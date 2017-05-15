Quantcast

Pacific Scoreboard: May 15, 2017

Kadena's Kian Smith and Kubasaki's Kaisei Taylor try to play the ball during Monday's round-robin match in the Far East Boys Division I Soccer Tournament, won by the defending champion Dragons 1-0.

MARY OBSUNA/SPECIAL TO STRIPES

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017

High school

Softball

Far East Division I Softball Tournament
American School In Japan 5, Kadena 3
Panthers 002 01—3
Mustangs 212 0x—5
W — Allie Rogers; L — Lauren Erp.

Seoul American 12, Kubasaki 4
Falcons 501 51 — 12
Dragons 011 11 —  4
W — Kendall Winn; L — Reaven East.

Nile C. Kinnick 8, ASIJ 7
Mustangs   004 300 0 — 7
Red Devils 100 133 x — 8
W — Mariah Wimberly; L — Aurore Zhang.

Kadena 11, Seoul American 11
Panthers 321 5 — 11
Falcons  351 2 — 11
Pitchers — Falcons: Winn; Panthers: Erp.

Kinnick 10, Kubasaki 7
Red Devils 206 2 — 10
Dragons    023 2 —  7
W — Faith Hughes; L — East.

Seoul American 5, ASIJ 1
Mustangs 000 100 — 1
Falcons  200 102 — 5
W — Winn; L — Rogers.

Kinnick 13, Kadena 8
Red Devils 261 4–13
Panthers   001 7 —  8
W — Hughes; L — Lydia Rice.

Far East Division II Softball Tournament
Zama 15, Matthew C. Perry 7
Trojans  202 (10)1 — 15
Samurai     160 00 —  7
W — Ally Chiarenza; L — Olivia Reneau.

Osan 11, Daegu 8
Warriors 001 43 —  8
Cougars  151 4x — 11
W — Aly Eitland; L — Neea Lizama.

E.J. King 31, Humphreys 1
Blackhawks 010 —  1
Cobras  9(22)x — 31
W — Julianna Betancourt; L — Josie Goering.

Yokota 14, Robert D. Edgren 12
Panthers 511 034 — 14
Eagles   035 112 — 12
W — Adrianna Diaz; L — Brittany Crown.

Zama 31, Osan 0
Cougars    000 —  0
Trojans (27)4x — 31
W — Chiarenza; L — Eitland.

Perry 22, Daegu 14
Samurai  5(12)5 — 22
Warriors 0(10)4 — 14
W — Haley Greulich; L — Lizama.

Yokota 12, King 2
Panthers 047 01 — 12
Cobras   200 00 —  2
W — Diaz; L — Betancourt.

Edgren 16, Humphreys 4
Blackhawks 002 20 —  4
Eagles     434 5x — 16
W — Crown; L — Goering.

Edgren 19, Osan 3
Eagles  3(11)0 5 — 19
Cougars    003 0 —  3
W — Crown; L — Eitland.

King 17, Perry 7
Cobras  307 07 — 17
Samurai 006 01 —  7
W — Betancourt; L — Reneau.

Baseball

Far East Division I Baseball Tournament
Kinnick 22, Kubasaki 0
Dragons       0 —  0
Red Devils (22) — 22
W — Patrick Kelly; L — Pittman.

ASIJ 7, Kadena 4
Panthers 220 0 — 4
Mustangs 304 x — 7
W — Sho Flores; L — Justin Wilson.

St. Mary’s 6, Seoul American 3
Titans  420 0 — 6
Falcons 020 1 — 3
W — Kai Strawn; L — Dalton Yoder.

ASIJ 10, Kinnick 7
Mustangs   370 — 10
Red Devils 016 —  7
W — Kenichiro Bernier; L — Kelly.

Seoul 1, Kadena 0
Falcons  000 1 — 1
Panthers 000 0 — 0
W — Sean Sullivan; L — Cody Chambers.

St. Mary’s 26, Kubasaki 5
Titans  6(20) — 26
Dragons    32 —  5
W — Strawn; L — Dominic Shortridge.

Kinnick 7, Kadena 4
Panthers   004 — 4
Red Devils 304 — 7
W — Kacey Walker; L — Wilson.

Far East Division II Baseball Tournament
Edgren 8, Daegu 6
Warriors 200 102 0 — 6
Eagles   101 600 x — 8
W — Noah Ramirez; L — Brandon Huffman.

Yokota 16, Osan 1
Cougars     100 —  1
Panthers 2(11)3 — 16
W — Troy Barnes; L — Ryan Yi.

Zama 15, Humphreys 1
Trojans    401 0(10) — 15
Blackhawks    001 00 —  1
W — Adrian Smith; L — Josh Weaver.

Perry 15, Edgren 3
Eagles  003 0 —  3
Samurai 726 x — 15
W — Peace Gates; L — Patrick Sledge.

Yokota 8, Zama 4
Trojans  400 00 — 4
Panthers 020 15 — 8
W — Ben Mendenhall; L — Smith.

Soccer

Far East Boys Division I Soccer Tournament
Kinnick 2, Seoul American 1
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kai Sullivan (15), Daniel Moran (15); Falcons: James Rivet (9).

Kubasaki 1, Kadena 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Dragons: Luke Moseley (3). Assist — Dragons: Joshua Swen. Saves — Dragons: Bobby Riegert 9.

Kubasaki 6, Kinnick 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Dragons: Ryo Elliot 2 (8), John Boran (9), Swen (7), Moseley (4), Noah Haynes (4). Assists — Dragons: Boran 2, Jeff Horton, Haynes, Sinjin Pharathikoune.

Seoul 2, Kadena 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Falcons: Jan Rodriguez 2 (7).

Far East Girls Division I Soccer Tournament
Kadena 1, Kinnick 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Panthers: J.J. Craion (11). Assist — Panthers: Maile Puerto.

ASIJ 6, Seoul American 0
Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Mustangs: Kennedy Baca 2 (14), Lexi Howe 2 (11), Lisa Okazaki (4), Erin Chang (2). Saves — Mustangs: Grace Wallrapp (10).

Kinnick 1, Kubasaki 1
Halftime — Red Devils 1-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kiralyn Kawachi (19); Dragons: Da’Zha Loney (3).

Kadena 1, Seoul 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Puerto (2). Assist — Panthers: Phoebe Bills. Saves — Panthers: Korina Macato 2.

Far East Boys Division II Soccer Tournament
Group 1
Christian Academy Japan 6, King 0
Halftime — 3-0. Goals — Knights: Jacky Holmes 2 (5), Angus Holmes 2 (4), Lawrence Yamaguchi (8), Hosanna Fukuzawa (2).

Daegu 2, Humphreys 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Warriors: Mitchel Champaco 2 (5).

Edgren 4, King 1
Halftime — 1-1. Goals — Eagles: Jun Doria 2 (2), Chapa Wood (3), Jun Royster (2); Cobras: Cain Breyette (2).

CAJ 2, Daegu 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Knights: Yamaguchi (9), J. Holmes (6).

Edgren 5, Humphreys 1
Halftime — 3-1. Goals — Eagles: Joshua Hartley 2 (10, Doria 2 (4), Garrett Hovenkotter (3); Blackhawks: Jonathan Houghton (9).

Group 2
Yokota 2, Perry 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Panthers: Keanu McElroy 2 (14).

Okinawa Christian 1, Zama 1
Halftime — 1-1. Goal — Trojans: Aoi Bivins (3). Assist — Trojans: Junior Yoplo.

Yokota 6, Osan 0
Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Panthers: Dylan Grimes 4 (25), Danny Cordoba (6), Ethan Schenk (5). Assists — Panthers: Cordoba, Schenk, Brad Juntunen, James Fearney, Eli Newton, McElroy.

Perry 1, Okinawa Christian 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Samurai: Aidan Lewis (16).

Zama 4, Osan 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Trojans: Yoplo (15), Shigeru Stuckey (8), Isaac Norton (3), Justyn Seraphin (1). Assist — Trojans: Bivins.

Far East Girls Division II Soccer Tournament
Pool A
Humphreys 1, King 1
Halftime — Blackhawks 1-0. Goals — Blackhawks: Isabella Nocera (5); Cobras: Gabi Shultz (14).

Edgren 1, Daegu 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Eagles: Lizzy Long (3).

King 2, Edgren 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Cobras: Shultz 2 (16).

Sacred Heart 3, Humphreys 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Symbas: Joyce Skeete 2 (17), Emu Yoshimura (14).

Sacred Heart, Daegu 1
Halftime — 1-1. Goals — Symbas: Skeete 2 (19), Yoshimura (15), Linda Lazzari (7); Warriors: Natalie Garrido (1).

Pool B
Perry 2, Osan 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Samurai: Bobbi Hill (32), Tamiya Smith (10). Noteworthy — First loss of the season for Korea Blue regular-season and tournament champion Cougars, who went unbeaten in Korea for the first time in school history.

Yokota 1, CAJ 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Jamia Bailey (17).

Osan 1, CAJ 1
Halftime — Cougars 1-0. Goals — Cougars: Maja Inthavixay (2); Knights: Rachel Nelson (2).

Perry 1, Zama 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Samurai: Smith (11).

Zama 4, Yokota 1
Halftime — Trojans 1-0. Goals — Trojans: Amanda Stephens 2 (32), Rachel Norton 2 (14); Panthers: Ai Robbins (9).

Humphreys' Josie Goering delivers against E.J. King during Monday's triple-elimination game in the Far East Division II Softball Tournament, won by the Cobras 31-1.
DAVE ORNAUER/STARS AND STRIPES

