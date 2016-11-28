Stuttgart quartet among those named best in Europe

DODEA-Europe Division I champion Stuttgart claimed four of the 20 available roster spots on the 2016 All-Europe roster, landing two players on each of the first and second teams.

Senior libero Janey Greenberg and sophomore outside hitter Peyton Burnett represent the Panthers on the 10-player first team. Archrival Ramstein, which fell to Stuttgart in the European championship match, also landed two players on the first team in junior libero Cristeana Reyes and senior setter Emily DeRosa.

Recently named Stars and Stripes volleyball Athlete of the Year Elise Rasmussen cracked the first team as a middle blocker, one of two overall selections for the Division II champion Barons.

Senior Kisiah Chandler landed on the first team as the lone honoree from the Division III champion Sigonella Jaguars.

Lakenheath’s Maya Hagander and Naples’ Natalia Woznicka joined Burnett in a strong showing for sophomores on the first team.

Division I programs accounted for eight of 10 spots on the first team, including junior Mallory Johnson of Wiesbaden and senior Adrianna Lovelace of Vicenza, and 14 of the 20 overall selections.



First team

MB Elise Rasmussen, Bitburg (Sr.)

OH Maya Hagander, Lakenheath (Soph.)

OH Natalia Woznicka, Naples (Soph.)

LIB Cristeana Reyes, Ramstein (Jr.)

S Emily DeRosa, Ramstein (Sr.)

S Kisiah Chandler, Sigonella (Sr.)

LIB Janey Greenberg, Stuttgart (Sr.)

OH Peyton Burnett, Stuttgart (Soph.)

MB Adrianna Lovelace, Vicenza (Sr.)

OH Mallory Johnson, Wiesbaden (Jr.)

Second team

OH Crystal Morris, Vilseck (Sr.)

S Alexa Smith, Stuttgart (Sr.)

MB Carly Sharp, Stuttgart (Soph.)

OH Amelia Jones, Ramstein (Jr.)

MB Jilian Hudson, Naples (Fr.)

OH Sierra Dye, Naples (Sr.)

MB Erin Fortune, Black Forest (Sr.)

MB Hannah Bissonnette, Bitburg (Sr.)

MB Eliyah Tillman, Baumholder (Sr.)

S Ally Donley, Alconbury (Sr.)