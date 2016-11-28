Ramstein, Rota head football honorees

DODEA-Europe championship squads Ramstein and Rota headline the 2016 All-Europe football team with a combined 11 recognized players, including each team’s quarterback.

Trevor Miller, the junior quarterback of the Division I champion Ramstein Royals, leads a contingent of six Royal players. He’s joined by linemen Erik Gerena and Andy Short, linebacker Sean Elliott and defensive backs Kyle Glenn and Brendan Hicks, the latter the recently named Stars and Stripes football Athlete of the Year.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Gallardo is among Rota’s five honorees, while title-game star De’Ontae Bradley, a midseason transfer to the team, was chosen as a running back and a linebacker. Wide receiver Jake Anderson and linemen Gabe Simon and Andy Drake round out the Rota representatives.

Division I runner-up Wiesbaden also placed five players on the roster, including senior running back Christopher Hobson. SHAPE senior Reginald Kirklen and juniors Marcus Smith of Lakenheath, Cameron Downs of Vilseck and Filip Havlena of International School of Brussels filled out the backfield ranks.

A total of 13 of DODEA-Europe’s 17 football programs were represented among the 36 selections, including all six Division I squads.



Offense

QB Sam Gallardo, Rota (Soph.)

QB Trevor Miller, Ramstein (Jr.)

RB Christopher Hobson, Wiesbaden (Sr.)

RB Marcus Smith, Lakenheath (Jr.)

RB Cameron Downs, Vilseck (Jr.)

RB Filip Havlena, ISB (Jr.)

RB De’Ontae Bradley, Rota (Sr.)

RB Reginald Kirklen, SHAPE (Sr.)

WR Sean Loeben, Stuttgart (Sr.)

WR Zavier Scott, Vilseck (Sr.)

WR Jake Anderson, Rota (Sr.)

WR KC Evans, Naples (Sr.)

OL Erik Gerena, Ramstein (Sr.)

OL David Hemphill, Wiesbaden (Sr.)

OL Henry Moad, Lakenheath (Sr.)

OL Jakub Jackowski, Bitburg (Sr.)

OL Tristan Korff, Bitburg (Jr.)

K/P Thomas Robinson, Kaiserslautern (Sr.)

Defense

DB Kyle Glenn, Ramstein (Sr.)

DB Caleb Brown, Wiesbaden (Jr.)

DB Terrell Staten, Naples (Sr.)

DB Joel Waan, Wiesbaden (Sr.)

DB Brendan Hicks, Ramstein (Sr.)

DL Andy Short, Ramstein (Sr.)

DL Derek Davis, Vilseck (Sr.)

DL Gabe Simon, Rota (Sr.)

DL Andy Drake, Rota (Jr.)

DL Kevin Wentland, Stuttgart (Sr.)

DL Asher Cedillo, Lakenheath (Sr.)

LB De’Ontae Bradley, Rota (Sr.)

LB Christopher Hobson, Wiesbaden (Sr.)

LB Alex Ploechinger, Stuttgart (Sr.)

LB Sean Elliott, Ramstein (Jr.)

LB Ogden Andrew, Ansbach (Soph.)

LB Joxua Baughman, Ansbach (Sr.)

LB John Silbaugh, Vicenza (Sr.)