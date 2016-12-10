Ramstein, Black Forest breezing through schedules

Defending divisional champions Ramstein and Black Forest Academy wrapped up the pre-holiday portion of their schedules with emphatic wins this weekend. Division I Ramstein and Division II BFA will take respective 3-0 and 4-0 records into January, with all of those wins coming by wide margins.

Ramstein 46, Wiesbaden 15: Friday at Wiesbaden, the defending champion Royals notched an easy win.

The host Warriors actually led 5-4 through one quarter, but that was the end of the good news for the home team. The Royals cracked double digits in each subsequent quarter while never allowing Wiesbaden more than four points.

Yhari Dupree posted an unconventional double-double with 18 points and 10 steals, while Ashley Mateo scored 14 and dished out five assists.

Korizmah Colston grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for Wiesbaden.

The Royals will take a 3-0 record into the holiday break, with all three of those wins coming by at least 30 points.

Black Forest Academy 55/49, AFNORTH 9/5: At Kandern, Germany, the reigning Division II champions throttled the Lions.

The win improves BFA to 4-0, including opening-weekend wins over Wiesbaden by scores of 44-23 and 46-14.

Statistical stars were numerous for the Falcons. Kennedy Wilbanks scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, and totaled 13 steals; Katie Greathouse scored 19 total points and added eight rebounds Saturday; Grace Wettstone had eight points and five rebounds Friday and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday.

Kaiserslautern 27/30, SHAPE 10/17: At Mons, Belgium, the Raiders improved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of Division I romps.

Le’Jhanique Brown totaled 16 points in the two victories, while Althea Honan added a combined 12.

All four of Kaiserslautern’s wins have come by double digits, including its opening sweep of Ansbach. The Raiders will face defending Division I champion Ramstein on Jan. 6.

American Overseas School of Rome 24/32, Aviano 20/26: At Aviano, the visiting Falcons earned two gritty wins over the host Saints.

Anne Blanchette scored 12 points in Friday’s win and 16 on Saturday, offsetting a total of 17 points by Aviano standout Tiana Link.

AOSR used an 11-2 edge in Friday’s second quarter and a 9-2 advantage in Saturday’s first quarter to chart the way to their wins.

Vicenza 38/32, Naples 30/35: At Vicenza, Italy’s Division I rivals split a weekend doubleheader.

The host Cougars took Friday’s opener behind a dominant performance by post Adrianna Lovelace.

The returning star posted a 21-point, 19-rebound double-double and added six steals. That was good enough to overcome an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double by Jada Williamson of Naples.

Vicenza was well on its way to a sweep with an early 11-2 lead Saturday before the Wildcats rallied.

Naples outscored the home team 11-4 in the second quarter and overcame a one-point deficit entering the fourth to secure the gritty win and even the season series. Jade Sawyer and Genesis Torrent-Mendez led a balanced Naples attack with eight points each.

Lovelace posted another double-double in the defeat with game-high totals of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sigonella 45/51, Florence 15/9: Saturday at Sigonella, the Jaguars twice routed the visiting Boars.

Jessica Jacobs scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, in the pair of blowout wins. Kisiah Chandler totaled 24 points in support as Sigonella improved to 3-1 on the young season.

Florence arrived too late for the usual Friday portion of a DODEA-Europe doubleheader, prompting the teams to play twice Saturday with seven-minute quarters.