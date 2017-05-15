Far East baseball - Day 2

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.

Tuesday's games

Division I

At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

Round robin

American School In Japan 6, St. Mary’s 5.

Seoul American 10, Kubasaki 2.

Kadena 12, St. Mary’s 0.

Seoul American 10, Kinnick 8.

Kubasaki vs. ASIJ, 1 p.m.

Kinnick vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

ASIJ vs. Seoul American, 2:30 p.m.

Kubasaki vs. Kadena, 2:30 p.m.

Division II

At Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Double-elimination playoffs

Humphreys 11, Osan 1.

Daegu 4, Zama 3.

Matthew C. Perry vs. Yokota, noon

Robert D. Edgren vs. Osan-Humphreys winner, 2 p.m.

TBD, 5 p.m.