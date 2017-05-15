Pacific Scoreboard: May 15, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017
High school
Softball
Far East Division I Softball Tournament
American School In Japan 5, Kadena 3
Panthers 002 01—3
Mustangs 212 0x—5
W — Allie Rogers; L — Lauren Erp.
Seoul American 12, Kubasaki 4
Falcons 501 51 — 12
Dragons 011 11 — 4
W — Kendall Winn; L — Reaven East.
Nile C. Kinnick 8, ASIJ 7
Mustangs 004 300 0 — 7
Red Devils 100 133 x — 8
W — Mariah Wimberly; L — Aurore Zhang.
Kadena 11, Seoul American 11
Panthers 321 5 — 11
Falcons 351 2 — 11
Pitchers — Falcons: Winn; Panthers: Erp.
Kinnick 10, Kubasaki 7
Red Devils 206 2 — 10
Dragons 023 2 — 7
W — Faith Hughes; L — East.
Seoul American 5, ASIJ 1
Mustangs 000 100 — 1
Falcons 200 102 — 5
W — Winn; L — Rogers.
Kinnick 13, Kadena 8
Red Devils 261 4–13
Panthers 001 7 — 8
W — Hughes; L — Lydia Rice.
Far East Division II Softball Tournament
Zama 15, Matthew C. Perry 7
Trojans 202 (10)1 — 15
Samurai 160 00 — 7
W — Ally Chiarenza; L — Olivia Reneau.
Osan 11, Daegu 8
Warriors 001 43 — 8
Cougars 151 4x — 11
W — Aly Eitland; L — Neea Lizama.
E.J. King 31, Humphreys 1
Blackhawks 010 — 1
Cobras 9(22)x — 31
W — Julianna Betancourt; L — Josie Goering.
Yokota 14, Robert D. Edgren 12
Panthers 511 034 — 14
Eagles 035 112 — 12
W — Adrianna Diaz; L — Brittany Crown.
Zama 31, Osan 0
Cougars 000 — 0
Trojans (27)4x — 31
W — Chiarenza; L — Eitland.
Perry 22, Daegu 14
Samurai 5(12)5 — 22
Warriors 0(10)4 — 14
W — Haley Greulich; L — Lizama.
Yokota 12, King 2
Panthers 047 01 — 12
Cobras 200 00 — 2
W — Diaz; L — Betancourt.
Edgren 16, Humphreys 4
Blackhawks 002 20 — 4
Eagles 434 5x — 16
W — Crown; L — Goering.
Edgren 19, Osan 3
Eagles 3(11)0 5 — 19
Cougars 003 0 — 3
W — Crown; L — Eitland.
King 17, Perry 7
Cobras 307 07 — 17
Samurai 006 01 — 7
W — Betancourt; L — Reneau.
Baseball
Far East Division I Baseball Tournament
Kinnick 22, Kubasaki 0
Dragons 0 — 0
Red Devils (22) — 22
W — Patrick Kelly; L — Pittman.
ASIJ 7, Kadena 4
Panthers 220 0 — 4
Mustangs 304 x — 7
W — Sho Flores; L — Justin Wilson.
St. Mary’s 6, Seoul American 3
Titans 420 0 — 6
Falcons 020 1 — 3
W — Kai Strawn; L — Dalton Yoder.
ASIJ 10, Kinnick 7
Mustangs 370 — 10
Red Devils 016 — 7
W — Kenichiro Bernier; L — Kelly.
Seoul 1, Kadena 0
Falcons 000 1 — 1
Panthers 000 0 — 0
W — Sean Sullivan; L — Cody Chambers.
St. Mary’s 26, Kubasaki 5
Titans 6(20) — 26
Dragons 32 — 5
W — Strawn; L — Dominic Shortridge.
Kinnick 7, Kadena 4
Panthers 004 — 4
Red Devils 304 — 7
W — Kacey Walker; L — Wilson.
Far East Division II Baseball Tournament
Edgren 8, Daegu 6
Warriors 200 102 0 — 6
Eagles 101 600 x — 8
W — Noah Ramirez; L — Brandon Huffman.
Yokota 16, Osan 1
Cougars 100 — 1
Panthers 2(11)3 — 16
W — Troy Barnes; L — Ryan Yi.
Zama 15, Humphreys 1
Trojans 401 0(10) — 15
Blackhawks 001 00 — 1
W — Adrian Smith; L — Josh Weaver.
Perry 15, Edgren 3
Eagles 003 0 — 3
Samurai 726 x — 15
W — Peace Gates; L — Patrick Sledge.
Yokota 8, Zama 4
Trojans 400 00 — 4
Panthers 020 15 — 8
W — Ben Mendenhall; L — Smith.
Soccer
Far East Boys Division I Soccer Tournament
Kinnick 2, Seoul American 1
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kai Sullivan (15), Daniel Moran (15); Falcons: James Rivet (9).
Kubasaki 1, Kadena 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Dragons: Luke Moseley (3). Assist — Dragons: Joshua Swen. Saves — Dragons: Bobby Riegert 9.
Kubasaki 6, Kinnick 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Dragons: Ryo Elliot 2 (8), John Boran (9), Swen (7), Moseley (4), Noah Haynes (4). Assists — Dragons: Boran 2, Jeff Horton, Haynes, Sinjin Pharathikoune.
Seoul 2, Kadena 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Falcons: Jan Rodriguez 2 (7).
Far East Girls Division I Soccer Tournament
Kadena 1, Kinnick 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Panthers: J.J. Craion (11). Assist — Panthers: Maile Puerto.
ASIJ 6, Seoul American 0
Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Mustangs: Kennedy Baca 2 (14), Lexi Howe 2 (11), Lisa Okazaki (4), Erin Chang (2). Saves — Mustangs: Grace Wallrapp (10).
Kinnick 1, Kubasaki 1
Halftime — Red Devils 1-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kiralyn Kawachi (19); Dragons: Da’Zha Loney (3).
Kadena 1, Seoul 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Puerto (2). Assist — Panthers: Phoebe Bills. Saves — Panthers: Korina Macato 2.
Far East Boys Division II Soccer Tournament
Group 1
Christian Academy Japan 6, King 0
Halftime — 3-0. Goals — Knights: Jacky Holmes 2 (5), Angus Holmes 2 (4), Lawrence Yamaguchi (8), Hosanna Fukuzawa (2).
Daegu 2, Humphreys 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Warriors: Mitchel Champaco 2 (5).
Edgren 4, King 1
Halftime — 1-1. Goals — Eagles: Jun Doria 2 (2), Chapa Wood (3), Jun Royster (2); Cobras: Cain Breyette (2).
CAJ 2, Daegu 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Knights: Yamaguchi (9), J. Holmes (6).
Edgren 5, Humphreys 1
Halftime — 3-1. Goals — Eagles: Joshua Hartley 2 (10, Doria 2 (4), Garrett Hovenkotter (3); Blackhawks: Jonathan Houghton (9).
Group 2
Yokota 2, Perry 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Panthers: Keanu McElroy 2 (14).
Okinawa Christian 1, Zama 1
Halftime — 1-1. Goal — Trojans: Aoi Bivins (3). Assist — Trojans: Junior Yoplo.
Yokota 6, Osan 0
Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Panthers: Dylan Grimes 4 (25), Danny Cordoba (6), Ethan Schenk (5). Assists — Panthers: Cordoba, Schenk, Brad Juntunen, James Fearney, Eli Newton, McElroy.
Perry 1, Okinawa Christian 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Samurai: Aidan Lewis (16).
Zama 4, Osan 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goals — Trojans: Yoplo (15), Shigeru Stuckey (8), Isaac Norton (3), Justyn Seraphin (1). Assist — Trojans: Bivins.
Far East Girls Division II Soccer Tournament
Pool A
Humphreys 1, King 1
Halftime — Blackhawks 1-0. Goals — Blackhawks: Isabella Nocera (5); Cobras: Gabi Shultz (14).
Edgren 1, Daegu 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Eagles: Lizzy Long (3).
King 2, Edgren 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Cobras: Shultz 2 (16).
Sacred Heart 3, Humphreys 0
Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Symbas: Joyce Skeete 2 (17), Emu Yoshimura (14).
Sacred Heart, Daegu 1
Halftime — 1-1. Goals — Symbas: Skeete 2 (19), Yoshimura (15), Linda Lazzari (7); Warriors: Natalie Garrido (1).
Pool B
Perry 2, Osan 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Samurai: Bobbi Hill (32), Tamiya Smith (10). Noteworthy — First loss of the season for Korea Blue regular-season and tournament champion Cougars, who went unbeaten in Korea for the first time in school history.
Yokota 1, CAJ 0
Halftime — 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Jamia Bailey (17).
Osan 1, CAJ 1
Halftime — Cougars 1-0. Goals — Cougars: Maja Inthavixay (2); Knights: Rachel Nelson (2).
Perry 1, Zama 0
Halftime — 0-0. Goal — Samurai: Smith (11).
Zama 4, Yokota 1
Halftime — Trojans 1-0. Goals — Trojans: Amanda Stephens 2 (32), Rachel Norton 2 (14); Panthers: Ai Robbins (9).
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon to arm Syrian Kurds for Raqqa fight
Trump vowed to free Pakistani man who helped find bin Laden, but he's still in prison
4th Marines return to Corregidor to mark battle’s 75th anniversary
Scouring for nude images in photo scandal at Marine base
Fallen soldier 'fought against the powers of darkness'
Thousands of military personnel converge on Alaska for Northern Edge exercise