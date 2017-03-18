Eagle shot putter soars to new Pacific record

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – If her performance Saturday in the first meet of the season was any indication, thrower Brianna Hunter could be in for a special season.

The Robert D. Edgren senior broke a 20-year-old Pacific record in the shot put, throwing 11.79 meters on her second of six attempts.

Under clear skies with temperatures in the 50s at Yokota High School’s Headley Field, Hunter topped the mark of 11.02 set in 1997 by Tanny Rivera of Guam.

She threw 10.83 on her first attempt before shattering the region mark. Hunter fouled on her third attempt, then followed with throws of 10.98, 10.33 and 11.10.

Hunter is the first Eagles athlete since the track team formed in the mid-2000s to hold a Pacific record. It was a Kanto Plain league meet, but Edgren was a scoring entry and finished fourth in the girls standings with 46 points.

Hunter still has a ways to go if she wants the DODEA record in the event. Tarisha Bonner tossed the shot 43 feet, 1.50 inches for Augsburg, Germany, in 1991. That's about 4 feet, 4 inches longer than Hunter's best Saturday.

The longest-standing record in the Pacific remains Christian Academy Japan's Roger Olson's clocking of 9 minutes, 31 seconds in the boys 3,200.