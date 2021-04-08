DODEA-Japan schools get go-ahead for spring sports

Zama junior Keshawn McNeill is the reigning Far East Division II and overall high jump champion from 2019 and returns to the Trojans team set to start their season Saturday at Yokota.

After losing the entire 2020 spring season to the coronavirus pandemic, five of the six DODEA-Japan high schools have received approval to play a 3½-week season of baseball, softball, soccer and track and field.

Yokota, Zama and Nile C. Kinnick will play against each other since their travel is confined to the local area, DODEA officials said. Same holds true for Matthew C. Perry, which will host E.J. King the next two Saturdays in all sports, then travel to King on April 24.

“Finally!” Zama track and field coach Veronica Jones said of the school getting the news from base leadership early Thursday.

“Surreal!” Trojans girls soccer coach Manny Duarte said, adding that he’s happy for the seniors “in particular. I told them to keep the faith and had a feeling things would work out better this year.”

Japan had been the only DODEA district in the Pacific theater to not offer games until this week. DODEA-Okinawa and DODEA-Korea began their spring seasons the week of March 14-20.

The various schools in DODEA-Japan and their host commands submitted proposals including mitigation strategies to allow for competition to be done safely.

Only track and field will compete in a season-ending Far East meet, and that will be done virtually.

The news was met positively by coaches and athletes, who said it was hard to keep teams focused while practicing.

“It hasn’t been easy to keep the boys motivated since there were no games or tournaments” until Saturday, Trojans boys soccer coach Evoly Angarita said.

“All of a sudden, for the kids, there’s a spring in their step,” Perry boys soccer coach Mark Lange said. “It gives us some purpose to what we’re doing.”

The Kanto Plain season opens Saturday with Yokota hosting track and girls soccer, Zama boys soccer and Kinnick baseball and softball. Down south, Matthew C. Perry hosts track and soccer on base, while baseball will be played off base at Agato Park and softball at Monzen Park.

The one DODEA-Japan school on the outside looking in is Robert D. Edgren, 430 miles north of Tokyo at Misawa Air Base.

Current guidelines prevent Tokyo teams from traveling north and Edgren going south, since that would involve overnight stays that DODEA is not allowing at this time, DODEA-Pacific spokeswoman Miranda Ferguson said.

