Far East baseball - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.

Wednesday's games

Division I

At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

Single-elimination playoffs

Kadena 7, St. Mary's 6

Nile C. Kinnick 19, Kubasaki 4

Semifinals

Seoul American vs. St. Mary's-Kadena winner, 11 a.m.

American School In Japan 21, Kinnick 3

Fifth

St. Mary's-Kadena loser vs. Kinnick-Kubasaki loser, 1 p.m.

Third

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

At Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Double-elimination playoffs

Yokota vs. Daegu, 8 a.m., loser takes third

Zama 8, Osan 3, sixth and seventh place

Edgren vs. Humphreys, noon, fourth and fifth place

Championship

Yokota-Daegu winner vs. Matthew C. Perry, 2 p.m.

Second game, if necessary, 5 p.m.