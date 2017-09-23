Ramstein bounces back to stay in playoff race

RAMSTEIN, Germany -- The defending DODEA-Europe Division I football champion Ramstein Royals returned to the win column Saturday with a 44-0 dismantling of the visiting Vilseck Falcons.

Gevaughn Bracy led the Royals offensively with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Bailey Holland notched 42 yards and a score on just four carries, while J.J. Little gathered 46 rushing yards on nine attempts. Christian Miley capped off the scoring with a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Ramstein was equally effective through the air as Trevor Miller and Jakob Steinbeck each tossed a touchdown pass to Naser Eaves.

Victor Foster made eight tackles and Sean Elliott added seven to lead the Royal defense.

Ramstein, which took a 22-9 loss to Stuttgart on Sept. 15, looks for a winning streak next weekend at Lakenheath, while Vilseck hosts Wiesbaden in hopes of its first win of the fall.