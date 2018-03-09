Pacific Scoreboard: March 9, 2018

Nile C. Kinnick's Maggie Connelly boots a cross pass past Robert D. Edgren's Amber Aldridge during Friday's DODEA-Japan girls soccer match. The Red Devils clipped the Eagles 7-1.

High school

Softball

Japan

Nile C. Kinnick 19, Matthew C. Perry 7

Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base

Samurai 103 03— 7

Red Devils 152 1(10)—19

W — Mariah Wimberly 5 IP (4 H, 6 BB, 6 SO); L — Olivia Reneau, 5 IP (8 H, 5 BB, 8 SO). Batting — Red Devils: Alianna Juarez 2-3 (3B, 5 RBIs, 2 SB), Cassie Boyer 2-4 (2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 SB).



Soccer

Boys



South Korea

Seoul American 5, Osan 0

Friday at Osan Air Base

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — David Brown 2 (4), Ben Nagy (2), Miguel Villareal (1), Matt Gardner (1). Assists — Brown, Logan Morris, Tyler Edwards, Jeff Hindman. Saves — Amon Manville 5.



Humphreys 2, Taejon Christian 0

Friday at Camp Humphreys

Halftime — 1-0. Goals — Blackhawks: James Rivet 2 (4).

Japan

Kinnick 6, Robert D. Edgren 0

Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base

Halftime — 4-0. Goals — Red Devils: Kai Sullivan 3 (8), Akimanzi Siibo (5), Tatsuya Cosey (4), Nathan Scheidt (3). Assists — Red Devils: Joey Hand 2, Scheidt, Kei Downs.



Yokota 1, St. Maur 1

Friday at Yokohama

Halftime — Cougars 1-0. Goal — Panthers: Renyck Robertson (2). Assist — Panthers: Zach Namoca.



Western Japan Athletic Association large-schools tournament

Friday at Osaka

Korea International 2, Matthew C. Perry 2

Halftime — Samurai 1-0. Goals — Samurai: Kai Lange 2 (19). Assists — Samurai: Lorenzo Hernandez, David Shoebrook, Matthew Torrecillas.



Senri-Osaka 3, Perry 1

Halftime — Sabres 2-1. Goal — Samurai: Lange (20). Assist — Samurai: Brad Ponsiano.



Western Japan Athletic Association small-schools tournament

Friday at Kobe

Nagoya 8, E.J. King 1

Halftime — 2-0. Goal — Cobras: Colby Carroll (1).



Marist Brothers 6, King 1

Halftime — 4-0. Goal — Cobras: Carroll (2).

Girls



South Korea

Osan 4, Seoul American 0

Friday at Osan Air Base

Halftime — 3-0. Goals — Jana Rafi 2 (3), Elizabeth White (4), Maja Inthavixay (1). Assists — White, Inthavixay.



Humphreys 5, Taejon Christian 1

Friday at Camp Humphreys

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Blackhawks: Hayden McMillan 4 (7), Ariel Stickar (3). Assists — Blackhawks: McMillan, Stickar.

Japan

Kinnick 7, Edgren 1

Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base

Halftime — 3-0. Goals — Red Devils: Maggie Connelly 3 (9), Ella Eisenhardt 2 (8), Cassie Medel (2), Juleesa Taylor (2); Eagles: Ariel Moncrief (6). Assists — Red Devils: Connelly 3, Eisenhardt.



Zama 8, St. Maur 0

At Camp Zama

Halftime — 3-0. Goals — Kayesha McNeill 4 (17), Danielle Flores 2 (2), Siobhan Grabski (10), Sora Thompson (1). Assists — Grabski 2, Thompson 2, Megan Harris 2.



Western Japan Athletic Association Tournament

Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Senri-Osaka 2, King 1

Halftime — 1-1. Goal — Cobras: Gabi Shultz (2).



King 2, Yokohama 0

Halftime — 2-0. Goals — Shultz 2 (4).



Perry 1, Nagoya 0

Halftime - 0-0. Note - Samurai were awarded the victory via coin toss following full time per tournament rules.



Senri-Osaka 5, Perry 1

Halftime — 2-0. Goal — Samurai: Micayla Feltner (8).



Baseball

Japan

E.J. King 19, Zama 4

Friday at Sasebo Naval Base

Trojans 211— 4 1 3

Cobras (11)53—19 7 2

W — Leo Schinker, 3 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 8 SO); L — Green, 1 IP (5 H, 7 BB, 2 SO). Batting — Cobras: Schinker 2-2 (2B, HR, 6 RBI), Matthew Gagnon 2-3 (2 2B, 3 RBI).