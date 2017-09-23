Warriors stay perfect by ending Raiders' win streak

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The Wiesbaden Warriors preserved their unbeaten DODEA-Europe football record Friday night with a steady 26-6 defeat of the visiting Kaiserslautern Raiders.

Caleb Brown carried the day for the home team, amassing 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 rushes. That workload included a 55-yard fourth-quarter run that finally put away a Raider team that spent the second half lurking just within striking distance of a comeback.

Chance Arnoldussen and Sam Edwards added rushing touchdowns for Wiesbaden. Nick Urlick led the Warrior defense with nine tackles while Camron Cisneros and Michael Bills each grabbed an interception.

Devin Steele completed a 22-yard touchdown to Xander Wells for Kaiserslautern’s lone score. Mike Santos starred on both sides for the Raiders with 72 rushing yards and eight tackles.

The Raiders dropped back into the loss column a week after breaking through for a long-awaited win over Vilseck. They’ll try for their second win of the season Friday at Stuttgart.

Wiesbaden takes a 3-0 record into its visit to Vilseck next weekend.