Far East baseball - Day 2
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.
Tuesday's games
Division I
At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
Round robin
American School In Japan 6, St. Mary’s 5.
Seoul American 10, Kubasaki 2.
Kadena 12, St. Mary’s 0.
Seoul American 10, Kinnick 8.
Kubasaki vs. ASIJ, 1 p.m.
Kinnick vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
ASIJ vs. Seoul American, 2:30 p.m.
Kubasaki vs. Kadena, 2:30 p.m.
Division II
At Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Double-elimination playoffs
Humphreys 11, Osan 1.
Daegu 4, Zama 3.
Matthew C. Perry vs. Yokota, noon
Robert D. Edgren vs. Osan-Humphreys winner, 2 p.m.
TBD, 5 p.m.
