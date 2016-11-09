Quantcast

Far East volleyball - Day 4

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 9, 2016

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two DODEA-Pacific volleyball tournaments held Monday-Thursday in Japan and Korea.

Thursday's matches

Division I

Fifth place
Kadena def. Seoul American 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Third place
Nile C. Kinnick def. Seisen 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Championship
Kubasaki def. American School In Japan 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

Division II

Ninth place
Humphreys def. Daegu 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Seventh place
Robert D. Edgren def. E.J. King 25-14, 25-21, 25-12
Fifth place
Sacred Heart def. Matthew C. Perry 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Third place
Zama vs. Osan, 2 p.m.
Championship
Yokota vs. Christian Academy Japan, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart's Sae Shikiji attacks the M.C. Perry defense during the Far East Division II Volleyball Tournament fifth place match Thursday at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Shikiji's Symbas defeated the Samurai in four sets 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14.
James Kimber/Stars and Stripes

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  