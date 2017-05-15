Pacific Scoreboard: May 15, 2017

Kadena's Kian Smith and Kubasaki's Kaisei Taylor try to play the ball during Monday's round-robin match in the Far East Boys Division I Soccer Tournament, won by the defending champion Dragons 1-0.

High school

Softball

Far East Division I Softball Tournament

American School In Japan 5, Kadena 3

Panthers 002 01—3

Mustangs 212 0x—5

W — Allie Rogers; L — Lauren Erp.



Seoul American 12, Kubasaki 4

Falcons 501 51 — 12

Dragons 011 11 — 4

W — Kendall Winn; L — Reaven East.



Nile C. Kinnick 8, ASIJ 7

Mustangs 004 300 0 — 7

Red Devils 100 133 x — 8

W — Mariah Wimberly; L — Aurore Zhang.



Kadena 11, Seoul American 11

Panthers 321 5 — 11

Falcons 351 2 — 11

Pitchers — Falcons: Winn; Panthers: Erp.



Kinnick 10, Kubasaki 7

Red Devils 206 2 — 10

Dragons 023 2 — 7

W — Faith Hughes; L — East.



Seoul American 5, ASIJ 1

Mustangs 000 100 — 1

Falcons 200 102 — 5

W — Winn; L — Rogers.



Kinnick 13, Kadena 8

Red Devils 261 4–13

Panthers 001 7 — 8

W — Hughes; L — Lydia Rice.



Far East Division II Softball Tournament

Zama 15, Matthew C. Perry 7

Trojans 202 (10)1 — 15

Samurai 160 00 — 7

W — Ally Chiarenza; L — Olivia Reneau.



Osan 11, Daegu 8

Warriors 001 43 — 8

Cougars 151 4x — 11

W — Aly Eitland; L — Neea Lizama.



E.J. King 31, Humphreys 1

Blackhawks 010 — 1

Cobras 9(22)x — 31

W — Julianna Betancourt; L — Josie Goering.



Yokota 14, Robert D. Edgren 12

Panthers 511 034 — 14

Eagles 035 112 — 12

W — Adrianna Diaz; L — Brittany Crown.



Zama 31, Osan 0

Cougars 000 — 0

Trojans (27)4x — 31

W — Chiarenza; L — Eitland.



Perry 22, Daegu 14

Samurai 5(12)5 — 22

Warriors 0(10)4 — 14

W — Haley Greulich; L — Lizama.



Yokota 12, King 2

Panthers 047 01 — 12

Cobras 200 00 — 2

W — Diaz; L — Betancourt.



Edgren 16, Humphreys 4

Blackhawks 002 20 — 4

Eagles 434 5x — 16

W — Crown; L — Goering.



Edgren 19, Osan 3

Eagles 3(11)0 5 — 19

Cougars 003 0 — 3

W — Crown; L — Eitland.



King 17, Perry 7

Cobras 307 07 — 17

Samurai 006 01 — 7

W — Betancourt; L — Reneau.

Baseball

Far East Division I Baseball Tournament

Kinnick 22, Kubasaki 0

Dragons 0 — 0

Red Devils (22) — 22

W — Patrick Kelly; L — Pittman.



ASIJ 7, Kadena 4

Panthers 220 0 — 4

Mustangs 304 x — 7

W — Sho Flores; L — Justin Wilson.



St. Mary’s 6, Seoul American 3

Titans 420 0 — 6

Falcons 020 1 — 3

W — Kai Strawn; L — Dalton Yoder.



ASIJ 10, Kinnick 7

Mustangs 370 — 10

Red Devils 016 — 7

W — Kenichiro Bernier; L — Kelly.



Seoul 1, Kadena 0

Falcons 000 1 — 1

Panthers 000 0 — 0

W — Sean Sullivan; L — Cody Chambers.



St. Mary’s 26, Kubasaki 5

Titans 6(20) — 26

Dragons 32 — 5

W — Strawn; L — Dominic Shortridge.



Kinnick 7, Kadena 4

Panthers 004 — 4

Red Devils 304 — 7

W — Kacey Walker; L — Wilson.



Far East Division II Baseball Tournament

Edgren 8, Daegu 6

Warriors 200 102 0 — 6

Eagles 101 600 x — 8

W — Noah Ramirez; L — Brandon Huffman.



Yokota 16, Osan 1

Cougars 100 — 1

Panthers 2(11)3 — 16

W — Troy Barnes; L — Ryan Yi.



Zama 15, Humphreys 1

Trojans 401 0(10) — 15

Blackhawks 001 00 — 1

W — Adrian Smith; L — Josh Weaver.



Perry 15, Edgren 3

Eagles 003 0 — 3

Samurai 726 x — 15

W — Peace Gates; L — Patrick Sledge.



Yokota 8, Zama 4

Trojans 400 00 — 4

Panthers 020 15 — 8

W — Ben Mendenhall; L — Smith.

Soccer

Far East Boys Division I Soccer Tournament

Kinnick 2, Seoul American 1

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kai Sullivan (15), Daniel Moran (15); Falcons: James Rivet (9).



Kubasaki 1, Kadena 0

Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Dragons: Luke Moseley (3). Assist — Dragons: Joshua Swen. Saves — Dragons: Bobby Riegert 9.



Kubasaki 6, Kinnick 0

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Dragons: Ryo Elliot 2 (8), John Boran (9), Swen (7), Moseley (4), Noah Haynes (4). Assists — Dragons: Boran 2, Jeff Horton, Haynes, Sinjin Pharathikoune.



Seoul 2, Kadena 0

Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Falcons: Jan Rodriguez 2 (7).



Far East Girls Division I Soccer Tournament

Kadena 1, Kinnick 0

Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Panthers: J.J. Craion (11). Assist — Panthers: Maile Puerto.



ASIJ 6, Seoul American 0

Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Mustangs: Kennedy Baca 2 (14), Lexi Howe 2 (11), Lisa Okazaki (4), Erin Chang (2). Saves — Mustangs: Grace Wallrapp (10).



Kinnick 1, Kubasaki 1

Halftime — Red Devils 1-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kiralyn Kawachi (19); Dragons: Da’Zha Loney (3).



Kadena 1, Seoul 0

Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Puerto (2). Assist — Panthers: Phoebe Bills. Saves — Panthers: Korina Macato 2.



Far East Boys Division II Soccer Tournament

Group 1

Christian Academy Japan 6, King 0

Halftime — 3-0. Goals — Knights: Jacky Holmes 2 (5), Angus Holmes 2 (4), Lawrence Yamaguchi (8), Hosanna Fukuzawa (2).



Daegu 2, Humphreys 0

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Warriors: Mitchel Champaco 2 (5).



Edgren 4, King 1

Halftime — 1-1. Goals — Eagles: Jun Doria 2 (2), Chapa Wood (3), Jun Royster (2); Cobras: Cain Breyette (2).



CAJ 2, Daegu 0

Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Knights: Yamaguchi (9), J. Holmes (6).



Edgren 5, Humphreys 1

Halftime — 3-1. Goals — Eagles: Joshua Hartley 2 (10, Doria 2 (4), Garrett Hovenkotter (3); Blackhawks: Jonathan Houghton (9).



Group 2

Yokota 2, Perry 0

Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Panthers: Keanu McElroy 2 (14).



Okinawa Christian 1, Zama 1

Halftime — 1-1. Goal — Trojans: Aoi Bivins (3). Assist — Trojans: Junior Yoplo.



Yokota 6, Osan 0

Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Panthers: Dylan Grimes 4 (25), Danny Cordoba (6), Ethan Schenk (5). Assists — Panthers: Cordoba, Schenk, Brad Juntunen, James Fearney, Eli Newton, McElroy.



Perry 1, Okinawa Christian 0

Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Samurai: Aidan Lewis (16).



Zama 4, Osan 0

Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Trojans: Yoplo (15), Shigeru Stuckey (8), Isaac Norton (3), Justyn Seraphin (1). Assist — Trojans: Bivins.



Far East Girls Division II Soccer Tournament

Pool A

Humphreys 1, King 1

Halftime — Blackhawks 1-0. Goals — Blackhawks: Isabella Nocera (5); Cobras: Gabi Shultz (14).



Edgren 1, Daegu 0

Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Eagles: Lizzy Long (3).



King 2, Edgren 0

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Cobras: Shultz 2 (16).



Sacred Heart 3, Humphreys 0

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Symbas: Joyce Skeete 2 (17), Emu Yoshimura (14).



Sacred Heart, Daegu 1

Halftime — 1-1. Goals — Symbas: Skeete 2 (19), Yoshimura (15), Linda Lazzari (7); Warriors: Natalie Garrido (1).



Pool B

Perry 2, Osan 0

Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Samurai: Bobbi Hill (32), Tamiya Smith (10). Noteworthy — First loss of the season for Korea Blue regular-season and tournament champion Cougars, who went unbeaten in Korea for the first time in school history.



Yokota 1, CAJ 0

Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Jamia Bailey (17).



Osan 1, CAJ 1

Halftime — Cougars 1-0. Goals — Cougars: Maja Inthavixay (2); Knights: Rachel Nelson (2).



Perry 1, Zama 0

Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Samurai: Smith (11).



Zama 4, Yokota 1

Halftime — Trojans 1-0. Goals — Trojans: Amanda Stephens 2 (32), Rachel Norton 2 (14); Panthers: Ai Robbins (9).