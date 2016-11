Far East volleyball - Day 1

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two DODEA-Pacific volleyball tournaments held Monday-Thursday in Japan and Korea.

Monday's matches

Division I

(Round robin)

At Seoul American High School

ASIJ def. Seisen 25-11, 25-14

Seisen def. Seoul 18-25, 25-20, 25-21.

Kadena def. Seoul 16-25, 25-23, 25-18

Seisen vs. Kadena, 11:45 a.m.

Kubasaki def. Seisen 25-13, 25-8

Kadena vs. Kubasaki, 2:15 p.m.

Kadena vs. American School In Japan, 3:45 p.m.

Seoul American vs. Kubasaki, 5 p.m.

At Collier Field House

Nile C. Kinnick def. Kadena 25-13, 27-25

Kubasaki def. Kinnick 25-11, 25-17

Kubasaki def. ASIJ 25-16, 25-17

ASIJ def. Kinnick 25-15, 25-16

Kinnick vs. Seoul American, 1 p.m.

ASIJ vs. Seoul American, 2:15 p.m.

Kinnick vs. Seisen, 3:45 p.m.

Division II

Pool A

Robert D. Edgren def. E.J. King 25-20, 25-12, 25-21

Sacred Heart def. Humphreys 25-14, 25-10, 25-17

Yokota def. Edgren 25-20, 25-21, 25-15

King vs. Humphreys, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Yokota, 4 p.m.



Pool B

Christian Academy Japan def. Daegu 25-7, 25-8, 25-11

Perry def. Osan 27-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22

Zama def CAJ 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

Daegu vs. Perry, 2 p.m.

Osan vs. Zama, 4 p.m.