West Point's Army-Navy game uniforms to honor 82nd Airborne

This year's West Point football uniforms for the upcoming Army-Navy game were inspired by the World War II paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division.

"Inspired, humbled and motivated by the soldiers that came before us, we don their patches, adopt their mottos and hold their deeds close to our hearts," according to www.beatnavyuniform.com.

The website goes on to offer a history of the 82nd Airborne and explain how the football uniform represents the work the soldiers did in World War II.

For example, that the black and muted gray tones represent that some of the most treacherous combat jumps occurred at night.

This year's Army-Navy game will be played in Baltimore at the M&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 10. Game starts at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.