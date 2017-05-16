Quantcast

Far East baseball - Day 3

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 16, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.

Wednesday's games

Division I

At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
Single-elimination playoffs
Kadena 7, St. Mary's 6
Nile C. Kinnick 19, Kubasaki 4
Semifinals
Seoul American vs. St. Mary's-Kadena winner, 11 a.m.
American School In Japan 21, Kinnick 3
Fifth
St. Mary's-Kadena loser vs. Kinnick-Kubasaki loser, 1 p.m.
Third
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

At Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Double-elimination playoffs
Yokota vs. Daegu, 8 a.m., loser takes third
Zama 8, Osan 3, sixth and seventh place
Edgren vs. Humphreys, noon, fourth and fifth place
Championship
Yokota-Daegu winner vs. Matthew C. Perry, 2 p.m.
Second game, if necessary, 5 p.m.

