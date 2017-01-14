Stuttgart hands Ramstein girls first losses

Inclement weather scuttled scheduled games in Baumholder, Bitburg and Lakenheath this weekend. But the vast DODEA-Europe footprint still produced plenty of action, including the first games of the calendar year in Italy.

Girls

Stuttgart 25/38, Ramstein 15/28: At Stuttgart, the undefeated Panthers swept the reigning DODEA-Europe Division I champions.

The Panthers used a lockdown defense to hand Ramstein its first loss of the season Friday night, holding the Royals to just five points after halftime.

Ramstein fared better offensively Saturday, but Stuttgart amped up its own offense in response to post a second consecutive double-digit win.

Meaghan Ambelang posted a combined 21 points and 18 rebounds over the two games to lead the Panthers.

Stuttgart travels to Italy next weekend along with Vilseck for a four-team Division I gathering at Vicenza that also includes Naples. Ramstein also continues its Division I schedule with a visit from Lakenheath.

Vicenza 49/43, Marymount 19/13: At Vicenza, the host Cougars pummeled their Division II visitors.

Standout post Adrianna Lovelace led the home team with a pair of dominant performances, posting 14 points and eight rebounds Friday and 16 points and eight rebounds Saturday. Lily Knapp added a combined 18 points on the weekend.

Sigonella 28/37, Aviano 22/29: At Sigonella, the homestanding Jaguars recorded an impressive sweep of the Saints.

Kisiah Chandler of Division III Sigonella and Tiana Link of Division II Aviano each recorded consecutive double-doubles in a spirited weekend duel. Chandler went for 15 points and 12 boards Friday and 15 points and 11 rebounds Saturday; Link scored 10 points Friday and 21 on Saturday while grabbing 17 rebounds in each game.

But it was Chandler’s Jaguars that notched the wins on both occasions, improving their overall record to 5-1.

Naples 46/45, American Overseas School of Rome 16/25: At Naples, the host Wildcats recorded a pair of blowout victories.

Mia Rawlins led the hosts with 10 points Friday, while Eryka Hairston scored 10 to lead Saturday’s win.

Jada Williamson had 13 combined rebounds and Jade Sawyer grabbed a total of 12 to lead the Wildcats on the boards.

Anna Blanchette scored 15 points over the two games to pace AOSR.

Boys

Naples 59/58, AOSR 25/18: At Naples, the Wildcats easily handled the visiting Falcons.

Terrell Staten scored 24 points in each game, single-handedly outscoring the overmatched visitors on the weekend. KC Evans added a pair of double-doubles, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds Friday and 20 points and 17 rebounds Saturday.

Naples rushed out to a 23-0 lead through Friday’s first quarter to launch the dominant doubleheader sweep.

Vicenza 55/67, Marymount 49/61: At Vicenza, the balanced Cougars negated the prolific efforts of Royals star Dominic Laffitte.

Laffitte recorded 37 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and eight steals on Friday, then put up 46 points and 17 rebounds in a Saturday encore. Neither effort was enough to propel his Division II squad to an upset over the Division I Cougars.

Alex Decaro and Mason Daniel both scored in double digits each game for the Cougars, with Decaro totaling 28 points and Daniel accumulating 26.

Sigonella 55/61, Aviano 52/51: At Sigonella, the Jaguar boys joined the school’s girls squad in earning a hard-fought sweep over the Saints.

Isaac Griswold carried the offensive load for Sigonella, scoring 28 points Friday and 19 more Saturday. Keith Guy joined him in double figures both times with 10 and 12 points, respectively.

Mason Shine scored 19 points Friday as the Saints chipped away at a sizeable Sigonella lead, but a final Aviano possession failed to force an overtime session.

Ramstein 59/50, Stuttgart 55/47: At Stuttgart, the defending champion Royals took a pair of hard-fought decisions over the host Panthers.

Kendell Allen scored a combined 27 points on the weekend to pace a balanced Royal scoring attack. Jerod Little scored 16 and Naser Eaves added 14 in Friday’s win, while Gabe Fraley joined Allen in double figures Saturday with an 11-point outing.

Ramstein pulled ahead Friday by outscoring Stuttgart 19-12 in the final quarter, then threatened to run away with the sweep Saturday by building a 10-point halftime lead. The Panthers launched a third-quarter comeback bid, but the rally fell short as the teams broke even in the fourth.