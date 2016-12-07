Naval Academy's Army-Navy game uniforms a throwback to 1963

The Navy football team will be wearing "Beat Army" uniforms for the upcoming Army-Navy Game that were inspired by the Navy's 1963 football uniform.

That season, Navy went 9-2, won the Army-Navy game and played Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

The uniforms that year were yellow with a gold helmet. This year's Army-Navy uniform has a helmet with a high gloss yellow finish and the pants are "Academy Gold."

Navy's "Beat Army" motto will appear on the jersey hem and on the palms of the gloves. The helmet will have a blue stripe and anchor decals.

This year's Army-Navy game will be played in Baltimore at the M&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 10. Game starts at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.