Far East baseball - Day 2

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.

Tuesday's games

Division I

At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
Round robin
American School In Japan 6, St. Mary’s 5.
Seoul American 10, Kubasaki 2.
Kadena 12, St. Mary’s 0.
Seoul American 10, Kinnick 8.
Kubasaki vs. ASIJ, 1 p.m.
Kinnick vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
ASIJ vs. Seoul American, 2:30 p.m.
Kubasaki vs. Kadena, 2:30 p.m.

Division II

At Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Double-elimination playoffs
Humphreys 11, Osan 1.
Daegu 4, Zama 3.
Matthew C. Perry vs. Yokota, noon
Robert D. Edgren vs. Osan-Humphreys winner, 2 p.m.
TBD, 5 p.m.

