Far East basketball - Day 1
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 19, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from four Far East Basketball Championship tournaments Monday through Thursday in Japan and Okinawa.
Monday’s games
Boys
Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Pool A
American School of Bangkok 54, Kubasaki 52.
American School 61, Zion Christian 49.
ASIJ 59, ASB 46.
Kubasaki 64, Zion 34.
Pool B
Kadena 64, St. Mary’s 52.
Seoul American 69, Nile C. Kinnick 53.
Seoul vs. Kadena, 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Kinnick, 3 p.m.
Division II
At Yokota Air Base, Japan
Pool A
Robert D. Edgren 54, Christian Academy Japan 48.
Matthew C. Perry 53, Daegu 51.
E.J. King vs. CAJ, 2 p.m.
Perry vs. King, 5 p.m.
Edgren vs. Daegu, 6:30 p.m.
Pool B
Okinawa Christian 53, Osan 45.
Yokota 63, Zama 37.
Humphreys vs. OCSI, 3:30 p.m.
Osan vs. Yokota, 5 p.m.
Zama vs. Humphreys, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Round robin
Kadena 34, Kubasaki 26.
ASIJ 25, Kinnick 24.
ASB 38, Seoul 13.
Kinnick 26, Seoul 25.
ASIJ 39, Kubasaki 12.
ASB 48, Kadena 45, 2 OT.
ASIJ vs. Seoul, 2 p.m.
Kadena vs. Kinnick, 2 p.m.
ASB vs. Kubasaki, 2 p.m.
Division II
At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
Pool A
Yokota 40, Sacred Heart 10.
Edgren vs. Humphreys, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Humphreys, 3 p.m.
Pool B
Osan 37, Daegu 4.
Perry 28, Osan 12.
CAJ 32, Daegu 1.
Perry vs. Daegu, 3 p.m.
Pool C
Zama 31, King 21.
Zion Christian vs. King, 3 p.m.
