Sentinels turn showdown into blowout of Rota
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 23, 2017
SPANGDAHLEM, Germany -- The next great rivalry in DODEA-Europe Division II football, so far, is a mismatch.
The Spangdahlem Sentinels throttled the defending champion Rota Admirals 51-6 on Saturday, knocking Rota from the ranks of the undefeated and seizing sole possession of first place in the division’s Northern region.
Jimmie Montgomery ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Eli Canaan rushed for four touchdowns as the Spangdahlem offense overwhelmed the Admirals. Montgomery and Canaan also played key roles on defense with five tackles apiece.
Sam Gallardo produced 124 all-purpose yards on offense and 14 tackles on defense to pace Rota.
The demise this year of recent two-time champion and 2016 runner-up Ansbach left reigning Rota and Spangdahlem, the former dynasty known until this year as the Bitburg Barons, as the presumed favorites for the Division II crown. But Saturday’s result left the Sentinels a clear favorite and one of just two unbeaten teams left in Division II alongside rising Southern power Aviano.
Spangdahlem and Rota will nearly cross paths again next weekend, with the Sentinels at AFNORTH/Brussels and the Admirals at International School of Brussels.
