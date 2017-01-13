Pacific Scoreboard: Jan. 13, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 13, 2017
High school
Basketball
Boys
2nd Taipei American School Basketball Exchange
Friday at Taipei, Taiwan
Kadena 89, Taipei American 86
Panthers 22 20 22 25—89
Tigers 21 23 17 25—86
Scoring — Panthers: Justin Wilson 34, Jahron Mitchell 22. Noteworthy — Wilson hit a layup with 37.6 seconds left to break an 86-86 tie and lead the Panthers to victory against the same Tigers team they beat 58-57 on a Mitchell buzzer-beating three-pointer in last year’s exchange.
South Korea
Humphreys 53, Seoul Foreign 49
Friday at Seoul
Blackhawks 17 8 17 11 — 53
Crusaders 15 8 12 14 — 49
Scoring — Blackhawks: Nate Hellams 22, Tyrell Alexander 19; Crusaders: Daniel Bang 12, Nick Larson 11. Rebounding — Blackhawks: Hellams 12, Jackson Taylor 7, Alexander 5. Blocked shots — Blackhawks: Taylor 3. Noteworthy — Blackhawks handed Crusaders their second regular-season defeat, take over first place in Korea’s Blue Division.
Daegu 49, Yongsan 40
Friday at Camp Walker
Guardians 9 4 12 15 — 40
Warriors 17 10 13 9 — 49
Scoring — Warriors: Bishop Fields 17; Guardians: Corban Remsburg 13. Rebounding — Daegu: Fields 7. Noteworthy — Remsburg had 11 points in the fourth quarter in the losing cause for the Guardians.
Japan
E.J. King 61, Yokota 60
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Panthers 17 17 19 7 — 60
Cobras 11 18 21 11 — 61
Scoring — Cobras: Gemmar Caasi 16, Seth Hudson 15, Dyson Robinson 14, Cameron Rozzell 13, Devin Robinson 12; Panthers: Hunter Cort 25, Renyck Robertson 11. Noteworthy — Cobras three-pointers, foul shooting and second-chance points, 19 to 10 for the Panthers, made the difference as King (10-0) handed two-time defending Far East Division II champion Yokota its first loss.
King 66, Matthew C. Perry 49
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Samurai 11 17 8 13 — 49
Cobras 18 12 25 11 — 66
Scoring — Cobras: Caasi 22, Devin Robinson 16, Dyson Robinson 11; Samurai: Garrett Macias 20, Sydney Parks 20. Rebounding — Samurai: Macias 17, Jon Armijo 8, Parks 6, Justin Harris 6, Ron Marshall 6.
Girls
2nd Taipei American School Basketball Exchange
Friday at Taipei, Taiwan
Kadena 63, Morrison Academy 46
Mustangs 7 11 18 10 — 46
Panthers 12 9 22 20 — 63
Scoring — Panthers: Rhamsey Wyche 38.
Taipei American 71, Kubasaki 29
Dragons 5 11 7 6 — 29
Tigers 19 7 25 20 — 71
Scoring — Dragons: Chloe’ Stevens 9.
South Korea
Yongsan 38, Daegu 11
Friday at Camp Walker
Guardians 15 10 4 9 — 38
Warriors 2 1 3 5 — 11
Scoring — Guardians: Soo Lee 12.
Seoul Foreign 34, Humphreys 24
Friday at Seoul
Blackhawks 5 4 10 5 — 24
Crusaders 6 11 7 10 — 34
Scoring — Crusaders: Mischa Kim 11, Angela Kim 10; Blackhawks: Jaedyn Jones 13. Steals — Blackhawks: Jones 10.
Japan
Perry 38, King 37
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Samurai 13 16 5 5 — 38
Cobras 2 9 9 17 — 37
Scoring — Samurai: Sakura Fleming 12, Asia Walker 10; Cobras: Zanitta Boyd 14, Gabi Shultz 13. Steals — Samurai: Fleming 7.
Yokota 38, King 28
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Panthers 8 12 12 6 — 38
Cobras 4 6 8 10 — 28
Scoring — Panthers: Jamia Bailey 19, Britney Bailey 14; Cobras: Boyd 8
Rebounding — Panthers: B.Bailey 10, J.Bailey 8. Steals — Panthers: J.Bailey 8.
Christian Academy Japan 29, Seisen 26
Friday at Tokyo
Phoenix 10 9 4 3 — 26
Knights 10 11 4 4 — 29
Scoring — Knights: Julia Fleming 9; Phoenix: Kanon Ishibashi 8. Rebounding — Knights: Annabelle Deakins 17, Erika McLain 14, Fleming 11; Phoenix: Amanda Wood 9, Langan Shima 5.
Nile C. Kinnick 49, American School In Japan 48
Friday at Tokyo
Red Devils 16 13 12 8 — 49
Mustangs 11 6 12 19 — 48
Scoring — Red Devils: Dallas Carter 19, Venus Hill 14; Mustangs: Allie Rogers 16. Rebounding — Red Devils: Carter 17. Assists — Red Devils: Hill 6.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!