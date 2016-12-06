Army, Navy teams take to the ice amid buildup to football rivalry game

WASHINGTON — Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has made a career of leading troops in the field, and Monday night he had a chance to lead them on the ice.

As part of the buildup to Saturday's Army-Navy football game at Baltimore, Milley coached an Army team made up of players representing the Army and Air Force to a 5-3 hockey win over a Navy team that featured representatives of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard at Washington's Verizon Center.

"It was an honor to get chosen to play out here tonight, everything felt good," said Army player Corbin Bork, a member of the Honor Guard at Fort Myer, Va., who scored two goals in the game. "It was awesome. I had a great time."

Army's lineup also included Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy. "It's a great way to start, 'Beat Navy' week by getting a win for the Army team," Murphy said. "It was great coaching, great leadership and great teamwork."

"I actually got wounded and had (my leg) cut off so I could play hockey," said Joe Bowser, an Army veteran who was wounded while serving in Camp Anaconda, near Balad, Iraq in 2004 and did, indeed, opt for amputation in face if the strong possibility that he would never be able to again take part in his favorite sport on a shattered leg. "It was awesome (playing tonight). Absolutely awesome."

Milley, who won two varsity letters in hockey at Princeton University in the late 1970s, cited the play of Army goalie Lindsey Colburn as a key to the win. Colburn, an Air Force captain, is commander of the Military Personnel Flight at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington.

news@stripes.com