Sweeps galore as standouts stand out

Standout girls basketball players across DODEA-Europe turned in remarkable statistical performances to lead their teams to doubleheader sweeps this weekend.

Naples’ Jada Williamson, Ramstein’s Kaitlyn Daniels, AFNORTH’s Milahni Wilkerson and Vicenza’s Adrianna Lovelace were among the brightest.

Naples 38/40, Sigonella 28/32: At Naples, Williamson posted consecutive double-doubles as the Wildcats bested their tough Division III visitors.

Williamson produced 18 points and 18 rebounds on Friday and 12 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday. That was enough to offset a pair of double-doubles by Sigonella counterpart Kisiah Chandler, who went for 15 points and 14 rebounds Friday and 11 points and 14 boards Saturday.

Victoria Sasse totaled 18 points and eight steals over the two games to help the Naples cause.

The Wildcats outscored the Jaguars by 14 combined points in the two fourth quarters to secure the wins.

Ramstein 53/59, Hohenfels 13/20: At Ramstein, Daniels led the Royals to a sweep of the visiting Tigers.

Daniels scored a game-high 15 points in each game to pace the defending Division I champions and totaled 15 rebounds on the weekend. Ashley Mateo joined her in double digits on both occasions with 12 points in each game.

AFNORTH 33/30, Alconbury 18/26: At Brunssum, Netherlands, Wilkerson totaled 19 points and 26 rebounds as the Lions earned their first victories of the season.

Wilkerson turned in a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double in Friday’s decisive victory, then just missed another with nine points and 14 rebounds as the Lions clinched the sweep Saturday.

AFNORTH will look to add to its win total as it visits Lakenheath and plays a home-and-home with Brussels over the rest of the regular season.

Vicenza 41/30, American Overseas School of Rome 22/18: At Rome, Lovelace dominated the paint as the Cougars earned a pair of double-digit wins.

Lovelace produced 20 points and 13 rebounds on Friday, then had another double-double Saturday with 17 points and 21 rebounds.

Shoshana Rogers added 22 total rebounds on the weekend for Vicenza.

Kaiserslautern 27/28, Vilseck 10/13: At Vilseck, the Raiders continued their strong Division I campaign with a pair of double-digit road wins.

Le’Jhanique Brown totaled 18 points and Kiara Lane notched 16 points over the two games to lead the Raiders, who improved to 6-1 in Division I play. Kaiserslautern holds second place in the division outright behind unbeaten Stuttgart, whom the Raiders will face to end the regular season on Feb. 17-18.

Lakenheath 50/40, Wiesbaden 27/34: At Lakenheath, the Lancers earned their first Division I wins of the season with a sweep of the visiting Warriors.

Reese Estus scored 20 points as the Lancers launched a stunning second-half comeback for Friday’s win. Lakenheath outscored Wiesbaden 32-6 in the second half to seize the victory.

No comeback was necessary Saturday as the Lancers leapt out to a 9-2 lead through one quarter. Asha Snipes scored nine points to lead the way, bringing her weekend total to 19.

Korizmah Colston totaled 15 points and 25 rebounds for Wiesbaden.

SHAPE 41, Brussels 12: Saturday at Brussels, the Spartans blew out the host Brigands.

Quinn Kilrain produced a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double and Efthimia Karagianni scored 13 points for SHAPE.

The Spartans are set to play Brussels again on Tuesday.

Marymount 24/20, Florence 14/8: At Florence, the visiting Royals snapped a six-game losing streak with a pair of decisive victories.

The visitors outscored their hosts 12-0 in the first quarter of Friday’s opener to set the tone for the weekend.

Arna Mathiesen scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the sweep.