Far East volleyball - Day 4

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two DODEA-Pacific volleyball tournaments held Monday-Thursday in Japan and Korea.

Thursday's matches

Division I

Fifth place

Kadena def. Seoul American 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Third place

Nile C. Kinnick def. Seisen 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Championship

Kubasaki def. American School In Japan 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

Division II

Ninth place

Humphreys def. Daegu 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Seventh place

Robert D. Edgren def. E.J. King 25-14, 25-21, 25-12

Fifth place

Sacred Heart def. Matthew C. Perry 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14

Third place

Zama vs. Osan, 2 p.m.

Championship

Yokota vs. Christian Academy Japan, 4 p.m.