Naples stays hot with a doubleheader sweep

Two stars is better than one.

The Naples Wildcats proved as much this weekend as the standout tandem of KC Evans and Terrell Staten led the way to 72-65 and 75-56 Wildcat wins over the Marymount Royals and phenom Dominic Laffitte.

Laffitte posted two monster double-doubles for the home team, totaling 45 points and 14 rebounds Friday and 43 points and 13 rebounds Saturday.

But Evans and Staten responded with prolific offensive performances of their own, and their combined efforts were enough to earn the sweep. Evans scored 27 and 32 points, respectively, while Staten went for 26 and 22.

The wins continued a hot streak for Naples, which hasn’t lost since its season opener on Dec. 9. The Wildcats face on smaller Italian rivals Sigonella, Aviano and Florence over the balance of the regular season before launching their bid for a Division I title.

Ramstein 41/38, SHAPE 30/43: At Mons, Belgium, an anticipated Division I matchup lived up to its billing.

The host Spartans boosted their Division I title hoops with a doubleheader split with the reigning European champions, answering a double-digit loss Friday with a comeback win Saturday.

Naser Eaves and Sincere Dudley scored 10 points each to lead the Royals to the opening win on Friday evening. The Spartans responded Saturday with a 15-8 fourth-quarter run to erase a two-point deficit entering the final quarter.

SHAPE’s Jaylen Williams totaled 26 points over the two games, including 16 on Saturday.

Wiesbaden 79/79, Stuttgart 62/47: At Wiesbaden, the host Warriors recorded an impressive sweep of a solid Division I rival.

Wiesbaden’s prolific offense proved overwhelming in outscoring a competent Stuttgart attack. Isaah Negron led the way with 23 points Friday and 24 more Saturday, while John McKoy added 14 points in each game.

Stuttgart’s Ahmad Johnson totaled 36 combined points in the defeats.

The Warriors haven’t lost a regular-season game at home since falling to Black Forest Academy on Dec. 4, 2015. And they haven’t lost at all in 2017, a stretch that includes wins over divisional rivals SHAPE, Vilseck, Kaiserslautern and now Stuttgart.

Baumholder 70/63, AFNORTH 44/38: At Baumholder, the rolling Bucs continued their undefeated campaign with a pair of blowout wins.

Nathaniel Horton scored a game-high 23 points in Friday’s win, while Daryon Jones scored 25 of his 21 points before halftime Saturday to finish off the Baumholder sweep.

The unbeaten Bucs are now idle until Feb. 10, when they’ll take on Division III rivals Ansbach.

Black Forest Academy 56/65, Hohenfels 17/26: At Hohenfels, the Division II Falcons routed their Division III hosts.

BFA deployed an overwhelming offensive attack to secure the sweep.

Jonah Greathouse led the way in both games with 20 points on Friday and 17 more on Saturday.

Trevor Broaten and Jacob Fortune joined Greathouse in double digits with 12 points each Friday, while Fortune tied Greathouse for high honors with 17 Saturday. Dillon Priest added a total of 17 points for the Falcons.

Aviano 53/35, Florence 32/30: At Aviano, Mason Shine and Hayden Roers starred in a sweep for the home team.

Shine posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double to open the doubleheader and capped off the weekend with another seven points and 12 boards. Roers poured in a combined 30 points over the two wins.

Florence’s Andrew Long scored a total of 32 points in a losing effort.