Far East baseball - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 16, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.
Wednesday's games
Division I
At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
Single-elimination playoffs
Kadena 7, St. Mary's 6
Nile C. Kinnick 19, Kubasaki 4
Semifinals
Seoul American vs. St. Mary's-Kadena winner, 11 a.m.
American School In Japan 21, Kinnick 3
Fifth
St. Mary's-Kadena loser vs. Kinnick-Kubasaki loser, 1 p.m.
Third
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Division II
At Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Double-elimination playoffs
Yokota vs. Daegu, 8 a.m., loser takes third
Zama 8, Osan 3, sixth and seventh place
Edgren vs. Humphreys, noon, fourth and fifth place
Championship
Yokota-Daegu winner vs. Matthew C. Perry, 2 p.m.
Second game, if necessary, 5 p.m.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Kurdish-led forces advance on ISIS-held Raqqa, say activists
Russian bombers, fighters intercepted off Alaskan coast
Lawmakers settle on $1T plan to avoid US government shutdown
Defense gets big boost in proposed bipartisan spending deal
USS Ronald Reagan now underway on patrol amid uncertainty in Asia
Navy SEAL killed in Somalia firefight identified