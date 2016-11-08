Far East volleyball - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 8, 2016
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two DODEA-Pacific volleyball tournaments held Monday-Thursday in Japan and Korea.
Wednesday's matches
Division I
Quarterfinals
Seisen def. Kadena 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Nile C. Kinnick def. Seoul American 25-6, 25-20, 25-18
Semifinals
Kubasaki def. Seisen, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10
Kinnick-Seoul American winner vs. American School In Japan, 3 p.m.
Division II
Matthew C. Perry def. Humphreys 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
E.J. King def. Daegu 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
Yokota def. Perry 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
Zama def. Robert D. Edgren 25-15, 25-23, 29-27
Christian Academy Japan def. Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-10, 25-16
Osan def. E.J. King, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Match 3 loser vs. Zama-Edgren loser, 2 p.m.
Match 3 winner vs. Zama-Edgren winner, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart-CAJ loser vs. Match 6 loser, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart-CAJ winner vs. Match 6 winner, 4 p.m.
