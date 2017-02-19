Far East basketball - Day 1

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from four Far East Basketball Championship tournaments Monday through Thursday in Japan and Okinawa.



Monday’s games

Boys

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Pool A

American School of Bangkok 54, Kubasaki 52.

American School 61, Zion Christian 49.

ASIJ 59, ASB 46.

Kubasaki 64, Zion 34.

Pool B

Kadena 64, St. Mary’s 52.

Seoul American 69, Nile C. Kinnick 53.

Seoul vs. Kadena, 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Kinnick, 3 p.m.



Division II

At Yokota Air Base, Japan

Pool A

Robert D. Edgren 54, Christian Academy Japan 48.

Matthew C. Perry 53, Daegu 51.

E.J. King vs. CAJ, 2 p.m.

Perry vs. King, 5 p.m.

Edgren vs. Daegu, 6:30 p.m.

Pool B

Okinawa Christian 53, Osan 45.

Yokota 63, Zama 37.

Humphreys vs. OCSI, 3:30 p.m.

Osan vs. Yokota, 5 p.m.

Zama vs. Humphreys, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Round robin

Kadena 34, Kubasaki 26.

ASIJ 25, Kinnick 24.

ASB 38, Seoul 13.

Kinnick 26, Seoul 25.

ASIJ 39, Kubasaki 12.

ASB 48, Kadena 45, 2 OT.

ASIJ vs. Seoul, 2 p.m.

Kadena vs. Kinnick, 2 p.m.

ASB vs. Kubasaki, 2 p.m.



Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

Pool A

Yokota 40, Sacred Heart 10.

Edgren vs. Humphreys, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Humphreys, 3 p.m.

Pool B

Osan 37, Daegu 4.

Perry 28, Osan 12.

CAJ 32, Daegu 1.

Perry vs. Daegu, 3 p.m.

Pool C

Zama 31, King 21.

Zion Christian vs. King, 3 p.m.