Far East volleyball - Day 4
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 9, 2016
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two DODEA-Pacific volleyball tournaments held Monday-Thursday in Japan and Korea.
Thursday's matches
Division I
Fifth place
Kadena def. Seoul American 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Third place
Nile C. Kinnick def. Seisen 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Championship
Kubasaki def. American School In Japan 25-19, 25-23, 26-24
Division II
Ninth place
Humphreys def. Daegu 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Seventh place
Robert D. Edgren def. E.J. King 25-14, 25-21, 25-12
Fifth place
Sacred Heart def. Matthew C. Perry 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Third place
Zama vs. Osan, 2 p.m.
Championship
Yokota vs. Christian Academy Japan, 4 p.m.
