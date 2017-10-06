Seoul American gets first win at Osan's expense

YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – All season long, Reggie Meno said he’d been telling his Seoul American football team to be consistent in all facets of the game if they were to become a winner.

That happened on Friday as Brent Carver passed for five touchdowns as the Falcons picked up their first win of the season, 40-6 over Osan at Seoul American’s Sims Field. The Falcons are 1-4, while the Cougars fell to 2-2 after opening with two wins.

“I told the boys, all the losses we’d had to this point involved breakdown of fundamentals,” said Meno, the Falcons’ first-year coach. “I told them if we are to get a win, we have to be consistent in all aspects of the game. And it showed tonight.”

Carver went 14-for-23 passing for 221 yards, including two touchdowns to Jordan Ooka and one each to Miguel Villareal, Miguel Flores and Cory Medley. The scoring pass to Villareal was from 80 yards out.

David Brown, a soccer player converted to placekicker, got the Falcons on the board with two field goals, then Carver and the passing game took it from there.

“The defense made a lot of stops tonight; that really helped us out,” Meno said.

That the Falcons got the victory when they did was “sorely needed,” Meno said, with Seoul American facing a road trip next Saturday at Kubasaki (10 a.m. kickoff) and with a home game and season finale coming up on Oct. 21 against Division I leading Nile C. Kinnick.

Osan, outmanned and injured, finished with 14 players and was down to its fourth-string quarterback, coach Don Tusha said.

Hunter VanHoose led the Cougars with 98 yards on 12 carries plus 12 tackles. Gabe Rouse scored Osan’s lone touchdown and had 68 yards on six carries.

The Cougars have two more games, the next one Friday at home against Daegu; kickoff is at 7 p.m. A late addition to the schedule has the Cougars playing their season finale on Oct. 21 against Humphreys’ second- and third-string players.