASTI: Palio di Asti, costumed historical procession and flag games, Sept. 17.

NAPLES: Festival of San Gennaro, religious festival, Duomo, Sept. 19.

ROME: Longines Global Champions Tour, horse show jumping, Stadio dei Marmi, Sept. 21-24.

GENOA: Genoa International Boat Show, Sept. 21-26.

MODENA: Modena Motor Gallery, classic auto show, Modena Fiere, Sept. 23-24.

PIACENZA: Festival of Cats, Grazzano Visconti, Oct. 23-24.

BARDOLINO: Grape and Wine Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

Liechstenstein

SCHELLENBERG: The Princely Liechstenstein Tattoo, through Sept. 2.

SCHAAN: Gluscht, culinary offerings, Lindaplatz, Fuerstentum, Sept. 1-3.

Luxembourg

CITY: Schueberfouer, fun fair, Glasis car park, through Sept. 11.

CITY: International Dog Show, Luxexpo Halls 7-9, Sept. 2-3.

HELLENDOORN: Fisherman’s Friend Strongman Run, 7, 12 and 21 km, Sept. 2-3.

GREVENMACHER: Fete du Raisin und du Vin, wine festival, Sept. 8-10.

WORMELDANGE: Riesling Open, wine festival, Sept. 15-17.

WILZ: Night of the Lampions, music and illuminations, Sept. 23.

FOND-DE-GRAS: Anno 1900- Steampunk Convention Luxembourg, Sept. 23-24.

REMAGEN: Route du Vin half marathon, Sept. 24.

Malta

VALLETTA: Malta International Air Show, International Airport, Sept. 23-24.

Monaco

MONTE-CARLO: Monaco Yacht Show, Sept. 27-30.

Netherlands

ROTTERDAM: World Port Days, Sept. 1-3.

BREDA: Redhead Days, friendly meetup for red-haired people, Sept. 1-4.

ZUNDERT: Flower Parade, billed as world’s biggest, Sept. 3-4.

UTRECHT: Gaudeamus Music Week, young musicians perform, Sept. 6-10.

COUNTRYWIDE: Heritage Days, cultural and historical landmarks open to visitors, Sept. 9-10.

LICHTENVOORDE: Flower Parade, Sept. 10.

VALKENSWAARD: Flower Parade, Sept. 10.

TIEL: Fruitcorso, parade with floats decorated with fruits and vegetables, Sept. 16.

THE HAGUE: Prince's Day, procession of the golden coach from Noordeinde Palace to Ridderzaal commemorates start of new parliamentary year, Sept. 19.

UTRECHT: Netherlands Film Festival, Sept. 20-29.

EDAM: Singelfestival, theater and music festival, Sept. 22-23.

AMSTERDAM: Unseen Photo Fair, Westergasfabriek, Sept. 22-24.

SCHEVENINGEN: Scheveningen Kite Festival, Sept. 23-24.

ROTTERDAM: The Netherlands Military Tattoo, Ahoy, Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

Norway

HELL: Blues in Hell, blues music festival, through Sept. 3.

OSLO: Granittrock, free music festival, Grorudparken, Sept. 1-2.

BERGEN: Bergen Mat Festival, food festival, Sept. 1-3.

OSLO: Ultima Contemporary Music Festival, Sept. 7-16.

OSLO: Culture Night, Sept. 15.

OSLO: Oslo Marathon, Sept. 16.

OSLO: Matstreif, food festival, Town Hall Square, Akker Brygge, and Tjuvholmen, Sept. 22-23.

TRONDHEIM: Trondheim Chamber Music Festival, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

BERGEN: Bergen International Film Festival, Sept. 26-Oct. 4.

Poland

KRAKOW: Sacrum Profanum, festival of 20th century music, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

KATOWICE: Rawa Blues, world’s biggest indoor blues festival, Sept. 28-29.

Portugal

ESTORIL: International Handicrafts Fair, through Sept. 3.

VILA NOVA DE CERVEIRA: Bienal de Cerveira, contemporary art exhibition, through Sept. 16.

VISEU: Feira de Sao Mateus, through Sept. 17.

PERA: International Sand Sculptures Festival, through Oct. 31.

PORTO: Red Bull Air Race, Sept. 2-3.

LISBON: MOTELx, international horror film festival, Cinema Sao Jorge, Sept. 5-10.

SINTRA: Portugal Pro, bodyboarding competition, Sept. 12-17.

LISBON: Caixa Alfama, fado concerts, Alfama, Sept. 15-16.

BRAGA: International Photography Festival, Sept. 15-Oct. 29.

VILAMOURA: Portugal Masters, golf tournament, Sept. 21-24.

San Marino

SAN MARINO: Feast Day of San Marino and the Foundation of the Republic, Sept. 3.

SAN MARINO: Mi Gusto San Marino, food and wine routes, Sept. 9-10.

Scotland

BRAEMAR: The Braemar Gathering, highland games, Sept. 2.

AYR: Scottish International Air Show, Sept. 2-3.

LARGS: Viking Festival, Sept. 2-10.

EDINBURGH: Tour of Britain, multi-stage cycling race, Sept 3-10.

LINLITHGOW: Folk Festival, Sept. 6-10.

STIRLING: Bloody Scotland, crime writing festival, Sept. 8-10.

PITLOCHRY: Highland Games, Sept. 9.

EDINBURGH: Riding of the Marches, cavalcade traverses the Royal Mile, Sept. 17.

DUFFTOWN: Speyside Autumn Whisky Festival, tastings and Scottish culture, Sept. 21-25.

LOCKERBIE: Lockerbie Jazz Festival, Sept. 22-25.

EDINBURGH: Doors Open Day, landmarks open to public, Sept. 23-24.

GLASGOW: MCM Comic Con Scotland, SECC, Sept. 23-24.

OBAN: World Stone Skimming Championships, Sept. 24.

BARCELONA: Barcelona Tattoo Expo, Fira de Barcelona, Sept. 29-30.

Slovenia

LEVANDA: Vinarium Festival, grape harvest celebration, through Sept. 3.

Spain

MURCIA: Moors and Christians festival, Sept. 1-13.

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA: Fiestas de la Vendimia, wine festival, Sept. 1-17.

MONTILLA: Grape harvest festival, Sept. 1-4.

SEGORBE: Entrada de Bous de Segorbe, droving of bulls and horses, Sept. 1-10.

VALLADOLID: Fiestas of the Virgin of St. Lorenzo, Sept. 1-10.

GUADIX: Cascamorras, traditional battle between two towns, Sept. 6-9.

ALGEMESI: La Mare de Deu de la Salut festival, Sept. 7-8.

ALBACETE: La Fiera de Albacete, Sept. 7-17.

CADIZ: Alcances, Atlantic Film Festival, Sept. 15-22.

CARTAGENA: Carthaginians and Romans Festival, Sept. 15-24.

COUNTRYWIDE: La Vuelta, cycling race, Sept. 19-Oct. 10.

LOGRONO: Rioja wine harvest festival, Sept. 20-25.

BARCELONA: La Merce Festival, Sept. 22-25.

CADIZ-HUELVA: Desafio Donana, triathlon, Sept. 30.

Sweden

BOHUSLAN: Icebug Xperience, walking and running festival along the coast, Sept. 1-3.

LINKOPING: Red Bull Neptune Steps, swimming and climbing race, Bergs Slussar, Sept. 9.

STOCKHOLM: Half marathon, Sept. 9.

GOTHENBURG: Gothenburg International Biennial for Contemporary Art, Sept. 9-Nov. 19.

LUND: Culture Night, Sept. 16.

STOCKHOLM: Lidingoloppet, 30 km cross country race, Sept. 23.

STOCKHOLM: Stockhom Beer and Whiskey Festival, Augustendalstorget 6, Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 5-7.

Switzerland

AVENCHES: Tattoo, military music and spectacle, through Sept. 2.

CHAMONIX: UTMB Mont Blanc Ultra-Trail, through Sept. 3.

ST. MAURITZ: St. Mauritz Art Masters, art festival, through Sept. 3.

SIERRE: VINEA Wine Fair, Sept. 1-2.

ZURICH: Long Night of Museums, Sept. 2.

JUNGFRAU: Jungfrau Marathon, Sept. 9.

ZURICH: Knabenschiessen, volksfest, Sept. 9-11.

LAUSANNE: Red Bull Soapbox Race, Avenue D’Ouchy, Sept. 10.

LENZBURG: Middle Ages market, Lenzburg Castle, Sept. 15-17.

GRINDELWALD: Alpine cheese festival, Grosse Scheidegg, Sept. 16.

ZURICH: Zuri Wiesn, Zurich’s Oktoberfest, Hauptbahnhof, Sept. 20-Oct. 7.

NEUCHATEL: Grape Harvest Festival, wine fest, Sept. 22-24.

ZURICH: Art International Zurich, contemporary art fair, Sept. 22-24.

BASEL: Marathon and Half Marathon, Sept. 24.

MEILEN: Slow Up Zurichsee, auto free day, Sept. 24.

ZURICH: Zurich Film Festival, Sept. 28-Oct. 8.

LEUKERBAD: Swiss Country Music Weekend, folk music concerts, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

LUGANO: The Autumn Festival, fair in pedestrian zone, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

MARTIGNY: Fair of Valais, Sept. 29-Oct. 8.

WEGGIS: Alpine Procession, Cattle Show and Autumn Market, Sept. 30.

Wales

BEAUMARIS: Food festival, Sept. 2-3.

PORTMEIRION: Festival No. 6, arts and culture festival, Sept. 7-10.

TENBY: Ironman Wales, Sept. 10.

ABERGAVENNY: Food Festival, Sept. 16-17.

MOLD: Food Festival, Sept. 16-17.

CARDIFF: Great Welsh Beer and Cider Festival, The Depot, Sept. 21-23.

PORTHCAWL: Elvis Festival, Sept. 22-24.

NEATH: Neath Food and Drink Festival, Sept. 29-30.