Far East volleyball - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two DODEA-Pacific volleyball tournaments held Monday-Thursday in Japan and Korea.

Wednesday's matches

Division I

Quarterfinals

Seisen def. Kadena 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Nile C. Kinnick def. Seoul American 25-6, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinals

Kubasaki def. Seisen, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

Kinnick-Seoul American winner vs. American School In Japan, 3 p.m.

Division II

Matthew C. Perry def. Humphreys 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

E.J. King def. Daegu 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

Yokota def. Perry 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

Zama def. Robert D. Edgren 25-15, 25-23, 29-27

Christian Academy Japan def. Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-10, 25-16

Osan def. E.J. King, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Match 3 loser vs. Zama-Edgren loser, 2 p.m.

Match 3 winner vs. Zama-Edgren winner, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart-CAJ loser vs. Match 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart-CAJ winner vs. Match 6 winner, 4 p.m.