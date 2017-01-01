Stars and Stripes' top sports photos of 2016: Pacific

American School In Japan senior right-hander Tyler Sapsford gave up five hits, struck out 13 and hit a two-run third-inning home run that proved to be the game-winner against Kadena. It was the third straight Far East Division I championship for the Mustangs, their fourth overall and a second stragitht MVP award for Sapsford, now attending Yale.

Jack Higbee/Special to Stars and Stripes