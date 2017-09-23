Ramstein bounces back to stay in playoff race
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 23, 2017
RAMSTEIN, Germany -- The defending DODEA-Europe Division I football champion Ramstein Royals returned to the win column Saturday with a 44-0 dismantling of the visiting Vilseck Falcons.
Gevaughn Bracy led the Royals offensively with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Bailey Holland notched 42 yards and a score on just four carries, while J.J. Little gathered 46 rushing yards on nine attempts. Christian Miley capped off the scoring with a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Ramstein was equally effective through the air as Trevor Miller and Jakob Steinbeck each tossed a touchdown pass to Naser Eaves.
Victor Foster made eight tackles and Sean Elliott added seven to lead the Royal defense.
Ramstein, which took a 22-9 loss to Stuttgart on Sept. 15, looks for a winning streak next weekend at Lakenheath, while Vilseck hosts Wiesbaden in hopes of its first win of the fall.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Littoral combat ship successfully tests ship-killing missile off Guam
Missile Defense Agency: Navy ship successfully shoots down missile in test
Air Force boss learned important lessons from longtime Ramstein commissary bagger
Army veteran ready for amputation, bionic arm
Air Force Hurricane Hunters gathered critical Irma data as storm battered Florida
What to know before you check Equifax's data breach website